14H AGO

Shriners Children's Open payouts and points: Tom Kim earns $1.51 million

3 Min Read

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    Even to avid fans of professional golf, Jim Furyk profiled as a grinder. With a swing you wouldn’t teach, of course he had to be grittier to the eye than he was glossy. His lone major victory at the 2003 U.S. Open only fortified the perspective, but like a handful who have presented similarly – Johnny Miller, Webb Simpson and Patrick Cantlay to name three who rush to mind – Furyk still could take it low and contend with regularity anywhere. The fact that he’s the only one in PGA TOUR history with a record round of 58 (at the 2016 Travelers Championship) is part of the proof.

    With titles in 1998 and 1999, Furyk also was the only golfer to win consecutive editions of the Shriners Children’s Open. Was.

    Tom Kim successfully defended his title on Sunday at TPC Summerlin. At 20-under 264, he prevailed by one over Adam Hadwin. For the nailbiter, Kim banks $1,512,000, but because he finished inside the top 50 of the FedExCup, he is exempt from needing to pad his points.

    Because of their nature, shootouts are harder to win much less back-to-back like Kim. But what’s even harder? How about winning the same tournament twice in the same season! Boom.

    Kim was the pre-tournament favorite at +1100. Relative to the field, he had to be, but that he wasn’t shorter was probably due somewhat to the fact that this was the first title that he was able to defend. A sprained right ankle thwarted his first chance at the Wyndham Championship in early August.

    Hadwin was making his investors at +4000 sweat, and especially when he rinsed his approach at the par-5 16th hole in the finale. The eventual bogey applied untimely pressure as Kim was steadying himself to slam the door. With but a trio of careful pars to walk it off, let’s agree to agree that Kim shut the door with resolve over intensity.

    J.T. Poston (+3000), Eric Cole (+3300), Alex Noren (+6600) and Taylor Pendrith (+6600) each checked up in third another stroke back.

    Wunderkind Ludvig Åberg was second-shortest to win at just +1200. All he did was close with a field-low-tying 62 for a piece of a five-way T13.

    After sharing the 54-hole lead with Kim and Hadwin, Lanto Griffin (+10000) backpedaled to the tie for 13th. Last week’s winner of the Sanderson Farms Championship, Luke List (+4500), finished T18.

    Because golfers who finished inside the top 50 of the FedExCup are not playing for FedExCup points in the FedExCup Fall, those who make the cut are noted as “n/a (Top 50)” in the column illustrating FedExCup points in the table below..

    NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Tom Kim (+1100)264/ -20n/a (Top 50)$1,512,000.00
    2Adam Hadwin (+4000)265/ -19n/a (Top 50)$915,600.00
    T3Eric Cole (+3300)266/ -18n/a (Top 50)$410,025.00
    T3Alex Noren (+6600)266/ -18133.750$410,025.00
    T3Taylor Pendrith (+6600)266/ -18133.750$410,025.00
    T3J.T. Poston (+3000)266/ -18n/a (Top 50)$410,025.00
    T7Joel Dahmen (+10000)267/ -1777.500$238,000.00
    T7Cam Davis (+2000)267/ -17n/a (Top 50)$238,000.00
    T7Chesson Hadley (+9000)267/ -1777.500$238,000.00
    T7Beau Hossler (+4500)267/ -1777.500$238,000.00
    T7K.H. Lee (+6600)267/ -1777.500$238,000.00
    T7Isaiah Salinda (n/a)267/ -17n/a (non-member)$238,000.00
    T13Ludvig Åberg (+1200)268/ -1655.200$154,980.00
    T13Lanto Griffin (+10000)268/ -1655.200$154,980.00
    T13Ryan Moore (+20000)268/ -1655.200$154,980.00
    T13Nick Taylor (+6600)268/ -16n/a (Top 50)$154,980.00
    T13Vince Whaley (+10000)268/ -1655.200$154,980.00
    T18Cameron Champ (+6600)269/ -1545.000$111,300.00
    T18Tyler Duncan (+10000)269/ -1545.000$111,300.00
    T18Michael Kim (+10000)269/ -1545.000$111,300.00
    T18Luke List (+4500)269/ -1545.000$111,300.00
    T18Adam Svensson (+4500)269/ -15n/a (Top 50)$111,300.00
    T23Kelly Kraft (+20000)270/ -1437.167$81,060.00
    T23Callum Tarren (+6600)270/ -1437.167$81,060.00
    T23Erik van Rooyen (+8000)270/ -1437.167$81,060.00
    T26Harry Hall (+10000)271/ -1333.250$66,360.00
    T26Matti Schmid (+17500)271/ -1333.250$66,360.00
    T28Nicholas Lindheim (n/a)272/ -1226.500$55,080.00
    T28Aaron Rai (+4500)272/ -1226.500$55,080.00
    T28Davis Riley (+8000)272/ -1226.500$55,080.00
    T28Sam Ryder (+6600)272/ -1226.500$55,080.00
    T28Greyson Sigg (+9000)272/ -1226.500$55,080.00
    T28Ben Taylor (+30000)272/ -1226.500$55,080.00
    T28Matt Wallace (+8000)272/ -1226.500$55,080.00
    T35Akshay Bhatia (+8000)273/ -1118.000$40,080.00
    T35Brent Grant (+50000)273/ -1118.000$40,080.00
    T35Adam Long (+17500)273/ -1118.000$40,080.00
    T35Taylor Montgomery (+6000)273/ -1118.000$40,080.00
    T35Henrik Norlander (+10000)273/ -1118.000$40,080.00
    T35Austin Smotherman (+20000)273/ -1118.000$40,080.00
    T35Davis Thompson (+4500)273/ -1118.000$40,080.00
    T42Zac Blair (+20000)274/ -1012.500$30,660.00
    T42Nate Lashley (+9000)274/ -1012.500$30,660.00
    T42Matt NeSmith (+6600)274/ -1012.500$30,660.00
    T42Scott Piercy (+30000)274/ -1012.500$30,660.00
    T46Garrick Higgo (+5000)275/ -99.250$23,268.00
    T46Patton Kizzire (+15000)275/ -99.250$23,268.00
    T46Chad Ramey (+6600)275/ -99.250$23,268.00
    T46Webb Simpson (+8000)275/ -99.250$23,268.00
    T46J.J. Spaun (+3300)275/ -99.250$23,268.00
    T46Sam Stevens (+6600)275/ -99.250$23,268.00
    T52Yuxin Lin (+50000)276/ -8n/a (non-member)$20,244.00
    T52Brandt Snedeker (+25000)276/ -87.000$20,244.00
    T52Carl Yuan (+12500)276/ -87.000$20,244.00
    55Nick Hardy (+6600)277/ -76.000$19,740.00
    T56Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+4000)278/ -65.400$19,236.00
    T56Harrison Endycott (+22500)278/ -65.400$19,236.00
    T56Nicolai Højgaard (+3300)278/ -6n/a (non-member)$19,236.00
    T56Justin Suh (+5000)278/ -65.400$19,236.00
    T56Trevor Werbylo (+75000)278/ -65.400$19,236.00
    T61Tano Goya (+30000)279/ -54.700$18,648.00
    T61Alex Smalley (+4000)279/ -54.700$18,648.00
    63Matthias Schwab (+35000)281/ -34.400$18,396.00
    T64Hayden Buckley (+8000)282/ -24.100$18,144.00
    T64Troy Merritt (+8000)282/ -24.100$18,144.00
    T66Jason Dufner (+30000)283/ -13.700$17,808.00
    T66Doc Redman (+22500)283/ -13.700$17,808.00
    68James Hahn (+15000)287/ 33.400$17,556.00

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

    PGA TOUR
