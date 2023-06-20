DFS Dish: Collin Morikawa on the rise ahead of wide-open Travelers Championship

Of course, we dive into the statistics, the course history, and the recent form every week. But sometimes it’s worth zooming out and considering other factors that may not be as measurable. This week, it may lead you to a young player full of energy and motivation to get his first PGA TOUR victory. Maybe this player had a week off for the U.S. Open and arrives to Connecticut hungry and rested. Maybe the travel hasn’t taken the toll on his body, or maybe he doesn’t have the spouse and kids at home eagerly counting down the days ‘til he’s got an off week.