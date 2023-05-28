Charles Schwab Challenge payouts and points: Emiliano Grillo earns $1.56 million and 500 FedExCup points
3 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
The week after a major always presents a terrific opportunity for bettors to lean into golfers who weren’t caught up in the additional stresses of contending for a page in the history books. As a result, perhaps you’re among the contingent celebrating Emiliano Grillo’s victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Grillo missed the cut at the PGA Championship – and it wasn’t close having checked up four strokes shy of cashing – so the trip to Fort Worth, Texas, allowed for an immediate turning of the page of his own record book. Of course, winning never is easy on the PGA TOUR, and his only prior TOUR title occurred in his first-ever start as a member in the fall of 2015, so it only made sense that he had needed a playoff to emerge with the trophy.
In what was just the fourth playoff of the 2022-23 season, Grillo birdied the par-3 16th hole to defeat Adam Schenk on the second hole of sudden death. He banks 500 FedExCup points and $1.566 million.
The 30-year-old from Argentina was in a groove before the short week at Oak Hill Country Club, so that BetMGM offered him at +6600 to win at Colonial was as respectful as it was lucrative for us. Wyndham Clark was the last winner at that value or longer when he prevailed at the Wells Fargo Championship three weeks ago, also at +6600.
The odds for a longshot to capture victory at the Schwab were shortened when the likes of Jordan Spieth (+1400), Tony Finau (+1400) and Sungjae Im (+1800) missed the cut, so pre-tournament values packed some punch. The trio was among the six-shortest in the outright market. Among the other three, only tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler (+400) eventually contended, finishing one stroke too high to join the playoff. Viktor Hovland (+1400) finished T16 and Collin Morikawa (+1600) settled at T29.
Schenk was +15000 to win but he absorbs another close call to go with his solo second at the Valspar Championship two months ago. He was +12500 to win at Copperhead.
After sitting atop the leaderboard alone after each of the first two rounds last week, Harry Hall shared the 54-hole lead at Colonial with Schenk, and then closed with 73 to finish in the two-way T3 with Scheffler. At +25000 to win, the Englishman was seeking to become the longest shot to win this season, but Kurt Kitayama retains that label as the champion at Bay Hill where he was +20000.
While Paul Haley II wasn’t in position to win despite finishing alone in fifth just two shots back of the playoff, it’s worth noting that he was the third-longest on the board to take the title at +60000.
NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Emiliano Grillo (+6600)
|272/ -8
|500.000
|$1,566,000.00
|2
|Adam Schenk (+15000)
|272/ -8
|300.000
|$948,300.00
|T3
|Harry Hall (+25000)
|273/ -7
|162.500
|$513,300.00
|T3
|Scottie Scheffler (+400)
|273/ -7
|162.500
|$513,300.00
|5
|Paul Haley II (+60000)
|274/ -6
|110.000
|$356,700.00
|T6
|Sam Burns (+2800)
|275/ -5
|91.667
|$293,625.00
|T6
|Rickie Fowler (+3300)
|275/ -5
|91.667
|$293,625.00
|T6
|Michael Kim (+15000)
|275/ -5
|91.667
|$293,625.00
|T9
|Max Homa (+2200)
|276/ -4
|75.000
|$237,075.00
|T9
|Mark Hubbard (+15000)
|276/ -4
|75.000
|$237,075.00
|T9
|Kevin Streelman (+17500)
|276/ -4
|75.000
|$237,075.00
|T12
|Harris English (+8000)
|277/ -3
|59.250
|$178,350.00
|T12
|Aaron Rai (+12500)
|277/ -3
|59.250
|$178,350.00
|T12
|Chad Ramey (+30000)
|277/ -3
|59.250
|$178,350.00
|T12
|Justin Rose (+2500)
|277/ -3
|59.250
|$178,350.00
|T16
|Austin Eckroat (+12500)
|278/ -2
|49.000
|$132,675.00
|T16
|Russell Henley (+4000)
|278/ -2
|49.000
|$132,675.00
|T16
|Viktor Hovland (+1400)
|278/ -2
|49.000
|$132,675.00
|T16
|David Lipsky (+20000)
|278/ -2
|49.000
|$132,675.00
|T16
|Justin Suh (+10000)
|278/ -2
|49.000
|$132,675.00
|T21
|Byeong Hun An (+6600)
|279/ -1
|36.625
|$82,323.75
|T21
|Aaron Baddeley (+25000)
|279/ -1
|36.625
|$82,323.75
|T21
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+8000)
|279/ -1
|36.625
|$82,323.75
|T21
|Thomas Detry (+9000)
|279/ -1
|36.625
|$82,323.75
|T21
|Ryan Fox (+6600)
|279/ -1
|n/a (non-member)
|$82,323.75
|T21
|Kramer Hickok (+35000)
|279/ -1
|36.625
|$82,323.75
|T21
|Austin Smotherman (+25000)
|279/ -1
|36.625
|$82,323.75
|T21
|Carson Young (+20000)
|279/ -1
|36.625
|$82,323.75
|T29
|Kurt Kitayama (+6600)
|280/ E
|22.682
|$50,104.10
|T29
|Brian Harman (+6600)
|280/ E
|22.682
|$50,104.09
|T29
|Lee Hodges (+17500)
|280/ E
|22.682
|$50,104.09
|T29
|Si Woo Kim (+4000)
|280/ E
|22.682
|$50,104.09
|T29
|Peter Malnati (+35000)
|280/ E
|22.682
|$50,104.09
|T29
|Collin Morikawa (+1600)
|280/ E
|22.682
|$50,104.09
|T29
|Alex Noren (+15000)
|280/ E
|22.682
|$50,104.09
|T29
|Andrew Putnam (+8000)
|280/ E
|22.682
|$50,104.09
|T29
|Robby Shelton (+15000)
|280/ E
|22.682
|$50,104.09
|T29
|Sam Stevens (+10000)
|280/ E
|22.682
|$50,104.09
|T29
|Sepp Straka (+10000)
|280/ E
|22.682
|$50,104.09
|T40
|Luke Donald (+50000)
|281/ 1
|12.688
|$31,755.00
|T40
|Billy Horschel (+10000)
|281/ 1
|12.688
|$31,755.00
|T40
|Min Woo Lee (+5000)
|281/ 1
|n/a (non-member)
|$31,755.00
|T40
|Andrew Novak (+30000)
|281/ 1
|12.688
|$31,755.00
|T40
|Scott Piercy (+20000)
|281/ 1
|12.688
|$31,755.00
|T40
|Chez Reavie (+25000)
|281/ 1
|12.688
|$31,755.00
|T40
|Alex Smalley (+8000)
|281/ 1
|12.688
|$31,755.00
|T40
|Jimmy Walker (+25000)
|281/ 1
|12.688
|$31,755.00
|T48
|Nick Hardy (+20000)
|282/ 2
|8.750
|$22,881.00
|T48
|Patton Kizzire (+20000)
|282/ 2
|8.750
|$22,881.00
|T48
|Matt NeSmith (+10000)
|282/ 2
|8.750
|$22,881.00
|T48
|Vincent Norrman (+12500)
|282/ 2
|8.750
|$22,881.00
|T52
|Will Gordon (+12500)
|283/ 3
|6.750
|$20,836.50
|T52
|Ben Griffin (+17500)
|283/ 3
|6.750
|$20,836.50
|T52
|Tom Hoge (+6600)
|283/ 3
|6.750
|$20,836.50
|T52
|Maverick McNealy (+10000)
|283/ 3
|6.750
|$20,836.50
|56
|Akshay Bhatia (+12500)
|284/ 4
|n/a (non-member)
|$20,271.00
|T57
|K.H. Lee (+6600)
|285/ 5
|5.100
|$19,662.00
|T57
|Luke List (+15000)
|285/ 5
|5.100
|$19,662.00
|T57
|Justin Lower (+40000)
|285/ 5
|5.100
|$19,662.00
|T57
|Ben Martin (+17500)
|285/ 5
|5.100
|$19,662.00
|T57
|Patrick Rodgers (+9000)
|285/ 5
|5.100
|$19,662.00
|T57
|Brendon Todd (+6600)
|285/ 5
|5.100
|$19,662.00
|T63
|Cameron Champ (+150000)
|286/ 6
|4.000
|$18,705.00
|T63
|Erik Compton (+75000)
|286/ 6
|n/a (non-member)
|$18,705.00
|T63
|Zecheng Dou (+30000)
|286/ 6
|4.000
|$18,705.00
|T63
|Cody Gribble (+50000)
|286/ 6
|4.000
|$18,705.00
|T63
|J.J. Spaun (+10000)
|286/ 6
|4.000
|$18,705.00
|T68
|Joel Dahmen (+15000)
|287/ 7
|3.300
|$18,096.00
|T68
|Stephan Jaeger (+5500)
|287/ 7
|3.300
|$18,096.00
|T70
|Beau Hossler (+9000)
|290/ 10
|2.950
|$17,748.00
|T70
|Matthias Schwab (+50000)
|290/ 10
|2.950
|$17,748.00
|72
|Russell Knox (+50000)
|293/ 13
|2.800
|$17,487.00
The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.