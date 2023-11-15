Action Report: Ludvig Åberg, Eric Cole garner betting attention for The RSM Classic
2 Min Read
Get the action report ahead of The RSM Classic, which has Ludvig Aberg and Eric Cole as the most popular players
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
Ludvig Åberg’s rise on the golf scene continues to grow with bettors flocking to the young Swede as the 2022-23 PGA TOUR season comes to an end this week at The RSM Classic.
And given it has been a year of first-time winners – 13 of the PGA TOUR victors this season won for the first time – wagerers at the BetMGM online sportsbook might be on to something.
As of Wednesday, Åberg is pulling in the highest handle (15.1%) on the second-most tickets (5.9%), and Eric Cole is drawing the most tickets (6.2%), as well as the third-highest handle (7.4%).
Both players are having terrific seasons but have yet to win.
Åberg was the No. 1 player in the PGA TOUR University standings and received full status following his season at Texas Tech. In 10 TOUR events this year, he’s recorded three top 10 finishes, including losing in a playoff at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
The 24-year-old also helped Team Europe win the Ryder Cup earlier this fall, right after winning his first DP World Tour event.
Ludvig Åberg on improving his FedExCup position during the FedExCup Fall
Cole, 35, has six top 10s and 13 top 25s this year. He also enters the week fresh off some of his best finishes of the year – T2 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP and T3 at the Shriners Children’s Open.
He’s performed well at events that are birdie-fests, which could be the case again this week. The winning score has been at least 19-under in six straight years.
Åberg has the best odds to win at +1200, while Cole is +3000.
Current Handle & Tickets
Handle
1. Ludvig Åberg – 15.1%
2. Russell Henley – 10.9%
3. Eric Cole – 7.4%
4. J.T. Poston – 7.3%
5. Si Woo Kim – 5.6%
Tickets
1. Eric Cole – 6.2%
2. Ludvig Åberg – 5.9%
3. Brian Harman – 5.0%
4. Russell Henley – 4.5%
5. Cameron Young – 3.9%
Henley (+1600) has the second-best odds in the field. The 34-year-old is quietly 25th in the Official World Golf Rankings and has recorded four top 10 finishes this season.
Open Champion Brian Harman (+2000) is making his first start since the Ryder Cup and resides in nearby St. Simons Island, Georgia.
