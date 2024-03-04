DFS preview: Demon Deacons Will Zalatoris, Cameron Young provide value
4 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The four-week run of the Florida Swing continues with the fourth Signature Event of 2024.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard welcomes an elite field of 69 to the Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando.
There is a cut, with the top 50 players and ties – plus anyone within 10 shots of the lead – will play the final 36 holes. A purse of $20 million, with the winner receiving $4 million plus 700 FedExCup points, is on the line.
DraftKings – Top of the board
Scottie Scheffler ($11,300): Sitting at the top of the heap is nothing new for the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking. Returning to Bay Hill for the third consecutive season, the Texan has found a second home in the Butler Chain of Lakes. The 2022 champion, his defense yielded T4 in 2023. The TifEagle greens — that difficult to hit in regulation — are not the toughest to putt. That’s a combination that suits.
Rory McIlroy ($10,600): Never missing the weekend, he’s chased T13 or better in eight of nine, including T2 last year. The 2018 champion is playing his fourth different course over eight days. Stating he wanted more reps before the Masters, he’s living up to that promise with "Capital One’s The Match" last Monday, four rounds at PGA National (T21), and the Seminole Pro-Member with his father on March 4.
Overvalued or undervalued
Xander Schauffele ($9,800): Rolling into town after T4 at the last Signature Event (The Genesis Invitational), he’s looking to hit the top 20 for the first time in three tries at Bay Hill. Posting 73 or better in five of eight career rounds on the par 72 (7,466 yards), I’ll pass.
Justin Thomas ($9,000): Winning seven times on Bermudagrass, including a pair of PGA Championships, the Kentuckian hasn’t been a regular at Arnold Palmer’s event. Making his first appearance last year (T21) since his debut in 2015 (T49), something doesn’t fit his eye. Coming off a missed cut at Riviera, it doesn’t line up for me.
Cameron Young ($8,700): Taking advantage with the driver this week should favor the big hitter. Cashing T10 and T13 here the last two seasons, he’s getting closer to cracking the code. Searching for his first win on TOUR, he rolls into town off T4 at PGA National Monday. Sign me up.
Matt Fitzpatrick ($8,600): Collecting T21 on Monday, the Englishman picked up his third T21 or better in his first six attempts in the new season. Never cashing outside of T27 at Bay Hill, he has taken home T14 or better monies in six of his last seven starts. I’d brace for liftoff.
Matthieu Pavon ($7,900): Sitting second in Stroke Gained: Approach, the Frenchman has already conquered a big and bad Torrey Pines South and ran solo third at a quirky Pebble Beach. Toss in T7 on Bermuda at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and I’m finally on board. Internationals have lifted the trophy in five of the last eight here.
Eric Cole ($7,400): Did taking the week off before the Cognizant Classic last week bother his rhythm? I’m going to find out. Playing in his fourth Signature Event, he’s yet to finish outside the top 15. Playing and putting on Bermudagrass is his strength.
Makers or breakers
Will Zalatoris ($8,900): Like Arnold Palmer (and Cameron Young), Zalatoris is a Wake Forest Demon Deacon alum. Trending beautifully after a missed cut at Waialae, the next step after tying for second at The Genesis Invitational is getting it over the line in Orlando.
Corey Conners ($7,800): Making his sixth consecutive appearance, the Canadian hit the podium in 2021 with a solo third, followed with a T11 in 2022, and cashed T21 last year. Winning on narrow greens at the Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio, I can see how this track fits his eye.
Jake Knapp ($7,600): Is he out of gas or the next big star? The field this week may present the biggest challenge of his electric start.
Keegan Bradley ($7,400): There’s nothing wrong with saddling up a veteran cut-maker in this format. Cashing in his last 11 straight at Bay Hill, the last time the former major champion was on Bermuda this season, he cashed T2 at Sony.
Min Woo Lee ($6,600): Trying to chase down Austin Eckroat on Monday, the Aussie ran out of gas on the back nine. Tying for second reinforces his immense talent. In his last six events worldwide, he has three finishes on the podium, including a win (Australian PGA Championship).
Lee Hodges ($6,100): I’m more interested in his T24 at Riviera than his missed cut last week. Taking a chance at this level of investment is just that. Making his fourth consecutive start in a Signature Event, the surroundings will blend in. For the less adventurous, look at Taylor Moore ($6,300) and his streak of 10 consecutive cuts made. The Texan won last year at a difficult Innisbrook (Copperhead Course).
The lineup
- Scottie Scheffler ($11,300)
- Will Zalatoris ($8,900)
- Cameron Young ($8,700)
- Eric Cole ($7,400)
- Keegan Bradley ($7,400)
- Taylor Moore ($6,300)
