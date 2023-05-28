PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Charles Schwab Challenge payouts and points: Emiliano Grillo earns $1.56 million and 500 FedExCup points

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    The week after a major always presents a terrific opportunity for bettors to lean into golfers who weren’t caught up in the additional stresses of contending for a page in the history books. As a result, perhaps you’re among the contingent celebrating Emiliano Grillo’s victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Grillo missed the cut at the PGA Championship – and it wasn’t close having checked up four strokes shy of cashing – so the trip to Fort Worth, Texas, allowed for an immediate turning of the page of his own record book. Of course, winning never is easy on the PGA TOUR, and his only prior TOUR title occurred in his first-ever start as a member in the fall of 2015, so it only made sense that he had needed a playoff to emerge with the trophy.

    In what was just the fourth playoff of the 2022-23 season, Grillo birdied the par-3 16th hole to defeat Adam Schenk on the second hole of sudden death. He banks 500 FedExCup points and $1.566 million.

    The 30-year-old from Argentina was in a groove before the short week at Oak Hill Country Club, so that BetMGM offered him at +6600 to win at Colonial was as respectful as it was lucrative for us. Wyndham Clark was the last winner at that value or longer when he prevailed at the Wells Fargo Championship three weeks ago, also at +6600.

    The odds for a longshot to capture victory at the Schwab were shortened when the likes of Jordan Spieth (+1400), Tony Finau (+1400) and Sungjae Im (+1800) missed the cut, so pre-tournament values packed some punch. The trio was among the six-shortest in the outright market. Among the other three, only tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler (+400) eventually contended, finishing one stroke too high to join the playoff. Viktor Hovland (+1400) finished T16 and Collin Morikawa (+1600) settled at T29.

    Schenk was +15000 to win but he absorbs another close call to go with his solo second at the Valspar Championship two months ago. He was +12500 to win at Copperhead.

    After sitting atop the leaderboard alone after each of the first two rounds last week, Harry Hall shared the 54-hole lead at Colonial with Schenk, and then closed with 73 to finish in the two-way T3 with Scheffler. At +25000 to win, the Englishman was seeking to become the longest shot to win this season, but Kurt Kitayama retains that label as the champion at Bay Hill where he was +20000.

    While Paul Haley II wasn’t in position to win despite finishing alone in fifth just two shots back of the playoff, it’s worth noting that he was the third-longest on the board to take the title at +60000.

    NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Emiliano Grillo (+6600)272/ -8500.000$1,566,000.00
    2Adam Schenk (+15000)272/ -8300.000$948,300.00
    T3Harry Hall (+25000)273/ -7162.500$513,300.00
    T3Scottie Scheffler (+400)273/ -7162.500$513,300.00
    5Paul Haley II (+60000)274/ -6110.000$356,700.00
    T6Sam Burns (+2800)275/ -591.667$293,625.00
    T6Rickie Fowler (+3300)275/ -591.667$293,625.00
    T6Michael Kim (+15000)275/ -591.667$293,625.00
    T9Max Homa (+2200)276/ -475.000$237,075.00
    T9Mark Hubbard (+15000)276/ -475.000$237,075.00
    T9Kevin Streelman (+17500)276/ -475.000$237,075.00
    T12Harris English (+8000)277/ -359.250$178,350.00
    T12Aaron Rai (+12500)277/ -359.250$178,350.00
    T12Chad Ramey (+30000)277/ -359.250$178,350.00
    T12Justin Rose (+2500)277/ -359.250$178,350.00
    T16Austin Eckroat (+12500)278/ -249.000$132,675.00
    T16Russell Henley (+4000)278/ -249.000$132,675.00
    T16Viktor Hovland (+1400)278/ -249.000$132,675.00
    T16David Lipsky (+20000)278/ -249.000$132,675.00
    T16Justin Suh (+10000)278/ -249.000$132,675.00
    T21Byeong Hun An (+6600)279/ -136.625$82,323.75
    T21Aaron Baddeley (+25000)279/ -136.625$82,323.75
    T21Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+8000)279/ -136.625$82,323.75
    T21Thomas Detry (+9000)279/ -136.625$82,323.75
    T21Ryan Fox (+6600)279/ -1n/a (non-member)$82,323.75
    T21Kramer Hickok (+35000)279/ -136.625$82,323.75
    T21Austin Smotherman (+25000)279/ -136.625$82,323.75
    T21Carson Young (+20000)279/ -136.625$82,323.75
    T29Kurt Kitayama (+6600)280/ E22.682$50,104.10
    T29Brian Harman (+6600)280/ E22.682$50,104.09
    T29Lee Hodges (+17500)280/ E22.682$50,104.09
    T29Si Woo Kim (+4000)280/ E22.682$50,104.09
    T29Peter Malnati (+35000)280/ E22.682$50,104.09
    T29Collin Morikawa (+1600)280/ E22.682$50,104.09
    T29Alex Noren (+15000)280/ E22.682$50,104.09
    T29Andrew Putnam (+8000)280/ E22.682$50,104.09
    T29Robby Shelton (+15000)280/ E22.682$50,104.09
    T29Sam Stevens (+10000)280/ E22.682$50,104.09
    T29Sepp Straka (+10000)280/ E22.682$50,104.09
    T40Luke Donald (+50000)281/ 112.688$31,755.00
    T40Billy Horschel (+10000)281/ 112.688$31,755.00
    T40Min Woo Lee (+5000)281/ 1n/a (non-member)$31,755.00
    T40Andrew Novak (+30000)281/ 112.688$31,755.00
    T40Scott Piercy (+20000)281/ 112.688$31,755.00
    T40Chez Reavie (+25000)281/ 112.688$31,755.00
    T40Alex Smalley (+8000)281/ 112.688$31,755.00
    T40Jimmy Walker (+25000)281/ 112.688$31,755.00
    T48Nick Hardy (+20000)282/ 28.750$22,881.00
    T48Patton Kizzire (+20000)282/ 28.750$22,881.00
    T48Matt NeSmith (+10000)282/ 28.750$22,881.00
    T48Vincent Norrman (+12500)282/ 28.750$22,881.00
    T52Will Gordon (+12500)283/ 36.750$20,836.50
    T52Ben Griffin (+17500)283/ 36.750$20,836.50
    T52Tom Hoge (+6600)283/ 36.750$20,836.50
    T52Maverick McNealy (+10000)283/ 36.750$20,836.50
    56Akshay Bhatia (+12500)284/ 4n/a (non-member)$20,271.00
    T57K.H. Lee (+6600)285/ 55.100$19,662.00
    T57Luke List (+15000)285/ 55.100$19,662.00
    T57Justin Lower (+40000)285/ 55.100$19,662.00
    T57Ben Martin (+17500)285/ 55.100$19,662.00
    T57Patrick Rodgers (+9000)285/ 55.100$19,662.00
    T57Brendon Todd (+6600)285/ 55.100$19,662.00
    T63Cameron Champ (+150000)286/ 64.000$18,705.00
    T63Erik Compton (+75000)286/ 6n/a (non-member)$18,705.00
    T63Zecheng Dou (+30000)286/ 64.000$18,705.00
    T63Cody Gribble (+50000)286/ 64.000$18,705.00
    T63J.J. Spaun (+10000)286/ 64.000$18,705.00
    T68Joel Dahmen (+15000)287/ 73.300$18,096.00
    T68Stephan Jaeger (+5500)287/ 73.300$18,096.00
    T70Beau Hossler (+9000)290/ 102.950$17,748.00
    T70Matthias Schwab (+50000)290/ 102.950$17,748.00
    72Russell Knox (+50000)293/ 132.800$17,487.00

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.