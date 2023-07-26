Action Report: Bettors like the momentum of Sepp Straka ahead of 3M Open
2 Min Read
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
When it comes to betting on the PGA TOUR, recent form is at the top of the list of things to consider when selecting players.
And as it relates to this week’s 3M Open, no one enters playing better than Sepp Straka.
Straka won the John Deere Classic two starts ago and backed it up with a tie for second at last week’s Open Championship. The 30-year-old shot 62 in the final round of the John Deere Classic for a come-from-behind win and then shot 69 in difficult conditions at Royal Liverpool in the final round to finish T2.
Bettors at the BetMGM online sportsbook took notice, as he’s the most popular pick of the week.
As of Wednesday, Straka is pulling in the highest handle (13.2%) on the most tickets (8.3%). After opening at +2800, his odds are now +2200.
Going into this week, Straka has eight top 25 finishes and five top 10s in 24 events this season. He has played this event three times before, with his best finish being a T18 in 2020.
Another popular pick is also a player who has been playing well of late – Cameron Young.
Young finished T6 at the John Deere Classic and then T8 at the Open Championship. He has the best odds to win this week at +1400.
The 26-year-old is pulling in the second-highest handle (9.3%) on the second-most tickets (7.4%).
He’s also making his tournament debut.
Straka, Young and rookie Ludvig Aberg (+2800) are BetMGM’s biggest liabilities for the week.
Current Handle & Tickets
Handle
1. Sepp Straka- 13.2%
2. Cameron Young- 9.3%
3. Emiliano Grillo- 8.3%
4. Ludvig Aberg- 7.2%
5. Adam Hadwin- 5.7%
Tickets
1. Sepp Straka- 8.3%
2. Cameron Young- 7.4 %
3. Ludvig Aberg- 5.3%
4. Justin Thomas- 3.9%
5. Sungjae Im- 3.6%
Tony Finau, the defending champion, has seen his odds go from +1200 to +1600. He is drawing just 3.5% of the tickets and 2.1% of the handle.
Justin Thomas, who is +2500, is pulling in 3.9% of the tickets and 2.9% of the handle.
