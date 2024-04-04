Prop Farm: Las Vegas bettors balancing Masters action amid search for Valero value

It is a tricky handicap this week with what lies ahead. How do the players already qualified for Augusta treat this week? How will the players not already qualified handle the pressure of trying to earn their way in? Horschel, who has a great track record at TPC San Antonio and has been playing very well as of late, is trying to avoid missing the Masters for the first time since 2017. He is currently 87th in the world rankings. Bogdanovich is seeing bettors back the long-time TOUR veteran to continue his recent push and noted, "They're betting Horschel on the 'yes' to finish top-20 this week."