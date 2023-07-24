Barracuda Championship payouts and points: Akshay Bhatia earns $684,000

The Barracuda was Bhatia’s 18th start of the season and 35th career as a professional on the PGA TOUR. With that kind of volume of experience despite his youth as a 21-year-old, he had been fulfilling some of the promise that preceded his arrival at this level. When he finished solo second at the Puerto Rico Open in early March, he secured Special Temporary Membership [STM] that eliminated some of the headwinds so that he could soar. Yet, even that week, he was just +2800 to win at BetMGM. For the Barracuda, he was +3500 to prevail.