Points & Payouts: Matthieu Pavon earns $1.6M, 500 FedExCup Points with Farmers Insurance Open win
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Seriously? Another one?
For the fourth time as many tournaments to start the 2024 PGA TOUR season, a bona fide longshot captured victory. This time it was Matthieu Pavon at the Farmers Insurance Open.
The 31-year-old from France crafted a 3-under 69 in his final round on the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course on Saturday to post 13-under 275, good for a one-stroke margin over Nicolai Højgaard. Pavon was available at +15000 to win pre-tournament at BetMGM. He joins Chris Kirk (+12500), Grayson Murray (+30000) and Nick Dunlap (+40000) among the lucrative champions this season.
The latest first-time winner on the PGA TOUR didn’t make it easy for himself, however. Pavon whiffed on a three-footer for par on the par-4 17th hole in the finale. It merely halved his lead to one shot at the time, but then he found trouble off the tee and with his second at the par-5 18th, only to recover with a brilliant approach to inside eight feet. From there, he poured in the birdie try that secured the title.
Pavon is among the DP World Tour contingent that earned PGA TOUR cards following the 2023 season. He wasn’t in position for it until a breakthrough victory in Spain in mid-October at the Acciona Open de España, and then needed a strong finish at the DP World Tour Championship to cement it. Three months and change later, he’s celebrating another coronation with 500 FedExCup points and $1.62 million as parts of his prize package.
Højgaard had an eagle putt from outside 49 feet at the last. While it went by the hole, it didn’t threaten to drop. He was +4500 to win pre-tournament.
The eclectic threesome knotted in third place and another stroke back consisted of 36- and 54-hole leader Stephan Jaeger (+6600), 41-year-old and one-time TOUR winner Nate Lashley (+25000), and PGA TOUR rookie and UCLA product Jake Knapp (+30000).
Tournament favorite Xander Schauffele (+900) finished in a four-way tie for ninth. Defending champion Max Homa (+1100) placed T13.
NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Matthieu Pavon (+15000)
|275/ -13
|500.000
|$1,620,000.00
|2
|Nicolai Højgaard (+4500)
|276/ -12
|300.000
|$981,000.00
|T3
|Stephan Jaeger (+6600)
|277/ -11
|145.000
|$477,000.00
|T3
|Jake Knapp (+30000)
|277/ -11
|145.000
|$477,000.00
|T3
|Nate Lashley (+25000)
|277/ -11
|145.000
|$477,000.00
|T6
|Tony Finau (+2800)
|278/ -10
|91.667
|$303,750.00
|T6
|Beau Hossler (+8000)
|278/ -10
|91.667
|$303,750.00
|T6
|Kevin Yu (+12500)
|278/ -10
|91.667
|$303,750.00
|T9
|Ludvig Åberg (+2000)
|279/ -9
|72.500
|$236,250.00
|T9
|Taylor Pendrith (+10000)
|279/ -9
|72.500
|$236,250.00
|T9
|Patrick Rodgers (+6600)
|279/ -9
|72.500
|$236,250.00
|T9
|Xander Schauffele (+900)
|279/ -9
|72.500
|$236,250.00
|T13
|Max Homa (+1100)
|280/ -8
|53.143
|$156,535.72
|T13
|Hideki Matsuyama (+4500)
|280/ -8
|53.143
|$156,535.72
|T13
|Tom Whitney (+100000)
|280/ -8
|53.143
|$156,535.72
|T13
|Akshay Bhatia (+8000)
|280/ -8
|53.143
|$156,535.71
|T13
|Doug Ghim (+20000)
|280/ -8
|53.143
|$156,535.71
|T13
|Taylor Montgomery (+8000)
|280/ -8
|53.143
|$156,535.71
|T13
|Will Zalatoris (+5000)
|280/ -8
|53.143
|$156,535.71
|T20
|Ryan Brehm (+100000)
|281/ -7
|41.000
|$102,330.00
|T20
|Rafael Campos (+75000)
|281/ -7
|41.000
|$102,330.00
|T20
|Thomas Detry (+10000)
|281/ -7
|41.000
|$102,330.00
|T20
|Emiliano Grillo (+6600)
|281/ -7
|41.000
|$102,330.00
|T20
|Mark Hubbard (+15000)
|281/ -7
|41.000
|$102,330.00
|T25
|Joseph Bramlett (+25000)
|282/ -6
|30.250
|$66,262.50
|T25
|Parker Coody (+50000)
|282/ -6
|30.250
|$66,262.50
|T25
|Trace Crowe (+50000)
|282/ -6
|30.250
|$66,262.50
|T25
|Chesson Hadley (+17500)
|282/ -6
|30.250
|$66,262.50
|T25
|Shane Lowry (+6600)
|282/ -6
|30.250
|$66,262.50
|T25
|Adam Schenk (+10000)
|282/ -6
|30.250
|$66,262.50
|T25
|Robby Shelton (+25000)
|282/ -6
|30.250
|$66,262.50
|T25
|Scott Stallings (+15000)
|282/ -6
|30.250
|$66,262.50
|T33
|Joe Highsmith (+35000)
|283/ -5
|21.625
|$50,175.00
|T33
|Ryo Hisatsune (+8000)
|283/ -5
|21.625
|$50,175.00
|T33
|Aaron Rai (+10000)
|283/ -5
|21.625
|$50,175.00
|T33
|Hayden Springer (+40000)
|283/ -5
|21.625
|$50,175.00
|T37
|Aaron Baddeley (+40000)
|284/ -4
|16.500
|$40,050.00
|T37
|Austin Eckroat (+10000)
|284/ -4
|16.500
|$40,050.00
|T37
|Nick Hardy (+15000)
|284/ -4
|16.500
|$40,050.00
|T37
|Michael Kim (+9000)
|284/ -4
|16.500
|$40,050.00
|T37
|Ben Martin (+30000)
|284/ -4
|16.500
|$40,050.00
|T37
|Maverick McNealy (+20000)
|284/ -4
|16.500
|$40,050.00
|T43
|Erik Barnes (+20000)
|285/ -3
|10.714
|$28,530.00
|T43
|Keegan Bradley (+3000)
|285/ -3
|10.714
|$28,530.00
|T43
|Min Woo Lee (+3000)
|285/ -3
|10.714
|$28,530.00
|T43
|Justin Lower (+30000)
|285/ -3
|10.714
|$28,530.00
|T43
|Sam Stevens (+15000)
|285/ -3
|10.714
|$28,530.00
|T43
|Alejandro Tosti (+30000)
|285/ -3
|10.714
|$28,530.00
|T43
|Sami Valimaki (+40000)
|285/ -3
|10.714
|$28,530.00
|T50
|Bronson Burgoon (+30000)
|286/ -2
|7.250
|$21,990.00
|T50
|Kevin Dougherty (+75000)
|286/ -2
|7.250
|$21,990.00
|T50
|Chris Gotterup (+30000)
|286/ -2
|7.250
|$21,990.00
|T50
|S.H. Kim (+15000)
|286/ -2
|7.250
|$21,990.00
|T50
|Luke List (+6600)
|286/ -2
|7.250
|$21,990.00
|T50
|Dylan Wu (+20000)
|286/ -2
|7.250
|$21,990.00
|T56
|Tyson Alexander (+100000)
|287/ -1
|5.100
|$20,340.00
|T56
|Patrick Cantlay (+1100)
|287/ -1
|5.100
|$20,340.00
|T56
|Charley Hoffman (+25000)
|287/ -1
|5.100
|$20,340.00
|T56
|Tom Hoge (+9000)
|287/ -1
|5.100
|$20,340.00
|T56
|Vincent Norrman (+15000)
|287/ -1
|5.100
|$20,340.00
|T56
|Justin Rose (+4500)
|287/ -1
|5.100
|$20,340.00
|T56
|Ben Silverman (+30000)
|287/ -1
|5.100
|$20,340.00
|T56
|Carson Young (+25000)
|287/ -1
|5.100
|$20,340.00
|T64
|Harris English (+4000)
|288/ E
|3.700
|$19,080.00
|T64
|Lanto Griffin (+20000)
|288/ E
|3.700
|$19,080.00
|T64
|Mackenzie Hughes (+9000)
|288/ E
|3.700
|$19,080.00
|T64
|Taiga Semikawa (+20000)
|288/ E
|n/a (non-member)
|$19,080.00
|T64
|Ben Taylor (+100000)
|288/ E
|3.700
|$19,080.00
|T64
|Sahith Theegala (+3300)
|288/ E
|3.700
|$19,080.00
|T70
|Alexander Björk (+12500)
|289/ 1
|2.900
|$18,270.00
|T70
|Jacob Bridgeman (+30000)
|289/ 1
|2.900
|$18,270.00
|T70
|Taylor Moore (+9000)
|289/ 1
|2.900
|$18,270.00
|T73
|Zac Blair (+25000)
|290/ 2
|2.650
|$17,820.00
|T73
|Francesco Molinari (+25000)
|290/ 2
|2.650
|$17,820.00
|75
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart (+30000)
|291/ 3
|2.500
|$17,550.00
|76
|Chandler Phillips (+25000)
|292/ 4
|2.400
|$17,370.00
|77
|Justin Suh (+12500)
|293/ 5
|2.300
|$17,190.00
|T78
|Chad Ramey (+25000)
|294/ 6
|2.150
|$16,920.00
|T78
|Brandt Snedeker (+40000)
|294/ 6
|2.150
|$16,920.00
