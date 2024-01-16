Horses for Courses: Former champ Si Woo Kim among players to watch in La Quinta

Patrick Cantlay (+1000) is making his fourth consecutive appearance in the Coachella Valley this week and his sixth trip overall. Spread across the last five years, the Californian is 76 under across his last four starts. Finishing second in 2021, his final round 61 at the Stadium Course set the course record, but he fell one shot short of Si Woo Kim. Returning the following season, he opened with 62 at La Quinta before cashing solo ninth. Going low is not an option this week. Last year, he posted 18 under with a closing round 65 on the Stadium Course and cashed T26!