DFS Preview: Wyndham Clark hoping to overcome Scheffler-sized obstacle at Texas Children's

Scottie Scheffler ($13,000): The brightest start on the PGA TOUR has won $8.5 million in his last two starts. Following his Signature Event victory at Bay Hill, the Dallas resident successfully defended his title at THE PLAYERS Championship the following week. Leading the TOUR in four of the six major Strokes-Gained categories, he also is the best in Scoring Average (adjusted and actual), GIR, Birdie Average, Par Breakers and Bogey Avoidance, among others. Plenty of others. Co-owning the course record of 62 in 2021, he has cashed in the top 10 in his last two visits (T9-T2). Looking to win for the first time in Houston, no player has won three consecutive events entered on TOUR since 2017. No player ever defended at THE PLAYERS Championship, either.