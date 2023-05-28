Charles Schwab Challenge payouts and points: Emiliano Grillo earns $1.56 million and 500 FedExCup points

Grillo missed the cut at the PGA Championship – and it wasn’t close having checked up four strokes shy of cashing – so the trip to Fort Worth, Texas, allowed for an immediate turning of the page of his own record book. Of course, winning never is easy on the PGA TOUR, and his only prior TOUR title occurred in his first-ever start as a member in the fall of 2015, so it only made sense that he had needed a playoff to emerge with the trophy.