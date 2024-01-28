PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Points & Payouts: Matthieu Pavon earns $1.6M, 500 FedExCup Points with Farmers Insurance Open win

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    Seriously? Another one?

    For the fourth time as many tournaments to start the 2024 PGA TOUR season, a bona fide longshot captured victory. This time it was Matthieu Pavon at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The 31-year-old from France crafted a 3-under 69 in his final round on the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course on Saturday to post 13-under 275, good for a one-stroke margin over Nicolai Højgaard. Pavon was available at +15000 to win pre-tournament at BetMGM. He joins Chris Kirk (+12500), Grayson Murray (+30000) and Nick Dunlap (+40000) among the lucrative champions this season.

    The latest first-time winner on the PGA TOUR didn’t make it easy for himself, however. Pavon whiffed on a three-footer for par on the par-4 17th hole in the finale. It merely halved his lead to one shot at the time, but then he found trouble off the tee and with his second at the par-5 18th, only to recover with a brilliant approach to inside eight feet. From there, he poured in the birdie try that secured the title.

    Pavon is among the DP World Tour contingent that earned PGA TOUR cards following the 2023 season. He wasn’t in position for it until a breakthrough victory in Spain in mid-October at the Acciona Open de España, and then needed a strong finish at the DP World Tour Championship to cement it. Three months and change later, he’s celebrating another coronation with 500 FedExCup points and $1.62 million as parts of his prize package.

    Højgaard had an eagle putt from outside 49 feet at the last. While it went by the hole, it didn’t threaten to drop. He was +4500 to win pre-tournament.

    The eclectic threesome knotted in third place and another stroke back consisted of 36- and 54-hole leader Stephan Jaeger (+6600), 41-year-old and one-time TOUR winner Nate Lashley (+25000), and PGA TOUR rookie and UCLA product Jake Knapp (+30000).

    Tournament favorite Xander Schauffele (+900) finished in a four-way tie for ninth. Defending champion Max Homa (+1100) placed T13.

    NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Matthieu Pavon (+15000)275/ -13500.000$1,620,000.00
    2Nicolai Højgaard (+4500)276/ -12300.000$981,000.00
    T3Stephan Jaeger (+6600)277/ -11145.000$477,000.00
    T3Jake Knapp (+30000)277/ -11145.000$477,000.00
    T3Nate Lashley (+25000)277/ -11145.000$477,000.00
    T6Tony Finau (+2800)278/ -1091.667$303,750.00
    T6Beau Hossler (+8000)278/ -1091.667$303,750.00
    T6Kevin Yu (+12500)278/ -1091.667$303,750.00
    T9Ludvig Åberg (+2000)279/ -972.500$236,250.00
    T9Taylor Pendrith (+10000)279/ -972.500$236,250.00
    T9Patrick Rodgers (+6600)279/ -972.500$236,250.00
    T9Xander Schauffele (+900)279/ -972.500$236,250.00
    T13Max Homa (+1100)280/ -853.143$156,535.72
    T13Hideki Matsuyama (+4500)280/ -853.143$156,535.72
    T13Tom Whitney (+100000)280/ -853.143$156,535.72
    T13Akshay Bhatia (+8000)280/ -853.143$156,535.71
    T13Doug Ghim (+20000)280/ -853.143$156,535.71
    T13Taylor Montgomery (+8000)280/ -853.143$156,535.71
    T13Will Zalatoris (+5000)280/ -853.143$156,535.71
    T20Ryan Brehm (+100000)281/ -741.000$102,330.00
    T20Rafael Campos (+75000)281/ -741.000$102,330.00
    T20Thomas Detry (+10000)281/ -741.000$102,330.00
    T20Emiliano Grillo (+6600)281/ -741.000$102,330.00
    T20Mark Hubbard (+15000)281/ -741.000$102,330.00
    T25Joseph Bramlett (+25000)282/ -630.250$66,262.50
    T25Parker Coody (+50000)282/ -630.250$66,262.50
    T25Trace Crowe (+50000)282/ -630.250$66,262.50
    T25Chesson Hadley (+17500)282/ -630.250$66,262.50
    T25Shane Lowry (+6600)282/ -630.250$66,262.50
    T25Adam Schenk (+10000)282/ -630.250$66,262.50
    T25Robby Shelton (+25000)282/ -630.250$66,262.50
    T25Scott Stallings (+15000)282/ -630.250$66,262.50
    T33Joe Highsmith (+35000)283/ -521.625$50,175.00
    T33Ryo Hisatsune (+8000)283/ -521.625$50,175.00
    T33Aaron Rai (+10000)283/ -521.625$50,175.00
    T33Hayden Springer (+40000)283/ -521.625$50,175.00
    T37Aaron Baddeley (+40000)284/ -416.500$40,050.00
    T37Austin Eckroat (+10000)284/ -416.500$40,050.00
    T37Nick Hardy (+15000)284/ -416.500$40,050.00
    T37Michael Kim (+9000)284/ -416.500$40,050.00
    T37Ben Martin (+30000)284/ -416.500$40,050.00
    T37Maverick McNealy (+20000)284/ -416.500$40,050.00
    T43Erik Barnes (+20000)285/ -310.714$28,530.00
    T43Keegan Bradley (+3000)285/ -310.714$28,530.00
    T43Min Woo Lee (+3000)285/ -310.714$28,530.00
    T43Justin Lower (+30000)285/ -310.714$28,530.00
    T43Sam Stevens (+15000)285/ -310.714$28,530.00
    T43Alejandro Tosti (+30000)285/ -310.714$28,530.00
    T43Sami Valimaki (+40000)285/ -310.714$28,530.00
    T50Bronson Burgoon (+30000)286/ -27.250$21,990.00
    T50Kevin Dougherty (+75000)286/ -27.250$21,990.00
    T50Chris Gotterup (+30000)286/ -27.250$21,990.00
    T50S.H. Kim (+15000)286/ -27.250$21,990.00
    T50Luke List (+6600)286/ -27.250$21,990.00
    T50Dylan Wu (+20000)286/ -27.250$21,990.00
    T56Tyson Alexander (+100000)287/ -15.100$20,340.00
    T56Patrick Cantlay (+1100)287/ -15.100$20,340.00
    T56Charley Hoffman (+25000)287/ -15.100$20,340.00
    T56Tom Hoge (+9000)287/ -15.100$20,340.00
    T56Vincent Norrman (+15000)287/ -15.100$20,340.00
    T56Justin Rose (+4500)287/ -15.100$20,340.00
    T56Ben Silverman (+30000)287/ -15.100$20,340.00
    T56Carson Young (+25000)287/ -15.100$20,340.00
    T64Harris English (+4000)288/ E3.700$19,080.00
    T64Lanto Griffin (+20000)288/ E3.700$19,080.00
    T64Mackenzie Hughes (+9000)288/ E3.700$19,080.00
    T64Taiga Semikawa (+20000)288/ En/a (non-member)$19,080.00
    T64Ben Taylor (+100000)288/ E3.700$19,080.00
    T64Sahith Theegala (+3300)288/ E3.700$19,080.00
    T70Alexander Björk (+12500)289/ 12.900$18,270.00
    T70Jacob Bridgeman (+30000)289/ 12.900$18,270.00
    T70Taylor Moore (+9000)289/ 12.900$18,270.00
    T73Zac Blair (+25000)290/ 22.650$17,820.00
    T73Francesco Molinari (+25000)290/ 22.650$17,820.00
    75Adrien Dumont de Chassart (+30000)291/ 32.500$17,550.00
    76Chandler Phillips (+25000)292/ 42.400$17,370.00
    77Justin Suh (+12500)293/ 52.300$17,190.00
    T78Chad Ramey (+25000)294/ 62.150$16,920.00
    T78Brandt Snedeker (+40000)294/ 62.150$16,920.00

