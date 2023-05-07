PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Wells Fargo Championship payouts and points: Wyndham Clark earns $3.6 million and 500 FedExCup points

Golfbet News

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    It’d be silly to think that Wyndham Clark was channeling Tom Kim at the Wells Fargo Championship. Then again, the last time a first-time winner on the PGA TOUR prevailed by as many as Clark’s four strokes at Quail Hollow Club on Sunday was when Kim took the title by five at the, wait for it, Wyndham Championship in 2022.

    Now, it’s Wyndham’s championship.

    Leveraged by a bogey-free, 8-under 63 in the third round, the 29-year-old Clark posted 19-under 265 for the victory. It’s the lowest aggregate in tournament history and second-lowest score in relation to par since Rory McIlroy scored 21-under 267 during Quail Hollow’s penultimate edition as a par 72 in 2015. When McIlroy won, he earned $1.278 million. Because the Wells Fargo Championship is a designated event this season, Clark banks $3.6 million in addition to 500 FedExCup points.

    Despite a mountain of momentum upon arrival, Clark still was available at a juicy +6600 to win at BetMGM. No doubt contributing factors to the value were the depth of the field and the fact that he was a non-winner. By comparison, Kurt Kitayama, who broke through two months ago at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which also was a designated event, was +20000 to win that week, but Kitayama’s trajectory over time is that of an all-or-nothing performer. In that context, Clark’s odds at Quail Hollow were respectful to his potential amid active firepower.

    Xander Schauffele checked up alone in second place. Although he hasn’t won this season, he was tied for third-shortest to do just that at +1600.

    Tyrrell Hatton (+4000) and Harris English (+15000) shared third place. Defending champion Max Homa was tied for 10th-shortest at +2500 and finished in a six-way share of eighth place.

    McIlroy was the board favorite at +750 and placed T47.

    NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Wyndham Clark (+6600)265/ -19500.000$3,600,000.00
    2Xander Schauffele (+1600)269/ -15300.000$2,180,000.00
    T3Harris English (+15000)272/ -12162.500$1,180,000.00
    T3Tyrrell Hatton (+4000)272/ -12162.500$1,180,000.00
    T5Tommy Fleetwood (+5000)273/ -11105.000$772,500.00
    T5Adam Scott (+10000)273/ -11105.000$772,500.00
    7Michael Kim (+30000)274/ -1090.000$675,000.00
    T8Corey Conners (+5000)275/ -972.500$525,000.00
    T8Max Homa (+2500)275/ -972.500$525,000.00
    T8Sungjae Im (+2500)275/ -972.500$525,000.00
    T8K.H. Lee (+12500)275/ -972.500$525,000.00
    T8Denny McCarthy (+10000)275/ -972.500$525,000.00
    T8Brendon Todd (+15000)275/ -972.500$525,000.00
    T14Rickie Fowler (+3300)276/ -854.000$355,000.00
    T14Justin Thomas (+2200)276/ -854.000$355,000.00
    T14Jimmy Walker (+30000)276/ -854.000$355,000.00
    T14Gary Woodland (+6600)276/ -854.000$355,000.00
    T18Seamus Power (+15000)277/ -747.000$285,000.00
    T18Alex Smalley (+22500)277/ -747.000$285,000.00
    T18Kevin Streelman (+30000)277/ -747.000$285,000.00
    T21Patrick Cantlay (+1200)278/ -642.000$235,000.00
    T21Dylan Wu (+25000)278/ -642.000$235,000.00
    T23Tony Finau (+1600)279/ -536.378$185,000.00
    T23Emiliano Grillo (+9000)279/ -536.378$185,000.00
    T23Tom Kim (+4000)279/ -536.378$185,000.00
    T23Matt Kuchar (+8000)279/ -536.378$185,000.00
    T27Trace Crowe (+100000)280/ -4n/a (non-member)$134,125.00
    T27Doug Ghim (+40000)280/ -427.250$134,125.00
    T27Mark Hubbard (+17500)280/ -427.250$134,125.00
    T27Stephan Jaeger (+15000)280/ -427.250$134,125.00
    T27Nate Lashley (+30000)280/ -427.250$134,125.00
    T27Taylor Moore (+8000)280/ -427.250$134,125.00
    T27J.J. Spaun (+15000)280/ -427.250$134,125.00
    T27Adam Svensson (+20000)280/ -427.250$134,125.00
    T35Keegan Bradley (+6600)281/ -319.000$99,600.00
    T35Matt Fitzpatrick (+2500)281/ -319.000$99,600.00
    T35Matthew NeSmith (+35000)281/ -319.000$99,600.00
    T35Ryan Palmer (+40000)281/ -319.000$99,600.00
    T35Chad Ramey (+60000)281/ -319.000$99,600.00
    T40Joseph Bramlett (+17500)282/ -215.000$83,000.00
    T40Kramer Hickok (+50000)282/ -215.000$83,000.00
    T40Francesco Molinari (+17500)282/ -215.000$83,000.00
    T43Akshay Bhatia (+15000)283/ -1n/a (non-member)$69,000.00
    T43Hayden Buckley (+12500)283/ -111.625$69,000.00
    T43Viktor Hovland (+2000)283/ -111.625$69,000.00
    T43Si Woo Kim (+8000)283/ -111.625$69,000.00
    T47Zac Blair (+75000)284/ E8.000$51,222.23
    T47Henrik Norlander (+50000)284/ E8.000$51,222.23
    T47MJ Daffue (+30000)284/ E8.000$51,222.22
    T47Beau Hossler (+12500)284/ E8.000$51,222.22
    T47David Lingmerth (+40000)284/ E8.000$51,222.22
    T47Rory McIlroy (+750)284/ E8.000$51,222.22
    T47Trey Mullinax (+50000)284/ E8.000$51,222.22
    T47Sam Stevens (+20000)284/ E8.000$51,222.22
    T47Alejandro Tosti (+40000)284/ En/a (non-member)$51,222.22
    T56Ryan Armour (+60000)285/ 15.600$46,200.00
    T56Chris Kirk (+8000)285/ 15.600$46,200.00
    T56Sahith Theegala (+4000)285/ 15.600$46,200.00
    T59Cam Davis (+9000)286/ 24.800$44,600.00
    T59Harrison Endycott (+75000)286/ 24.800$44,600.00
    T59Keith Mitchell (+6600)286/ 24.800$44,600.00
    T59Justin Suh (+17500)286/ 24.800$44,600.00
    T59Cameron Young (+2000)286/ 24.800$44,600.00
    T64Austin Eckroat (+40000)287/ 34.000$43,000.00
    T64Webb Simpson (+12500)287/ 34.000$43,000.00
    T64Callum Tarren (+50000)287/ 34.000$43,000.00
    67Stewart Cink (+50000)289/ 53.600$42,200.00
    68Nick Hardy (+15000)292/ 83.400$41,800.00

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.