Betting Stat Pack: Par 5s will present scoring opportunities amid a difficult test at Muirfield Village

The last three winners have led the field in this category. There's room to move it off the tee, but not as much as there was before the previous renovation. Trouble off the fairway comes in the form of four inches of Bluegrass rough. Attacking pin placements will take a back seat to simply finding GIR. Finding the short grass will allow the players to step on the gas, but not push the pedal through the floor. The tournament record has stood since 1994 (Tom Lehman, -20), and the course record since 1996 (John Huston, 61). Making pars and moving on won't hurt this week.