DFS preview: Expect Xander Schauffele to keep rolling at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

There’s no question that the games of Rory McIlroy ($11,500) and Scottie Scheffler ($11,400) will travel. It’s fascinating that the players listed No. 1 (Scheffler) and No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking have played this event once combined. Scheffler is making his debut, while McIlroy returns for the first time since he cashed T9 at the U.S. Open in 2019. I don’t believe it will take either one much time to get acclimated, and there is no cut, but I am not paying the premium to find out.