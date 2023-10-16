Shriners Children's Open payouts and points: Tom Kim earns $1.51 million

Even to avid fans of professional golf, Jim Furyk profiled as a grinder. With a swing you wouldn’t teach, of course he had to be grittier to the eye than he was glossy. His lone major victory at the 2003 U.S. Open only fortified the perspective, but like a handful who have presented similarly – Johnny Miller, Webb Simpson and Patrick Cantlay to name three who rush to mind – Furyk still could take it low and contend with regularity anywhere. The fact that he’s the only one in PGA TOUR history with a record round of 58 (at the 2016 Travelers Championship) is part of the proof.