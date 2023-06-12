RBC Canadian Open payouts and points: Nick Taylor earns $1.62 million and 500 FedExCup points

It was the third consecutive tournament with a playoff and the longest such streak since there were four in a row in August of 2021. Because of the nature of how statistics in golf are maintained, Taylor’s long-range connection will require an asterisk because it didn’t occur in regulation, meaning it officially isn’t recorded as a career-long. Suffice it to say that there’s some cosmic synergy in that regard with Fletcher because Fletcher’s title isn’t an official PGA TOUR victory. (The Carling Open, which was played opposite the Canadian Open in 1954, was the official TOUR event of that week. At the time, it was customary for no more than one tournament to be constituted as official in a single week.) But who cares! Some facts are more important than others when history is made, although Taylor’s hauls of 500 FedExCup points and $1.62 million aren’t insignificant.