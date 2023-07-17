PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
17H AGO

Barbasol Championship payouts and points: Vincent Norrman earns $684,000 and 300 FedExCup points

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    Just like the first tournament that concluded on Sunday, there was no shortage of drama that defined the outcome of the Barbasol Championship that finished much later in the day. It was just a different kind of suspense.

    When 72 holes were complete on the Champions Trace Course at Keene Trace Golf Club, the only certainty was that there was going to be first-time winner on the PGA TOUR. It’s just that a sudden-death playoff was needed to identify the champion as both Vincent Norrman and Nathan Kimsey ended regulation in 22-under 266.

    With a par on the only hole needed – the par-4 18th – PGA TOUR rookie Vincent Norrman emerged as the breakthrough champion. Nathan Kimsey bogeyed the hole. Along with customary array of spoils, Norrman banks 300 FedExCup points and $684,000.

    Although he arrived 114th in the FedExCup, the 25-year-old Swede was fourth-shortest among the opening outrights at BetMGM at just +2800. That was due in part to a second-half surge that yielded two top 10s among six top 25s. When he withdrew early from his commitment to the John Deere Classic, it was evidence of controlling his schedule, which paid off in the best of ways.

    With values flattened across the opposite event in central Kentucky, Kimsey was just +5500 to win. He led the Challenge Tour in the Road to Mallorca in 2022 on the strength of two victories, but the 30-year-old from England was in just his third start worldwide since having surgery on his left wrist at the end of April.

    Norrman’s fellow rookie, Trevor Cone, woke up on Sunday with a one-stroke lead. After covering a lone bogey with seven birdies through 15 holes in the finale, mismanagement and poor execution on the par-3 16th led to a double bogey after which he parred the last two. However, at +12500 to win, Cone took his investors on a ride they won’t soon forget, albeit with an ending that they’d rather.

    Adrien Saddier finished alongside Cone at T3. The Frenchman opened at +10000.

    Red-hot Lucas Glover stood alone atop the leaderboard after each of the first round two rounds and settled for solo fifth. At +2000, he was second-shortest to win after Taylor Pendrith (+1400), who finished sixth.

    NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Vincent Norrman (+2800)266/ -22300.000$684,000.00
    2Nathan Kimsey (+5500)266/ -22n/a (non-member)$414,200.00
    T3Trevor Cone (+12500)267/ -2192.500$224,200.00
    T3Adrien Saddier (+10000)267/ -21n/a (non-member)$224,200.00
    5Lucas Glover (+2000)268/ -2065.000$155,800.00
    6Taylor Pendrith (+1400)269/ -1960.000$137,750.00
    T7Daniel Brown (+15000)270/ -18n/a (non-member)$123,500.00
    T7Grayson Murray (+4000)270/ -1852.500$123,500.00
    T9Akshay Bhatia (+3300)271/ -17n/a (non-member)$95,950.00
    T9Masahiro Kawamura (+12500)271/ -17n/a (non-member)$95,950.00
    T9Alexander Levy (+20000)271/ -17n/a (non-member)$95,950.00
    T9David Ravetto (+20000)271/ -17n/a (non-member)$95,950.00
    T9Doc Redman (+8000)271/ -1738.000$95,950.00
    T14Marcus Kinhult (+10000)272/ -16n/a (non-member)$71,250.00
    T14Ryan Moore (+10000)272/ -1630.750$71,250.00
    T16Ryan Armour (+12500)273/ -1527.692$52,345.00
    T16Christoffer Bring (+100000)273/ -15n/a (non-member)$52,345.00
    T16MJ Daffue (+4000)273/ -1527.692$52,345.00
    T16Louis de Jager (+12500)273/ -15n/a (non-member)$52,345.00
    T16Tommy Gainey (+40000)273/ -1527.692$52,345.00
    T16Adam Long (+8000)273/ -1527.692$52,345.00
    T16Cameron Percy (+10000)273/ -1527.692$52,345.00
    T16Jayden Schaper (+6600)273/ -15n/a (non-member)$52,345.00
    T24Ryan Brehm (+20000)274/ -1421.622$32,585.00
    T24Wesley Bryan (+25000)274/ -1421.622$32,585.00
    T24Jason Dufner (+20000)274/ -1421.622$32,585.00
    T24JC Ritchie (+20000)274/ -14n/a (non-member)$32,585.00
    T28Kramer Hickok (+9000)275/ -1318.823$27,740.00
    T28Henrik Norlander (+10000)275/ -1318.823$27,740.00
    T30Angel Hidalgo Portillo (+12500)276/ -12n/a (non-member)$24,890.00
    T30William McGirt (+25000)276/ -1216.489$24,890.00
    T30Chris Nido (+100000)276/ -12n/a (non-member)$24,890.00
    T33John Axelsen (+8000)277/ -11n/a (non-member)$19,841.43
    T33Brice Garnett (+9000)277/ -1112.489$19,841.43
    T33Russell Knox (+10000)277/ -1112.489$19,841.43
    T33Niklas Norgaard (+4000)277/ -11n/a (non-member)$19,841.43
    T33Andrew Novak (+4500)277/ -1112.489$19,841.43
    T33Brian Stuard (+35000)277/ -1112.489$19,841.43
    T33Tyson Alexander (+25000)277/ -1112.489$19,841.42
    T40Tano Goya (+10000)278/ -109.022$15,390.00
    T40Bo Hoag (+25000)278/ -10n/a (non-member)$15,390.00
    T40Kelly Kraft (+10000)278/ -109.022$15,390.00
    T40Jason Scrivener (+15000)278/ -10n/a (non-member)$15,390.00
    T44Alejandro Del Rey (+9000)279/ -9n/a (non-member)$11,172.00
    T44Zecheng Dou (+5000)279/ -96.106$11,172.00
    T44Scott Harrington (+17500)279/ -96.106$11,172.00
    T44Justin Lower (+4000)279/ -96.106$11,172.00
    T44Chad Ramey (+4500)279/ -96.106$11,172.00
    T44Matti Schmid (+6600)279/ -96.106$11,172.00
    T44Kevin Tway (+8000)279/ -96.106$11,172.00
    T44Bo Van Pelt (+50000)279/ -96.106$11,172.00
    T52Cody Gribble (+10000)280/ -83.982$9,006.00
    T52Mikael Lindberg (+20000)280/ -8n/a (non-member)$9,006.00
    T52Peter Malnati (+5000)280/ -83.982$9,006.00
    T52Max McGreevy (+35000)280/ -83.982$9,006.00
    T52Ted Potter, Jr. (+30000)280/ -83.982$9,006.00
    T52Clément Sordet (+10000)280/ -8n/a (non-member)$9,006.00
    T58Aaron Cockerill (+9000)281/ -7n/a (non-member)$8,626.00
    T58Ryo Hisatsune (+3300)281/ -7n/a (non-member)$8,626.00
    T58Richy Werenski (+9000)281/ -73.174$8,626.00
    T58David Ford - a (+6600)281/ -7n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    T62Michael Gligic (+20000)282/ -62.676$8,360.00
    T62Patton Kizzire (+4000)282/ -62.676$8,360.00
    T62Martin Trainer (+20000)282/ -62.676$8,360.00
    T62Johannes Veerman (+15000)282/ -6n/a (non-member)$8,360.00
    66Greg Chalmers (+30000)283/ -52.364$8,170.00
    67Sung Kang (+15000)286/ -22.240$8,094.00

    The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.