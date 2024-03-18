Odds Outlook: PLAYERS runner-up Xander Schauffele sets market at Valspar Championship

Opening 2024 with T5 at The Sentry, Sungjae Im (+2200) will be looking to add his second top-10 payday in start No. 10 of the season. Posting three of four rounds below par at a difficult Bay Hill for T18, he added four more last week for T31. Finding fairways isn’t the issue. The next step is paying off his accuracy off the tee with his approach game. Looking for his first victory since the fall of 2021 in Las Vegas, he’s making his third appearance at the Copperhead Course and first since 2021.