Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler opens as biggest betting favorite on PGA TOUR in nearly a year

The man who has finished second to Scheffler the last two times he’s teed it up will be looking to score the knock-out punch. Wyndham Clark (+1400) posted four rounds in the red at Bay Hill Club & Lodge during the second stop of the Florida Swing, but it was only good enough for second place, five shots behind the champion Scheffler. Sharing the lead in his next event at THE PLAYERS Championship, he led after 18 holes and by four shots after 36 holes. The reigning U.S. Open champion looked to be on his way back to the winner’s circle. But sitting one off the 54-hole lead, a violent lip-out on the 72nd hole cost him a chance to force a playoff with Scheffler for the title. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am champion from February has cashed first or second in three of his last five on TOUR.