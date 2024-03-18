Odds Outlook: PLAYERS runner-up Xander Schauffele sets market at Valspar Championship
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
Fresh off a near miss at THE PLAYERS Championship, Xander Schauffele (+750) paces the field at the BetMGM Sportsbook for the fourth and final event of the Florida Swing, the Valspar Championship.
The Californian held the 54-hole lead at THE PLAYERS but added his name to an extremely long list of players who did not close the deal at TPC Sawgrass. Sharing second last week, he registered his fifth top-10 payday from five 2024 starts, despite a swing change. Without a win on TOUR since the summer of 2022 at the Genesis Scottish Open, he’s inching closer each week and has not missed the weekend in his last 41 attempts worldwide.
The Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort has been the personal playground for Sam Burns (+1100). The Louisiana native picked up his first win here in 2021 and successfully defended his title the following season. The two-time champion added a solo sixth last season for another top-10 payday to his ledger. A streak of four straight T10s or better ended at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge two weeks ago, but a round of 65 Saturday at THE PLAYERS Championship suggests he’s close.
Slamming the trunk on Friday afternoon after posting 1-over in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Justin Thomas (+1400) is hoping to find success on the Gulf Coast. Missing the cut in two of his last three starts on TOUR, the two-time PGA Championship winner should be well-rested and ready for the change of scenery. Cashing T18 or better in five of six career starts at Valspar, the last three seasons have produced T10-T3-T13 paydays.
The 2015 champion, Jordan Spieth (+1400), joined his longtime friend Thomas on the way out of town early last week after also falling short of the cut line. Returning for the first time since the 2018 edition, the Texan posted four rounds of 70 or better and shared third last season. The par 71 layout, stretching to 7,340 yards, is a demanding challenge tee-to-green and around the greens. Like Thomas, he’s posted T20 or better in five of six visits but has his name on the trophy (2015).
After opening with 72 last week on Thursday, Brian Harman (+2000) rattled off 65-64-68 to miss forcing a playoff by a shot at THE PLAYERS Championship. Carding only seven bogeys (no doubles or above) for the week, the current Champion Golfer of the Year is rounding into form. Cashing T12 at Bay Hill the week prior suggests the Sunshine State and the tough courses fit his eye. Interestingly, he has missed the cut six times from nine tries, including four of his last five, at Innisbrook.
Tony Finau (+2200) did not rush to Florida to acclimate before THE PLAYERS Championship. Passing up tee times at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches and Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the big hitter finally joined the party at TPC Sawgrass last week. Knocking off the rust and cashing T45, his only top 10 in seven 2024 starts is still the Farmers Insurance Open (T6) in late January. Making his first start in Palm Harbor since 2018, his only weekend appearance from four visits was solo fifth in 2017.
Opening 2024 with T5 at The Sentry, Sungjae Im (+2200) will be looking to add his second top-10 payday in start No. 10 of the season. Posting three of four rounds below par at a difficult Bay Hill for T18, he added four more last week for T31. Finding fairways isn’t the issue. The next step is paying off his accuracy off the tee with his approach game. Looking for his first victory since the fall of 2021 in Las Vegas, he’s making his third appearance at the Copperhead Course and first since 2021.
Cameron Young (+2200) continues to climb the mountain to become a first-time winner on TOUR. Stretching back to last summer, he rolls into town on a streak of 12 consecutive weekend tee times. The Florida Swing started with T4 at PGA National but cooled with T36 at Bay Hill and T54 last week at TPC Sawgrass. The super ball-striker needs to find a putter that will cooperate. Making his tournament debut, 18 fresh greens might be the perfect reset for his putter.
Here's a look at other notable odds via BetMGM for this week at Innisbrook, including Min Woo Lee who was a runner-up across the state earlier this month:
- +2800: Min Woo Lee
- +3300: Nick Taylor
- +3500: Eric Cole
- +4000: Keegan Bradley, Keith Mitchell
- +4500: Adam Hadwin (2017 winner), Beau Hossler
- +5000: Aaron Rai, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Doug Ghim, Maverick McNealy
- +5500: Sepp Straka, Thorbjørn Olesen
- +6000: Patrick Rodgers, Taylor Moore (defending champ)
- +6600: Adam Schenk, Andrew Putnam, Billy Horschel, Brendon Todd, Daniel Berger, Taylor Montgomery, Lucas Glover, Ryan Fox
- +8000: Davis Thompson, Sam Ryder
- +10000: Adam Svensson, Akshay Bhatia, Andrew Novak, Ben Griffin, Joel Dahmen, Kevin Yu, Lee Hodges, Mackenzie Hughes, Ryo Hisatsune, Taylor Pendrith, Thomas Detry, Victor Perez, Webb Simpson
How the Valspar Championship works:
- A full field of 156 players will be cut to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes.
- Purse of $8.4 million
- The winner takes home $1.512 million, plus 500 FedExCup points, an invitation to the 2024 Masters and PGA Championship, plus the 2025 Sentry and PLAYERS.
