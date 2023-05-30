Betting Stat Pack: Par 5s will present scoring opportunities amid a difficult test at Muirfield Village
2 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
Jack Nicklaus and Muirfield Village Golf Club are ready for the 48th edition of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday outside Columbus, Ohio.
The par-72 layout will play the longest it has ever stretched at 7,571 yards. Recent renovations after the 2020 edition have bedded in nicely, including every green complex. This edition will add new tee boxes to Nos. 16 and 17, hence the new yardage on the scorecard.
The field of 120 this week will compete for a purse of $20 million. The winner takes home $3.6 million, 550 FedExCup points, and a three-year exemption.
Here’s a look at some of the key stats to keep an eye on this week ahead of what’s expected to be a firm and fast test at Jack’s Place:
Key Statistics
Only players listed are competing this week. Stats from the current 2022-23 season.
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|Rory McIlroy
|3
|Jon Rahm
|5
|Collin Morikawa
|6
|Tyrrell Hatton
|7
|Patrick Cantlay
|8
|Xander Schauffele
|11
|Jason Day
|12
|Viktor Hovland
|13
|Justin Thomas
Click stat headline above for additional players-
The last three winners have led the field in this category. There's room to move it off the tee, but not as much as there was before the previous renovation. Trouble off the fairway comes in the form of four inches of Bluegrass rough. Attacking pin placements will take a back seat to simply finding GIR. Finding the short grass will allow the players to step on the gas, but not push the pedal through the floor. The tournament record has stood since 1994 (Tom Lehman, -20), and the course record since 1996 (John Huston, 61). Making pars and moving on won't hurt this week.
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|Jason Day
|3
|Matt Kuchar
|4
|Brian Harman
|5
|Tom Kim
|6
|Andrew Putnam
|7
|Jon Rahm
|9
|Patrick Cantlay
|10
|Xander Schauffele
|12
|Hideki Matsuyama
Not only is Muirfield Village demanding off of tee it ranks in the top 10 for smallest greens on TOUR. The Bentgrass targets are only 5,000 square feet on average and will run 13 feet or better on the Stimpmeter. Avoiding the 68 bunkers and 13 water hazards located on 13 holes are also keys to success. The last five winners have ended the week first or second in this category. Par is a very solid score this week. Last season Billy Horschel only made 15 birdies (T24), but only circled four bogeys, FIVE less than the next person on the Bogey Avoidance list.
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Patrick Cantlay
|1
|Jon Rahm
|3
|Sungjae Im
|4
|Scottie Scheffler
|5
|Xander Schauffele
|7
|Collin Morikawa
|7
|Justin Thomas
|10
|Matt Kuchar
|10
|Jordan Spieth
|12
|KH Lee
|12
|Rory McIlroy
The best players in the world embrace difficult scoring conditions. The par 5 at Muirfield Village have ranked in the top eight most difficult on TOUR the last three seasons. The four opportunities on the card will provide a chance to shave a few shots off the total. None of the five-shot holes are over 588 yards, but it's obvious they are not easy.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org