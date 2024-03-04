DFS preview: Demon Deacons Will Zalatoris, Cameron Young provide value

Scottie Scheffler ($11,300): Sitting at the top of the heap is nothing new for the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking. Returning to Bay Hill for the third consecutive season, the Texan has found a second home in the Butler Chain of Lakes. The 2022 champion, his defense yielded T4 in 2023. The TifEagle greens — that difficult to hit in regulation — are not the toughest to putt. That’s a combination that suits.

