RBC Canadian Open payouts and points: Nick Taylor earns $1.62 million and 500 FedExCup points
2 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
O Nick Taylor! With glowing hearts we see thee rise, indeed.
Officially, it was 72 feet, six inches, but it was the putt heard around the country of Canada at the RBC Canadian Open. Taylor’s longest-ever conversion on the greens on the PGA TOUR dropped for eagle on the fourth playoff hole. It upended Tommy Fleetwood and secured victory for the 35-year-old Canadian in his national open. The duo completed regulation in 17-under 271.
Also officially, Taylor’s title ends the drought of native Canucks prevailing in this tournament. The 1954 champion, Pat Fletcher, no longer is the most recent to win it.
Taylor was +6600 at BetMGM to win and +650 to be top Canadian. Corey Conners (+1600 = win; +240 = top Canadian), who finished T20, and Adam Hadwin (+5000; +500), who placed T12, were shorter, but none of those odds take into account the special pressure all of the 21 in the field carried during a week like that one.
It was the third consecutive tournament with a playoff and the longest such streak since there were four in a row in August of 2021. Because of the nature of how statistics in golf are maintained, Taylor’s long-range connection will require an asterisk because it didn’t occur in regulation, meaning it officially isn’t recorded as a career-long. Suffice it to say that there’s some cosmic synergy in that regard with Fletcher because Fletcher’s title isn’t an official PGA TOUR victory. (The Carling Open, which was played opposite the Canadian Open in 1954, was the official TOUR event of that week. At the time, it was customary for no more than one tournament to be constituted as official in a single week.) But who cares! Some facts are more important than others when history is made, although Taylor’s hauls of 500 FedExCup points and $1.62 million aren’t insignificant.
Fleetwood was +2000, second-shortest among all TOUR non-winners to Cameron Young (+1500), who checked up in an eight-way tie for 57th.
The three who finished one shot outside the playoff included Tyrrell Hatton. At +1100, the Englishman was second-shortest overall to win. Aaron Rai was +8000 and C.T. Pan was +10000. Pan held a two-stroke lead entering the finale and closed with 70.
Two-time defending champion Rory McIlroy (+450) was among six golfers at T2 after 54 holes, but he settled for a Sunday 72 to finish T9.
NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Nick Taylor (+6600)
|271/ -17
|500.000
|$1,620,000.00
|2
|Tommy Fleetwood (+2000)
|271/ -17
|300.000
|$981,000.00
|T3
|Tyrrell Hatton (+1100)
|272/ -16
|145.000
|$477,000.00
|T3
|C.T. Pan (+10000)
|272/ -16
|145.000
|$477,000.00
|T3
|Aaron Rai (8000)
|272/ -16
|145.000
|$477,000.00
|T6
|Eric Cole (+6600)
|274/ -14
|95.000
|$315,000.00
|T6
|Mark Hubbard (+8000)
|274/ -14
|95.000
|$315,000.00
|8
|Justin Rose (+1600)
|275/ -13
|85.000
|$281,250.00
|T9
|Rory McIlroy (+450)
|276/ -12
|75.000
|$245,250.00
|T9
|Andrew Novak (+20000)
|276/ -12
|75.000
|$245,250.00
|T9
|Brandon Wu (+8000)
|276/ -12
|75.000
|$245,250.00
|T12
|Jonathan Byrd (+40000)
|277/ -11
|58.000
|$178,650.00
|T12
|Harrison Endycott (+50000)
|277/ -11
|58.000
|$178,650.00
|T12
|Doug Ghim (+12500)
|277/ -11
|58.000
|$178,650.00
|T12
|Adam Hadwin (+5000)
|277/ -11
|58.000
|$178,650.00
|T12
|Harry Higgs (+40000)
|277/ -11
|58.000
|$178,650.00
|17
|Nate Lashley (+12500)
|278/ -10
|51.000
|$146,250.00
|T18
|Will Gordon (+10000)
|279/ -9
|48.000
|$132,750.00
|T18
|Carl Yuan (+30000)
|279/ -9
|48.000
|$132,750.00
|T20
|Sam Bennett (+20000)
|280/ -8
|n/a (non-member)
|$102,330.00
|T20
|Corey Conners (+1600)
|280/ -8
|41.000
|$102,330.00
|T20
|Matt Fitzpatrick (+1400)
|280/ -8
|41.000
|$102,330.00
|T20
|Lucas Glover (+25000)
|280/ -8
|41.000
|$102,330.00
|T20
|Matt Kuchar (+4000)
|280/ -8
|41.000
|$102,330.00
|T25
|Ludvig Aberg (+5000)
|281/ -7
|29.500
|$64,850.00
|T25
|Lee Hodges (+8000)
|281/ -7
|29.500
|$64,850.00
|T25
|S.H. Kim (+10000)
|281/ -7
|29.500
|$64,850.00
|T25
|Justin Lower (+30000)
|281/ -7
|29.500
|$64,850.00
|T25
|Ryan Moore (+35000)
|281/ -7
|29.500
|$64,850.00
|T25
|Ted Potter, Jr. (n/a)
|281/ -7
|29.500
|$64,850.00
|T25
|Chez Reavie (+15000)
|281/ -7
|29.500
|$64,850.00
|T25
|Alex Smalley (+6600)
|281/ -7
|29.500
|$64,850.00
|T25
|Dylan Wu (+10000)
|281/ -7
|29.500
|$64,850.00
|T34
|Cody Gribble (+40000)
|282/ -6
|20.500
|$47,925.00
|T34
|Harry Hall (+8000)
|282/ -6
|20.500
|$47,925.00
|T34
|Roger Sloan (+50000)
|282/ -6
|n/a (non-member)
|$47,925.00
|T34
|Brendon Todd (+8000)
|282/ -6
|20.500
|$47,925.00
|T38
|MJ Daffue (+25000)
|283/ -5
|16.000
|$39,150.00
|T38
|Patton Kizzire (+15000)
|283/ -5
|16.000
|$39,150.00
|T38
|S.Y. Noh (+35000)
|283/ -5
|16.000
|$39,150.00
|T38
|Greyson Sigg (+20000)
|283/ -5
|16.000
|$39,150.00
|T38
|Sahith Theegala (+2800)
|283/ -5
|16.000
|$39,150.00
|T43
|Ryan Gerard (+30000)
|284/ -4
|n/a (non-member)
|$28,530.00
|T43
|Chesson Hadley (+30000)
|284/ -4
|10.714
|$28,530.00
|T43
|Michael Kim (+6600)
|284/ -4
|10.714
|$28,530.00
|T43
|Shane Lowry (+1800)
|284/ -4
|10.714
|$28,530.00
|T43
|Peter Malnati (+30000)
|284/ -4
|10.714
|$28,530.00
|T43
|Callum Tarren (+30000)
|284/ -4
|10.714
|$28,530.00
|T43
|Carson Young (+12500)
|284/ -4
|10.714
|$28,530.00
|T50
|Garrick Higgo (+12500)
|285/ -3
|8.250
|$22,860.00
|T50
|Austin Smotherman (+22500)
|285/ -3
|8.250
|$22,860.00
|T52
|Jason Dufner (+75000)
|286/ -2
|6.560
|$21,438.00
|T52
|Brian Gay (+100000)
|286/ -2
|6.560
|$21,438.00
|T52
|Brent Grant (+50000)
|286/ -2
|6.560
|$21,438.00
|T52
|Cameron Percy (+50000)
|286/ -2
|6.560
|$21,438.00
|T52
|Mike Weir (+100000)
|286/ -2
|6.560
|$21,438.00
|T57
|James Hahn (+25000)
|287/ -1
|4.900
|$20,160.00
|T57
|Sung Kang (+40000)
|287/ -1
|4.900
|$20,160.00
|T57
|Peter Kuest (+30000)
|287/ -1
|n/a (non-member)
|$20,160.00
|T57
|Andrew Landry (+75000)
|287/ -1
|4.900
|$20,160.00
|T57
|Adam Long (+22500)
|287/ -1
|4.900
|$20,160.00
|T57
|Stuart Macdonald (+50000)
|287/ -1
|n/a (non-member)
|$20,160.00
|T57
|Scott Piercy (+15000)
|287/ -1
|4.900
|$20,160.00
|T57
|Cameron Young (+1500)
|287/ -1
|4.900
|$20,160.00
|T65
|Scott Brown (+50000)
|288/ E
|3.800
|$19,170.00
|T65
|Taylor Pendrith (+8000)
|288/ E
|3.800
|$19,170.00
|T65
|Richy Werenski (+40000)
|288/ E
|3.800
|$19,170.00
|T68
|Wil Bateman (+30000)
|289/ 1
|n/a (non-member)
|$18,540.00
|T68
|Akshay Bhatia (+12500)
|289/ 1
|n/a (non-member)
|$18,540.00
|T68
|Trevor Cone (+50000)
|289/ 1
|3.125
|$18,540.00
|T68
|Brice Garnett (+40000)
|289/ 1
|3.125
|$18,540.00
|T72
|Henrik Norlander (+30000)
|290/ 2
|2.700
|$17,910.00
|T72
|Martin Trainer (+50000)
|290/ 2
|2.700
|$17,910.00
|T72
|Vince Whaley (+35000)
|290/ 2
|2.700
|$17,910.00
