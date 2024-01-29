Odds Outlook: Recent winner Rory McIlroy favored over Scottie Scheffler at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Fresh off a blazing start to the new year with a T2 and win in Dubai, seeing Rory McIlroy (+800 at BetMGM Sportsbook) at the top of the board this week is hardly surprising. After faltering down the stretch in the season opener (T2), the Ulsterman closed 63-70 two weeks ago to pick up his second worldwide win since June. Missing the cut in the 2018 edition of this event, he returned for T9 at the 2019 U.S. Open in his only other official visit to the property. Wind, rain and temperatures in the mid-50s might have a better chance of slowing him down on Pebble Beach Golf Links than the par 72, playing 6,972 yards.