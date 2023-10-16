Shriners Children's Open payouts and points: Tom Kim earns $1.51 million
3 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Even to avid fans of professional golf, Jim Furyk profiled as a grinder. With a swing you wouldn’t teach, of course he had to be grittier to the eye than he was glossy. His lone major victory at the 2003 U.S. Open only fortified the perspective, but like a handful who have presented similarly – Johnny Miller, Webb Simpson and Patrick Cantlay to name three who rush to mind – Furyk still could take it low and contend with regularity anywhere. The fact that he’s the only one in PGA TOUR history with a record round of 58 (at the 2016 Travelers Championship) is part of the proof.
With titles in 1998 and 1999, Furyk also was the only golfer to win consecutive editions of the Shriners Children’s Open. Was.
Tom Kim successfully defended his title on Sunday at TPC Summerlin. At 20-under 264, he prevailed by one over Adam Hadwin. For the nailbiter, Kim banks $1,512,000, but because he finished inside the top 50 of the FedExCup, he is exempt from needing to pad his points.
Because of their nature, shootouts are harder to win much less back-to-back like Kim. But what’s even harder? How about winning the same tournament twice in the same season! Boom.
Kim was the pre-tournament favorite at +1100. Relative to the field, he had to be, but that he wasn’t shorter was probably due somewhat to the fact that this was the first title that he was able to defend. A sprained right ankle thwarted his first chance at the Wyndham Championship in early August.
Hadwin was making his investors at +4000 sweat, and especially when he rinsed his approach at the par-5 16th hole in the finale. The eventual bogey applied untimely pressure as Kim was steadying himself to slam the door. With but a trio of careful pars to walk it off, let’s agree to agree that Kim shut the door with resolve over intensity.
J.T. Poston (+3000), Eric Cole (+3300), Alex Noren (+6600) and Taylor Pendrith (+6600) each checked up in third another stroke back.
Wunderkind Ludvig Åberg was second-shortest to win at just +1200. All he did was close with a field-low-tying 62 for a piece of a five-way T13.
After sharing the 54-hole lead with Kim and Hadwin, Lanto Griffin (+10000) backpedaled to the tie for 13th. Last week’s winner of the Sanderson Farms Championship, Luke List (+4500), finished T18.
Because golfers who finished inside the top 50 of the FedExCup are not playing for FedExCup points in the FedExCup Fall, those who make the cut are noted as “n/a (Top 50)” in the column illustrating FedExCup points in the table below..
NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Tom Kim (+1100)
|264/ -20
|n/a (Top 50)
|$1,512,000.00
|2
|Adam Hadwin (+4000)
|265/ -19
|n/a (Top 50)
|$915,600.00
|T3
|Eric Cole (+3300)
|266/ -18
|n/a (Top 50)
|$410,025.00
|T3
|Alex Noren (+6600)
|266/ -18
|133.750
|$410,025.00
|T3
|Taylor Pendrith (+6600)
|266/ -18
|133.750
|$410,025.00
|T3
|J.T. Poston (+3000)
|266/ -18
|n/a (Top 50)
|$410,025.00
|T7
|Joel Dahmen (+10000)
|267/ -17
|77.500
|$238,000.00
|T7
|Cam Davis (+2000)
|267/ -17
|n/a (Top 50)
|$238,000.00
|T7
|Chesson Hadley (+9000)
|267/ -17
|77.500
|$238,000.00
|T7
|Beau Hossler (+4500)
|267/ -17
|77.500
|$238,000.00
|T7
|K.H. Lee (+6600)
|267/ -17
|77.500
|$238,000.00
|T7
|Isaiah Salinda (n/a)
|267/ -17
|n/a (non-member)
|$238,000.00
|T13
|Ludvig Åberg (+1200)
|268/ -16
|55.200
|$154,980.00
|T13
|Lanto Griffin (+10000)
|268/ -16
|55.200
|$154,980.00
|T13
|Ryan Moore (+20000)
|268/ -16
|55.200
|$154,980.00
|T13
|Nick Taylor (+6600)
|268/ -16
|n/a (Top 50)
|$154,980.00
|T13
|Vince Whaley (+10000)
|268/ -16
|55.200
|$154,980.00
|T18
|Cameron Champ (+6600)
|269/ -15
|45.000
|$111,300.00
|T18
|Tyler Duncan (+10000)
|269/ -15
|45.000
|$111,300.00
|T18
|Michael Kim (+10000)
|269/ -15
|45.000
|$111,300.00
|T18
|Luke List (+4500)
|269/ -15
|45.000
|$111,300.00
|T18
|Adam Svensson (+4500)
|269/ -15
|n/a (Top 50)
|$111,300.00
|T23
|Kelly Kraft (+20000)
|270/ -14
|37.167
|$81,060.00
|T23
|Callum Tarren (+6600)
|270/ -14
|37.167
|$81,060.00
|T23
|Erik van Rooyen (+8000)
|270/ -14
|37.167
|$81,060.00
|T26
|Harry Hall (+10000)
|271/ -13
|33.250
|$66,360.00
|T26
|Matti Schmid (+17500)
|271/ -13
|33.250
|$66,360.00
|T28
|Nicholas Lindheim (n/a)
|272/ -12
|26.500
|$55,080.00
|T28
|Aaron Rai (+4500)
|272/ -12
|26.500
|$55,080.00
|T28
|Davis Riley (+8000)
|272/ -12
|26.500
|$55,080.00
|T28
|Sam Ryder (+6600)
|272/ -12
|26.500
|$55,080.00
|T28
|Greyson Sigg (+9000)
|272/ -12
|26.500
|$55,080.00
|T28
|Ben Taylor (+30000)
|272/ -12
|26.500
|$55,080.00
|T28
|Matt Wallace (+8000)
|272/ -12
|26.500
|$55,080.00
|T35
|Akshay Bhatia (+8000)
|273/ -11
|18.000
|$40,080.00
|T35
|Brent Grant (+50000)
|273/ -11
|18.000
|$40,080.00
|T35
|Adam Long (+17500)
|273/ -11
|18.000
|$40,080.00
|T35
|Taylor Montgomery (+6000)
|273/ -11
|18.000
|$40,080.00
|T35
|Henrik Norlander (+10000)
|273/ -11
|18.000
|$40,080.00
|T35
|Austin Smotherman (+20000)
|273/ -11
|18.000
|$40,080.00
|T35
|Davis Thompson (+4500)
|273/ -11
|18.000
|$40,080.00
|T42
|Zac Blair (+20000)
|274/ -10
|12.500
|$30,660.00
|T42
|Nate Lashley (+9000)
|274/ -10
|12.500
|$30,660.00
|T42
|Matt NeSmith (+6600)
|274/ -10
|12.500
|$30,660.00
|T42
|Scott Piercy (+30000)
|274/ -10
|12.500
|$30,660.00
|T46
|Garrick Higgo (+5000)
|275/ -9
|9.250
|$23,268.00
|T46
|Patton Kizzire (+15000)
|275/ -9
|9.250
|$23,268.00
|T46
|Chad Ramey (+6600)
|275/ -9
|9.250
|$23,268.00
|T46
|Webb Simpson (+8000)
|275/ -9
|9.250
|$23,268.00
|T46
|J.J. Spaun (+3300)
|275/ -9
|9.250
|$23,268.00
|T46
|Sam Stevens (+6600)
|275/ -9
|9.250
|$23,268.00
|T52
|Yuxin Lin (+50000)
|276/ -8
|n/a (non-member)
|$20,244.00
|T52
|Brandt Snedeker (+25000)
|276/ -8
|7.000
|$20,244.00
|T52
|Carl Yuan (+12500)
|276/ -8
|7.000
|$20,244.00
|55
|Nick Hardy (+6600)
|277/ -7
|6.000
|$19,740.00
|T56
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+4000)
|278/ -6
|5.400
|$19,236.00
|T56
|Harrison Endycott (+22500)
|278/ -6
|5.400
|$19,236.00
|T56
|Nicolai Højgaard (+3300)
|278/ -6
|n/a (non-member)
|$19,236.00
|T56
|Justin Suh (+5000)
|278/ -6
|5.400
|$19,236.00
|T56
|Trevor Werbylo (+75000)
|278/ -6
|5.400
|$19,236.00
|T61
|Tano Goya (+30000)
|279/ -5
|4.700
|$18,648.00
|T61
|Alex Smalley (+4000)
|279/ -5
|4.700
|$18,648.00
|63
|Matthias Schwab (+35000)
|281/ -3
|4.400
|$18,396.00
|T64
|Hayden Buckley (+8000)
|282/ -2
|4.100
|$18,144.00
|T64
|Troy Merritt (+8000)
|282/ -2
|4.100
|$18,144.00
|T66
|Jason Dufner (+30000)
|283/ -1
|3.700
|$17,808.00
|T66
|Doc Redman (+22500)
|283/ -1
|3.700
|$17,808.00
|68
|James Hahn (+15000)
|287/ 3
|3.400
|$17,556.00
The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.