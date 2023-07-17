Barbasol Championship payouts and points: Vincent Norrman earns $684,000 and 300 FedExCup points
2 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Just like the first tournament that concluded on Sunday, there was no shortage of drama that defined the outcome of the Barbasol Championship that finished much later in the day. It was just a different kind of suspense.
When 72 holes were complete on the Champions Trace Course at Keene Trace Golf Club, the only certainty was that there was going to be first-time winner on the PGA TOUR. It’s just that a sudden-death playoff was needed to identify the champion as both Vincent Norrman and Nathan Kimsey ended regulation in 22-under 266.
With a par on the only hole needed – the par-4 18th – PGA TOUR rookie Vincent Norrman emerged as the breakthrough champion. Nathan Kimsey bogeyed the hole. Along with customary array of spoils, Norrman banks 300 FedExCup points and $684,000.
Although he arrived 114th in the FedExCup, the 25-year-old Swede was fourth-shortest among the opening outrights at BetMGM at just +2800. That was due in part to a second-half surge that yielded two top 10s among six top 25s. When he withdrew early from his commitment to the John Deere Classic, it was evidence of controlling his schedule, which paid off in the best of ways.
With values flattened across the opposite event in central Kentucky, Kimsey was just +5500 to win. He led the Challenge Tour in the Road to Mallorca in 2022 on the strength of two victories, but the 30-year-old from England was in just his third start worldwide since having surgery on his left wrist at the end of April.
Norrman’s fellow rookie, Trevor Cone, woke up on Sunday with a one-stroke lead. After covering a lone bogey with seven birdies through 15 holes in the finale, mismanagement and poor execution on the par-3 16th led to a double bogey after which he parred the last two. However, at +12500 to win, Cone took his investors on a ride they won’t soon forget, albeit with an ending that they’d rather.
Adrien Saddier finished alongside Cone at T3. The Frenchman opened at +10000.
Red-hot Lucas Glover stood alone atop the leaderboard after each of the first round two rounds and settled for solo fifth. At +2000, he was second-shortest to win after Taylor Pendrith (+1400), who finished sixth.
NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Vincent Norrman (+2800)
|266/ -22
|300.000
|$684,000.00
|2
|Nathan Kimsey (+5500)
|266/ -22
|n/a (non-member)
|$414,200.00
|T3
|Trevor Cone (+12500)
|267/ -21
|92.500
|$224,200.00
|T3
|Adrien Saddier (+10000)
|267/ -21
|n/a (non-member)
|$224,200.00
|5
|Lucas Glover (+2000)
|268/ -20
|65.000
|$155,800.00
|6
|Taylor Pendrith (+1400)
|269/ -19
|60.000
|$137,750.00
|T7
|Daniel Brown (+15000)
|270/ -18
|n/a (non-member)
|$123,500.00
|T7
|Grayson Murray (+4000)
|270/ -18
|52.500
|$123,500.00
|T9
|Akshay Bhatia (+3300)
|271/ -17
|n/a (non-member)
|$95,950.00
|T9
|Masahiro Kawamura (+12500)
|271/ -17
|n/a (non-member)
|$95,950.00
|T9
|Alexander Levy (+20000)
|271/ -17
|n/a (non-member)
|$95,950.00
|T9
|David Ravetto (+20000)
|271/ -17
|n/a (non-member)
|$95,950.00
|T9
|Doc Redman (+8000)
|271/ -17
|38.000
|$95,950.00
|T14
|Marcus Kinhult (+10000)
|272/ -16
|n/a (non-member)
|$71,250.00
|T14
|Ryan Moore (+10000)
|272/ -16
|30.750
|$71,250.00
|T16
|Ryan Armour (+12500)
|273/ -15
|27.692
|$52,345.00
|T16
|Christoffer Bring (+100000)
|273/ -15
|n/a (non-member)
|$52,345.00
|T16
|MJ Daffue (+4000)
|273/ -15
|27.692
|$52,345.00
|T16
|Louis de Jager (+12500)
|273/ -15
|n/a (non-member)
|$52,345.00
|T16
|Tommy Gainey (+40000)
|273/ -15
|27.692
|$52,345.00
|T16
|Adam Long (+8000)
|273/ -15
|27.692
|$52,345.00
|T16
|Cameron Percy (+10000)
|273/ -15
|27.692
|$52,345.00
|T16
|Jayden Schaper (+6600)
|273/ -15
|n/a (non-member)
|$52,345.00
|T24
|Ryan Brehm (+20000)
|274/ -14
|21.622
|$32,585.00
|T24
|Wesley Bryan (+25000)
|274/ -14
|21.622
|$32,585.00
|T24
|Jason Dufner (+20000)
|274/ -14
|21.622
|$32,585.00
|T24
|JC Ritchie (+20000)
|274/ -14
|n/a (non-member)
|$32,585.00
|T28
|Kramer Hickok (+9000)
|275/ -13
|18.823
|$27,740.00
|T28
|Henrik Norlander (+10000)
|275/ -13
|18.823
|$27,740.00
|T30
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo (+12500)
|276/ -12
|n/a (non-member)
|$24,890.00
|T30
|William McGirt (+25000)
|276/ -12
|16.489
|$24,890.00
|T30
|Chris Nido (+100000)
|276/ -12
|n/a (non-member)
|$24,890.00
|T33
|John Axelsen (+8000)
|277/ -11
|n/a (non-member)
|$19,841.43
|T33
|Brice Garnett (+9000)
|277/ -11
|12.489
|$19,841.43
|T33
|Russell Knox (+10000)
|277/ -11
|12.489
|$19,841.43
|T33
|Niklas Norgaard (+4000)
|277/ -11
|n/a (non-member)
|$19,841.43
|T33
|Andrew Novak (+4500)
|277/ -11
|12.489
|$19,841.43
|T33
|Brian Stuard (+35000)
|277/ -11
|12.489
|$19,841.43
|T33
|Tyson Alexander (+25000)
|277/ -11
|12.489
|$19,841.42
|T40
|Tano Goya (+10000)
|278/ -10
|9.022
|$15,390.00
|T40
|Bo Hoag (+25000)
|278/ -10
|n/a (non-member)
|$15,390.00
|T40
|Kelly Kraft (+10000)
|278/ -10
|9.022
|$15,390.00
|T40
|Jason Scrivener (+15000)
|278/ -10
|n/a (non-member)
|$15,390.00
|T44
|Alejandro Del Rey (+9000)
|279/ -9
|n/a (non-member)
|$11,172.00
|T44
|Zecheng Dou (+5000)
|279/ -9
|6.106
|$11,172.00
|T44
|Scott Harrington (+17500)
|279/ -9
|6.106
|$11,172.00
|T44
|Justin Lower (+4000)
|279/ -9
|6.106
|$11,172.00
|T44
|Chad Ramey (+4500)
|279/ -9
|6.106
|$11,172.00
|T44
|Matti Schmid (+6600)
|279/ -9
|6.106
|$11,172.00
|T44
|Kevin Tway (+8000)
|279/ -9
|6.106
|$11,172.00
|T44
|Bo Van Pelt (+50000)
|279/ -9
|6.106
|$11,172.00
|T52
|Cody Gribble (+10000)
|280/ -8
|3.982
|$9,006.00
|T52
|Mikael Lindberg (+20000)
|280/ -8
|n/a (non-member)
|$9,006.00
|T52
|Peter Malnati (+5000)
|280/ -8
|3.982
|$9,006.00
|T52
|Max McGreevy (+35000)
|280/ -8
|3.982
|$9,006.00
|T52
|Ted Potter, Jr. (+30000)
|280/ -8
|3.982
|$9,006.00
|T52
|Clément Sordet (+10000)
|280/ -8
|n/a (non-member)
|$9,006.00
|T58
|Aaron Cockerill (+9000)
|281/ -7
|n/a (non-member)
|$8,626.00
|T58
|Ryo Hisatsune (+3300)
|281/ -7
|n/a (non-member)
|$8,626.00
|T58
|Richy Werenski (+9000)
|281/ -7
|3.174
|$8,626.00
|T58
|David Ford - a (+6600)
|281/ -7
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T62
|Michael Gligic (+20000)
|282/ -6
|2.676
|$8,360.00
|T62
|Patton Kizzire (+4000)
|282/ -6
|2.676
|$8,360.00
|T62
|Martin Trainer (+20000)
|282/ -6
|2.676
|$8,360.00
|T62
|Johannes Veerman (+15000)
|282/ -6
|n/a (non-member)
|$8,360.00
|66
|Greg Chalmers (+30000)
|283/ -5
|2.364
|$8,170.00
|67
|Sung Kang (+15000)
|286/ -2
|2.240
|$8,094.00
The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.