RBC Canadian Open payouts and points: Nick Taylor earns $1.62 million and 500 FedExCup points

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    O Nick Taylor! With glowing hearts we see thee rise, indeed.

    Officially, it was 72 feet, six inches, but it was the putt heard around the country of Canada at the RBC Canadian Open. Taylor’s longest-ever conversion on the greens on the PGA TOUR dropped for eagle on the fourth playoff hole. It upended Tommy Fleetwood and secured victory for the 35-year-old Canadian in his national open. The duo completed regulation in 17-under 271.

    Also officially, Taylor’s title ends the drought of native Canucks prevailing in this tournament. The 1954 champion, Pat Fletcher, no longer is the most recent to win it.

    Taylor was +6600 at BetMGM to win and +650 to be top Canadian. Corey Conners (+1600 = win; +240 = top Canadian), who finished T20, and Adam Hadwin (+5000; +500), who placed T12, were shorter, but none of those odds take into account the special pressure all of the 21 in the field carried during a week like that one.

    It was the third consecutive tournament with a playoff and the longest such streak since there were four in a row in August of 2021. Because of the nature of how statistics in golf are maintained, Taylor’s long-range connection will require an asterisk because it didn’t occur in regulation, meaning it officially isn’t recorded as a career-long. Suffice it to say that there’s some cosmic synergy in that regard with Fletcher because Fletcher’s title isn’t an official PGA TOUR victory. (The Carling Open, which was played opposite the Canadian Open in 1954, was the official TOUR event of that week. At the time, it was customary for no more than one tournament to be constituted as official in a single week.) But who cares! Some facts are more important than others when history is made, although Taylor’s hauls of 500 FedExCup points and $1.62 million aren’t insignificant.

    Fleetwood was +2000, second-shortest among all TOUR non-winners to Cameron Young (+1500), who checked up in an eight-way tie for 57th.

    The three who finished one shot outside the playoff included Tyrrell Hatton. At +1100, the Englishman was second-shortest overall to win. Aaron Rai was +8000 and C.T. Pan was +10000. Pan held a two-stroke lead entering the finale and closed with 70.

    Two-time defending champion Rory McIlroy (+450) was among six golfers at T2 after 54 holes, but he settled for a Sunday 72 to finish T9.

    NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Nick Taylor (+6600)271/ -17500.000$1,620,000.00
    2Tommy Fleetwood (+2000)271/ -17300.000$981,000.00
    T3Tyrrell Hatton (+1100)272/ -16145.000$477,000.00
    T3C.T. Pan (+10000)272/ -16145.000$477,000.00
    T3Aaron Rai (8000)272/ -16145.000$477,000.00
    T6Eric Cole (+6600)274/ -1495.000$315,000.00
    T6Mark Hubbard (+8000)274/ -1495.000$315,000.00
    8Justin Rose (+1600)275/ -1385.000$281,250.00
    T9Rory McIlroy (+450)276/ -1275.000$245,250.00
    T9Andrew Novak (+20000)276/ -1275.000$245,250.00
    T9Brandon Wu (+8000)276/ -1275.000$245,250.00
    T12Jonathan Byrd (+40000)277/ -1158.000$178,650.00
    T12Harrison Endycott (+50000)277/ -1158.000$178,650.00
    T12Doug Ghim (+12500)277/ -1158.000$178,650.00
    T12Adam Hadwin (+5000)277/ -1158.000$178,650.00
    T12Harry Higgs (+40000)277/ -1158.000$178,650.00
    17Nate Lashley (+12500)278/ -1051.000$146,250.00
    T18Will Gordon (+10000)279/ -948.000$132,750.00
    T18Carl Yuan (+30000)279/ -948.000$132,750.00
    T20Sam Bennett (+20000)280/ -8n/a (non-member)$102,330.00
    T20Corey Conners (+1600)280/ -841.000$102,330.00
    T20Matt Fitzpatrick (+1400)280/ -841.000$102,330.00
    T20Lucas Glover (+25000)280/ -841.000$102,330.00
    T20Matt Kuchar (+4000)280/ -841.000$102,330.00
    T25Ludvig Aberg (+5000)281/ -729.500$64,850.00
    T25Lee Hodges (+8000)281/ -729.500$64,850.00
    T25S.H. Kim (+10000)281/ -729.500$64,850.00
    T25Justin Lower (+30000)281/ -729.500$64,850.00
    T25Ryan Moore (+35000)281/ -729.500$64,850.00
    T25Ted Potter, Jr. (n/a)281/ -729.500$64,850.00
    T25Chez Reavie (+15000)281/ -729.500$64,850.00
    T25Alex Smalley (+6600)281/ -729.500$64,850.00
    T25Dylan Wu (+10000)281/ -729.500$64,850.00
    T34Cody Gribble (+40000)282/ -620.500$47,925.00
    T34Harry Hall (+8000)282/ -620.500$47,925.00
    T34Roger Sloan (+50000)282/ -6n/a (non-member)$47,925.00
    T34Brendon Todd (+8000)282/ -620.500$47,925.00
    T38MJ Daffue (+25000)283/ -516.000$39,150.00
    T38Patton Kizzire (+15000)283/ -516.000$39,150.00
    T38S.Y. Noh (+35000)283/ -516.000$39,150.00
    T38Greyson Sigg (+20000)283/ -516.000$39,150.00
    T38Sahith Theegala (+2800)283/ -516.000$39,150.00
    T43Ryan Gerard (+30000)284/ -4n/a (non-member)$28,530.00
    T43Chesson Hadley (+30000)284/ -410.714$28,530.00
    T43Michael Kim (+6600)284/ -410.714$28,530.00
    T43Shane Lowry (+1800)284/ -410.714$28,530.00
    T43Peter Malnati (+30000)284/ -410.714$28,530.00
    T43Callum Tarren (+30000)284/ -410.714$28,530.00
    T43Carson Young (+12500)284/ -410.714$28,530.00
    T50Garrick Higgo (+12500)285/ -38.250$22,860.00
    T50Austin Smotherman (+22500)285/ -38.250$22,860.00
    T52Jason Dufner (+75000)286/ -26.560$21,438.00
    T52Brian Gay (+100000)286/ -26.560$21,438.00
    T52Brent Grant (+50000)286/ -26.560$21,438.00
    T52Cameron Percy (+50000)286/ -26.560$21,438.00
    T52Mike Weir (+100000)286/ -26.560$21,438.00
    T57James Hahn (+25000)287/ -14.900$20,160.00
    T57Sung Kang (+40000)287/ -14.900$20,160.00
    T57Peter Kuest (+30000)287/ -1n/a (non-member)$20,160.00
    T57Andrew Landry (+75000)287/ -14.900$20,160.00
    T57Adam Long (+22500)287/ -14.900$20,160.00
    T57Stuart Macdonald (+50000)287/ -1n/a (non-member)$20,160.00
    T57Scott Piercy (+15000)287/ -14.900$20,160.00
    T57Cameron Young (+1500)287/ -14.900$20,160.00
    T65Scott Brown (+50000)288/ E3.800$19,170.00
    T65Taylor Pendrith (+8000)288/ E3.800$19,170.00
    T65Richy Werenski (+40000)288/ E3.800$19,170.00
    T68Wil Bateman (+30000)289/ 1n/a (non-member)$18,540.00
    T68Akshay Bhatia (+12500)289/ 1n/a (non-member)$18,540.00
    T68Trevor Cone (+50000)289/ 13.125$18,540.00
    T68Brice Garnett (+40000)289/ 13.125$18,540.00
    T72Henrik Norlander (+30000)290/ 22.700$17,910.00
    T72Martin Trainer (+50000)290/ 22.700$17,910.00
    T72Vince Whaley (+35000)290/ 22.700$17,910.00

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

