Action Report: Bettors eyeing Keegan Bradley for a repeat at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
2 Min Read
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
Bettors at the BetMGM online sportsbook like Keegan Bradley to defend his ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP title as the PGA TOUR returns to Japan and the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club this week.
With the strongest field of the FedExCup Fall so far suiting up, the stage is set for a solid week of PGA TOUR betting. There are six players from the top 30 of the Official World Golf Ranking in the tournament, including Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler and defending champion Bradley.
As of Wednesday, Bradley, who is +2200 to win, is pulling in the most handle (17.1%) on the second-most tickets (6.5%).
Last year wasn’t Bradley’s only high finish at this event. He finished T7 in 2021 and T13 in 2019, playing alongside Tiger Woods, who won the tournament.
The proud New Englander hasn’t played since the TOUR Championship, where he finished T9. This is also his first event since missing out on the Ryder Cup.
Keegan Bradley on being inspired by Tiger Woods to win ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
Australian Min Woo Lee (+1800) is also a favorite among bettors.
The 25-year-old won last weekend at the SJM Macao Open on the Asian Tour, logging rounds of 62-65-64-63. He is drawing the third-highest handle (10.2%) on the most tickets (9.2%),
When it comes to Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, it has hosted the event three times prior to this year. In those three editions, the winning score has been between 15 and 19-under.
It’s a narrow, tree-lined course where players will need to keep the ball in play to avoid penal rough.
Bradley, Lee and Cameron Champ (+4000) are BetMGM’s biggest liabilities.
Current Handle & Tickets
Handle
1. Bradley – 17.1%
2. Schauffele – 12.5%
3. Lee – 10.2%
4. Adam Scott – 9.2%
5. Champ – 8.5%
Tickets
1. Lee – 9.2%
2. Bradley – 6.5%
3. Cam Davis – 6.1%
4. Sungjae Im – 5.6%
5. Fowler – 4.7%
It’s no surprise Schauffele, the highest-ranked player in the field (No. 6), is drawing the second-most handle. This is his first event since the Ryder Cup.
Morikawa (+1000) has the second-best odds but is only pulling in 3.5% of the tickets and 0.9% of the handle. His three previous finishes at Narashino are T45-T50-T22.
* Visit BetMGM.com for terms and conditions. 21+ years of age or older to wager. BetMGM is available in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, KS, LA, MA, MI, MS, NJ, NV, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY only. All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Paid in free bets. Free bets expire in 7 days from issuance. Minimum deposit required. Excludes Michigan Disassociated Persons. Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO, DC, LA, NV, WY, VA), 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI), 1-800-GAMBLER (IN, NJ, PA & WV), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA) or call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call or text the Tennessee REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN) or call 1-888-777-9696 (MS). Sports betting is void where prohibited. Promotional offers not available in Nevada.