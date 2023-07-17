Barbasol Championship payouts and points: Vincent Norrman earns $684,000 and 300 FedExCup points

Although he arrived 114th in the FedExCup, the 25-year-old Swede was fourth-shortest among the opening outrights at BetMGM at just +2800. That was due in part to a second-half surge that yielded two top 10s among six top 25s. When he withdrew early from his commitment to the John Deere Classic, it was evidence of controlling his schedule, which paid off in the best of ways.