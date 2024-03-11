Odds Outlook: Defending champion Scottie Scheffler sets bar at THE PLAYERS Championship

Pacing the field for the 50th PLAYERS Championship, unsurprisingly, is Scottie Scheffler (+550 at BetMGM Sportsbook). The No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking ascended to the top of the FedExCup standings last week after posting his second victory in three years Sunday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. Picking up his seventh victory on TOUR since the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, the red-hot Texan continues to set the standard as he led the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, SG: Off-the-Tee and SG: Around-the-Green. Another ominous sign for the field this week is that he also led the field in SG: Putting on Sunday, blowing away the field by five shots. The reigning champion at TPC Sawgrass, he is the first defender ranked both No. 1 in the OWGR and No. 1 in the current FedExCup. No player has successfully won the title in back-to-back seasons.