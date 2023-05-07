Wells Fargo Championship payouts and points: Wyndham Clark earns $3.6 million and 500 FedExCup points
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
It’d be silly to think that Wyndham Clark was channeling Tom Kim at the Wells Fargo Championship. Then again, the last time a first-time winner on the PGA TOUR prevailed by as many as Clark’s four strokes at Quail Hollow Club on Sunday was when Kim took the title by five at the, wait for it, Wyndham Championship in 2022.
Now, it’s Wyndham’s championship.
Leveraged by a bogey-free, 8-under 63 in the third round, the 29-year-old Clark posted 19-under 265 for the victory. It’s the lowest aggregate in tournament history and second-lowest score in relation to par since Rory McIlroy scored 21-under 267 during Quail Hollow’s penultimate edition as a par 72 in 2015. When McIlroy won, he earned $1.278 million. Because the Wells Fargo Championship is a designated event this season, Clark banks $3.6 million in addition to 500 FedExCup points.
Despite a mountain of momentum upon arrival, Clark still was available at a juicy +6600 to win at BetMGM. No doubt contributing factors to the value were the depth of the field and the fact that he was a non-winner. By comparison, Kurt Kitayama, who broke through two months ago at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which also was a designated event, was +20000 to win that week, but Kitayama’s trajectory over time is that of an all-or-nothing performer. In that context, Clark’s odds at Quail Hollow were respectful to his potential amid active firepower.
Xander Schauffele checked up alone in second place. Although he hasn’t won this season, he was tied for third-shortest to do just that at +1600.
Tyrrell Hatton (+4000) and Harris English (+15000) shared third place. Defending champion Max Homa was tied for 10th-shortest at +2500 and finished in a six-way share of eighth place.
McIlroy was the board favorite at +750 and placed T47.
NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Wyndham Clark (+6600)
|265/ -19
|500.000
|$3,600,000.00
|2
|Xander Schauffele (+1600)
|269/ -15
|300.000
|$2,180,000.00
|T3
|Harris English (+15000)
|272/ -12
|162.500
|$1,180,000.00
|T3
|Tyrrell Hatton (+4000)
|272/ -12
|162.500
|$1,180,000.00
|T5
|Tommy Fleetwood (+5000)
|273/ -11
|105.000
|$772,500.00
|T5
|Adam Scott (+10000)
|273/ -11
|105.000
|$772,500.00
|7
|Michael Kim (+30000)
|274/ -10
|90.000
|$675,000.00
|T8
|Corey Conners (+5000)
|275/ -9
|72.500
|$525,000.00
|T8
|Max Homa (+2500)
|275/ -9
|72.500
|$525,000.00
|T8
|Sungjae Im (+2500)
|275/ -9
|72.500
|$525,000.00
|T8
|K.H. Lee (+12500)
|275/ -9
|72.500
|$525,000.00
|T8
|Denny McCarthy (+10000)
|275/ -9
|72.500
|$525,000.00
|T8
|Brendon Todd (+15000)
|275/ -9
|72.500
|$525,000.00
|T14
|Rickie Fowler (+3300)
|276/ -8
|54.000
|$355,000.00
|T14
|Justin Thomas (+2200)
|276/ -8
|54.000
|$355,000.00
|T14
|Jimmy Walker (+30000)
|276/ -8
|54.000
|$355,000.00
|T14
|Gary Woodland (+6600)
|276/ -8
|54.000
|$355,000.00
|T18
|Seamus Power (+15000)
|277/ -7
|47.000
|$285,000.00
|T18
|Alex Smalley (+22500)
|277/ -7
|47.000
|$285,000.00
|T18
|Kevin Streelman (+30000)
|277/ -7
|47.000
|$285,000.00
|T21
|Patrick Cantlay (+1200)
|278/ -6
|42.000
|$235,000.00
|T21
|Dylan Wu (+25000)
|278/ -6
|42.000
|$235,000.00
|T23
|Tony Finau (+1600)
|279/ -5
|36.378
|$185,000.00
|T23
|Emiliano Grillo (+9000)
|279/ -5
|36.378
|$185,000.00
|T23
|Tom Kim (+4000)
|279/ -5
|36.378
|$185,000.00
|T23
|Matt Kuchar (+8000)
|279/ -5
|36.378
|$185,000.00
|T27
|Trace Crowe (+100000)
|280/ -4
|n/a (non-member)
|$134,125.00
|T27
|Doug Ghim (+40000)
|280/ -4
|27.250
|$134,125.00
|T27
|Mark Hubbard (+17500)
|280/ -4
|27.250
|$134,125.00
|T27
|Stephan Jaeger (+15000)
|280/ -4
|27.250
|$134,125.00
|T27
|Nate Lashley (+30000)
|280/ -4
|27.250
|$134,125.00
|T27
|Taylor Moore (+8000)
|280/ -4
|27.250
|$134,125.00
|T27
|J.J. Spaun (+15000)
|280/ -4
|27.250
|$134,125.00
|T27
|Adam Svensson (+20000)
|280/ -4
|27.250
|$134,125.00
|T35
|Keegan Bradley (+6600)
|281/ -3
|19.000
|$99,600.00
|T35
|Matt Fitzpatrick (+2500)
|281/ -3
|19.000
|$99,600.00
|T35
|Matthew NeSmith (+35000)
|281/ -3
|19.000
|$99,600.00
|T35
|Ryan Palmer (+40000)
|281/ -3
|19.000
|$99,600.00
|T35
|Chad Ramey (+60000)
|281/ -3
|19.000
|$99,600.00
|T40
|Joseph Bramlett (+17500)
|282/ -2
|15.000
|$83,000.00
|T40
|Kramer Hickok (+50000)
|282/ -2
|15.000
|$83,000.00
|T40
|Francesco Molinari (+17500)
|282/ -2
|15.000
|$83,000.00
|T43
|Akshay Bhatia (+15000)
|283/ -1
|n/a (non-member)
|$69,000.00
|T43
|Hayden Buckley (+12500)
|283/ -1
|11.625
|$69,000.00
|T43
|Viktor Hovland (+2000)
|283/ -1
|11.625
|$69,000.00
|T43
|Si Woo Kim (+8000)
|283/ -1
|11.625
|$69,000.00
|T47
|Zac Blair (+75000)
|284/ E
|8.000
|$51,222.23
|T47
|Henrik Norlander (+50000)
|284/ E
|8.000
|$51,222.23
|T47
|MJ Daffue (+30000)
|284/ E
|8.000
|$51,222.22
|T47
|Beau Hossler (+12500)
|284/ E
|8.000
|$51,222.22
|T47
|David Lingmerth (+40000)
|284/ E
|8.000
|$51,222.22
|T47
|Rory McIlroy (+750)
|284/ E
|8.000
|$51,222.22
|T47
|Trey Mullinax (+50000)
|284/ E
|8.000
|$51,222.22
|T47
|Sam Stevens (+20000)
|284/ E
|8.000
|$51,222.22
|T47
|Alejandro Tosti (+40000)
|284/ E
|n/a (non-member)
|$51,222.22
|T56
|Ryan Armour (+60000)
|285/ 1
|5.600
|$46,200.00
|T56
|Chris Kirk (+8000)
|285/ 1
|5.600
|$46,200.00
|T56
|Sahith Theegala (+4000)
|285/ 1
|5.600
|$46,200.00
|T59
|Cam Davis (+9000)
|286/ 2
|4.800
|$44,600.00
|T59
|Harrison Endycott (+75000)
|286/ 2
|4.800
|$44,600.00
|T59
|Keith Mitchell (+6600)
|286/ 2
|4.800
|$44,600.00
|T59
|Justin Suh (+17500)
|286/ 2
|4.800
|$44,600.00
|T59
|Cameron Young (+2000)
|286/ 2
|4.800
|$44,600.00
|T64
|Austin Eckroat (+40000)
|287/ 3
|4.000
|$43,000.00
|T64
|Webb Simpson (+12500)
|287/ 3
|4.000
|$43,000.00
|T64
|Callum Tarren (+50000)
|287/ 3
|4.000
|$43,000.00
|67
|Stewart Cink (+50000)
|289/ 5
|3.600
|$42,200.00
|68
|Nick Hardy (+15000)
|292/ 8
|3.400
|$41,800.00
