PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

DFS Dish: Start with Si Woo Kim and look for balance with Wyndham lineups

5 Min Read

Golfbet News

    Written by Tour Junkies @Tour_Junkies

    Tournament Preview (David Barnett)

    What a PGA TOUR season it’s been! The field is set for the FedExCup Regular Season finale before the Playoffs, as Sedgefield Country Club plays host to the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, NC. As we referenced last week, the FedExCup standings are going to get a ton of air time as guys are trying to get into the top 70 to qualify for the Playoffs. Don’t forget about the game within the game as those finishing in the top 50 after next week (and qualifying for the BMW Championship) are guaranteed starts in designated events next year.

    Sedgefield is one of those courses we all know quite well, as it’s hosted a PGA TOUR event every year since 2008. This Donald Ross design features Bermuda grass throughout with tight landing areas off the tee, penal rough, water in play, and deceptively tough green complexes. The majority of winners here over the last 10 years are known for precision ball-striking and hot putters. This is not the course if you like blasting driver everywhere. Players will likely club down off the tee to position themselves to attack these greens from the fairway.

    The winning score at the Wyndham Championship has reached 20 under every year since 2016, with Kevin Kisner’s playoff win in 2021 being the exception at 15 under. We’re also seeing early signs of some summer showers, which will soften the greens up and make this place all the more gettable. Given the likelihood of the scores getting low, you need guys in your DFS lineups that can hit it close with their short and mid-irons, then convert the opportunities with the putter.

    The strength of this field, the water in play and the penal rough offer some variance despite the low scores. In the last two years, among the top 10 DraftKings points scorers in DFS, only six of them were priced above $9,000. That’s just six of the top 20 total over the last two years. Additionally, just eight of the top 20 highest-owned players in DraftKings DFS contests over the last two Wyndham Championships paid off their price. In other words, there’s no reason to devour too much chalk. Tom Kim was the good chalk you needed in your DFS lineups last year as he went on to win, and that could play out again this year. There’s plenty of volatility and uncertainty among the names priced $9,000 or higher. Don’t overlook a balanced lineup approach.


    A good starting hole on the outgoing nine of modest difficulty. The left bunker will challenge the direct line to the green. A tee shot near the right edge of the bunker provides an open approach to the green.

    A good starting hole on the outgoing nine of modest difficulty. The left bunker will challenge the direct line to the green. A tee shot near the right edge of the bunker provides an open approach to the green.

    Three prominent bunkers on the right suggest a left to right tee shot. The player who skirts these bunkers will be rewarded with a shorter approach and better angle in the left to right sloping green.

    Three prominent bunkers on the right suggest a left to right tee shot. The player who skirts these bunkers will be rewarded with a shorter approach and better angle in the left to right sloping green.

    A uphill par 3 to a large green bordered by 3 restored bunkers in the steep right hand slope. Hole locations placed near the edge will require an accurate and confident stroke.

    A uphill par 3 to a large green bordered by 3 restored bunkers in the steep right hand slope. Hole locations placed near the edge will require an accurate and confident stroke.

    Additional length will require a semi blind tee shot to a left to right sloping fairway. The ideal drive is hard up the left side near the bunker. This low profile green is accessible with an aerial or low running ground stroke.

    Additional length will require a semi blind tee shot to a left to right sloping fairway. The ideal drive is hard up the left side near the bunker. This low profile green is accessible with an aerial or low running ground stroke.

    A new back tee restores the uphill and somewhat blind tee shot to the saddled fairway. Two new bunkers provide an interesting and straight lay-up to the plateau green.

    A new back tee restores the uphill and somewhat blind tee shot to the saddled fairway. Two new bunkers provide an interesting and straight lay-up to the plateau green.

    The most challenging hole on the course requires a tee shot left of center and near the creek - the difficult uphill approach to a large undulating green in a natural amphitheater setting.

    The most challenging hole on the course requires a tee shot left of center and near the creek - the difficult uphill approach to a large undulating green in a natural amphitheater setting.

    A long downhill tee shot to a bunkerless "punchbowl" green must avoid the creek crossing in front and on both sides.

    A long downhill tee shot to a bunkerless "punchbowl" green must avoid the creek crossing in front and on both sides.

    A tee shot that challenges the diagonal creek finds the shortest route to the hole. However, the player who is near the bunkers on the right will have the best angle.

    A tee shot that challenges the diagonal creek finds the shortest route to the hole. However, the player who is near the bunkers on the right will have the best angle.

    A long uphill tee shot near the right edge is preferred. Tee shots left of center will require a strategic stroke over the restored cross bunker short of the scalloped green.

    A long uphill tee shot near the right edge is preferred. Tee shots left of center will require a strategic stroke over the restored cross bunker short of the scalloped green.

    A demanding start to the incoming nine playing downhill from the tee and uphill to the back to front sloping green. You must avoid the left fairway bunker.

    A demanding start to the incoming nine playing downhill from the tee and uphill to the back to front sloping green. You must avoid the left fairway bunker.

    This long par 4 requires a strong tee shot near the right edge of the fairway. A steep shoulder with mounds along the left edge of the green will challenge approaches from the left side.

    This long par 4 requires a strong tee shot near the right edge of the fairway. A steep shoulder with mounds along the left edge of the green will challenge approaches from the left side.

    This long par 3 requires a well struck long iron or wood to a large tow tier green guarded on the front right and left by deep bunkers.

    This long par 3 requires a well struck long iron or wood to a large tow tier green guarded on the front right and left by deep bunkers.

    An uphill par 4 that requires a strong drawing tee shot. The ideal approach is right of center to avoid the deep carry bunker short left of this undulating green.

    An uphill par 4 that requires a strong drawing tee shot. The ideal approach is right of center to avoid the deep carry bunker short left of this undulating green.

    A wide fairway awaits this long par 4. Two center line bunkers create a deceptive approach shot to the skyline green. A restored pot bunker challenges the approach shot from the right side.

    A wide fairway awaits this long par 4. Two center line bunkers create a deceptive approach shot to the skyline green. A restored pot bunker challenges the approach shot from the right side.

    The downhill tee shot must avoid a small creek on the left and a large fairway bunker on the right. Going for the green in two will require a long carry over water and deep greenside bunkering to a severe back to front sloping green.

    The downhill tee shot must avoid a small creek on the left and a large fairway bunker on the right. Going for the green in two will require a long carry over water and deep greenside bunkering to a severe back to front sloping green.

    A great short par 3 playing downhill over a hazard to a raised fill pad green. Well defined internal contours on this green will challenge every class of player.

    A great short par 3 playing downhill over a hazard to a raised fill pad green. Well defined internal contours on this green will challenge every class of player.

    A left to right tee shot to this saddle fairway is preferred. An uneven stance should be expected adding interest and strategy when approaching this narrow green.

    A left to right tee shot to this saddle fairway is preferred. An uneven stance should be expected adding interest and strategy when approaching this narrow green.

    Added length restores this to a solid par 4 hole. The long uphill approach from a downhill lie will require accuracy to avoid the four bunkers protecting the approach and sides of the large green.

    Added length restores this to a solid par 4 hole. The long uphill approach from a downhill lie will require accuracy to avoid the four bunkers protecting the approach and sides of the large green.


    Lineup Picks (Pat Perry & Ben Little)

    Anyone that listens to the Tour Junkies Podcast will know that we have a deep affection towards Si Woo Kim. He’s THE electric personality of the PGA TOUR. Selecting Si Woo Kim in your lineups requires quite the dance between data and sheer love for the South Korean superstar as he can be rather volatile.

    The Wyndham Championship is a spot to take Si Woo Kim. Kim’s last two starts at the Travelers Championship and The Open Championship have not gone well. As experienced Si Woo Kim prognosticators, we know he can be tilting at times, but Sedgefield Country Club has been a place where we’ve seen consistency. Kim has top-five finishes in three of his last four starts, with a withdrawal last year due to a minor illness. With the precision ball-striking and accuracy off the tee needed on this course, you can’t get much better than Kim who ranks in the top 10 in the field in both Driving Accuracy and Ball Striking. Let’s get voltaic this week and fire up some Si Woo Kim in our lineups.

    Chris Kirk has put together a very solid season on the PGA TOUR. We see that continuing this week at the Wyndham Championship. He notched a win at The Honda Classic earlier this year, and recently had nice finishes at the John Deere Classic and the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Kirk’s precision accuracy off the tee as well as with his short to mid-irons will serve him well at Sedgefield Country Club. Plus, given the likely birdie-fest, Kirk being one of the best long-term putters in this field will certainly come in handy. At $8,200 on DraftKings, he also lands just above Alex Smalley in the pricing. Smalley should be quite chalky playing on his home course, and Kirk could be an ideal pivot play in your tournament or cash lineups.

    For our final DFS selection, let’s push the limits of your tolerance to a player really struggling this season, but has the pedigree to win on any course. Billy Horschel sits at $7,600 on DraftKings coming off a T13 finish at the 3M Open. He gained over four strokes tee to green at the 3M Open. It was the second time in the last 12 months he’s gained four or more strokes tee to green. He’s been dealing quite well with the questions from the media and the heat on Twitter around his poor play. Could Horschel finally be coming back around to the play we’re used to seeing from the five-time PGA TOUR winner?

    Given Horschel’s ability to close a tournament and win late on a Sunday, his usual precision ball-striking, his love for Bermuda-covered golf courses, and likely low DFS ownership – we think he’s worth considering in your DFS lineups. The upside for Horschel is just too juicy if he’s finally rounding back into form. Plus, he’s likely to be around 5-8% owned in every contest, so you can go slightly overweight on him and not tank your entire week if he struggles.

    For the cherry on top of the Billy Horschel play, let’s look at how he’s played Sedgefield in the past. He’s made nine of 10 cuts with six top 30s and three top 10s. He’s never lost strokes tee to green or off the tee, and he’s gained over 34 strokes total in his last four attempts. He needs to win to have any chance of making the FedExCup Playoffs next week. We believe. Do you?

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.