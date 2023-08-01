DFS Dish: Start with Si Woo Kim and look for balance with Wyndham lineups

The strength of this field, the water in play and the penal rough offer some variance despite the low scores. In the last two years, among the top 10 DraftKings points scorers in DFS, only six of them were priced above $9,000. That’s just six of the top 20 total over the last two years. Additionally, just eight of the top 20 highest-owned players in DraftKings DFS contests over the last two Wyndham Championships paid off their price. In other words, there’s no reason to devour too much chalk. Tom Kim was the good chalk you needed in your DFS lineups last year as he went on to win, and that could play out again this year. There’s plenty of volatility and uncertainty among the names priced $9,000 or higher. Don’t overlook a balanced lineup approach.