First Round Leader: Time for Tommy Fleetwood to state his case

In trying to analyze from afar, Fleetwood has always seemed like a guy that has a smile on his face. A very positive character with a great attitude. As one of the best players in the world, Fleetwood also knows that he has never won on the PGA TOUR and my belief is that outweighs anything else for him right now. There is a major championship on deck next week, of which Fleetwood expects to be a contender, so focusing on playing one’s best right now has to be the mindset. Over the last 36 rounds, Fleetwood ranks third in this field for Strokes Gained: Around the Green, ninth for Strokes Gained: Approach, and 17th in Birdies or Better Gained. I’ll take a shot with the Englishman getting off to a hot start.