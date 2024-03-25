DFS Preview: Wyndham Clark hoping to overcome Scheffler-sized obstacle at Texas Children's
4 Min Read
Wyndham Clark is looking for his second win on the season. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The first full week of spring finds the PGA TOUR in the Lone Star State for the Texas Children’s Houston Open.
Returning to the schedule for the first time since 2022, Memorial Park Golf Course, located just eight miles from downtown, will host defending champion Tony Finau and a field of 144. The municipal track, originally opened in the mid-1930s, was redesigned by Tom Doak for the 2020 edition, stretches 7,345 yards, and plays to a par of 70.
The 36-hole cut reduces the field to the top 65 and ties before the final two rounds. One of two final chances to qualify for the Masters, the winner also receives $1.638 million from the $9.1 million purse and 500 FedExCup points.
Here’s a look at the players I’m eyeing from a DFS perspective, starting with the guy looking to win for the third straight start:
DraftKings – Top of the Board
Scottie Scheffler ($13,000): The brightest start on the PGA TOUR has won $8.5 million in his last two starts. Following his Signature Event victory at Bay Hill, the Dallas resident successfully defended his title at THE PLAYERS Championship the following week. Leading the TOUR in four of the six major Strokes-Gained categories, he also is the best in Scoring Average (adjusted and actual), GIR, Birdie Average, Par Breakers and Bogey Avoidance, among others. Plenty of others. Co-owning the course record of 62 in 2021, he has cashed in the top 10 in his last two visits (T9-T2). Looking to win for the first time in Houston, no player has won three consecutive events entered on TOUR since 2017. No player ever defended at THE PLAYERS Championship, either.
Wyndham Clark ($10,900): Finishing second to Scheffler at Bay Hill and TPC Sawgrass, the reigning U.S. Open champion is looking for his second win of the season. The AT&T winner has produced three podium paydays in his last three starts and isn’t lacking in form. Clark ranks in the top 22 in five of the six Strokes-Gained categories and has won three events in the last 11 months. If chasing more history with the Texan above isn’t for you, I’d build from here.
Overvalued or Undervalued
Keith Mitchell ($9,200): Playing from the final group last week at Valspar, the former Georgia man posted 77 to cash T17. The week before at THE PLAYERS Championship, he played the weekend 76-76 to drift to 73rd. Trend or not a trend?
Beau Hossler ($8,700): Missing the cut in the last two tournaments on the Florida Swing, the former Texas Longhorn has missed the cut in two visits to Memorial Park.
Patrick Rodgers ($8,500): After MC the last two weeks in Florida, I’m leaning on the big track with minimal hazards to get him back in the swing of things. The Farmers Insurance Open and Mexico Open at Vidanta provided wide-open spaces to give it a knock, and he produced a top-10 payday at each stop.
Jake Knapp ($8,000): The last time the TOUR visited a big track with minimal rough off the fairways, the rookie won at Vidanta Vallarta. Taking last week off, he should be ready to roll in Houston.
Mackenzie Hughes ($7,800): Holding the lead at the turn on Sunday at Valspar, the Canadian finished T3. Returning to Memorial Park, where he has posted T29 or better from three starts, he hopes his hot putter (2nd SG: Putting, Valspar) will enjoy another week on Poa trivialis greens.
Andrew Novak ($6,900): Missing the cut on debut at THE PLAYERS Championship did not carry over to Palm Harbor last week. After three straight top-10 paydays, he added T17 last week as his hot iron play continued (9th SG: Approach).
Alex Smalley ($6,800): The course history (T4 and T15) will butt heads with the streak of five consecutive missed cuts and seven weekends off from nine starts in 2024.
Makers or Breakers
Will Zalatoris ($10,100): The Dallas man should hop back on his horse this week. The big, ball-striking challenge is where he makes his money.
Tony Finau ($9,900): There’s only one player who reached 19-under at Memorial Park, and it's the defending champion as well. The three par 5s on the par 70 give an extra chance for a par breaker. Careful, these holes ranked 10th, 2nd and T1 in most difficult on TOUR. Looking for his second top 10 of 2024 and first since Torrey Pines, he owns the tournament scoring record (-16) and a piece of the course record (62).
Tom Hoge ($9,000): A perfect 9-from-9 start to 2024 includes top-10 paydays at Pebble Beach and Riviera. Playing every weekend he’s entered since missing the cut in Las Vegas, the TCU alum should be comfortable in the breezes.
Alex Noren ($9,400): The Swede has not missed the cut in 11 straight on TOUR, and that’s valuable any week. Posting 65-66 to open last year, he was four back of Finau heading into the weekend before cashing T4.
Taylor Moore ($7,600): Defending for the first time last week, he signed for a commendable T12. Keeping his cuts-made streak alive at 13, I’ll happily jump on this wide-open layout.
The Lineup
Here’s a look at how I would style a six-player roster for this week’s tournament while staying under the $50,000 salary cap:
- Wyndham Clark ($10,900)
- Patrick Rodgers ($8,500)
- Jake Knapp ($8,000)
- Mackenzie Hughes ($7,800)
- Taylor Moore ($7,600)
- Andrew Novak ($6,900)
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.