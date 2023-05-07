Wells Fargo Championship payouts and points: Wyndham Clark earns $3.6 million and 500 FedExCup points

Despite a mountain of momentum upon arrival, Clark still was available at a juicy +6600 to win at BetMGM. No doubt contributing factors to the value were the depth of the field and the fact that he was a non-winner. By comparison, Kurt Kitayama, who broke through two months ago at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which also was a designated event, was +20000 to win that week, but Kitayama’s trajectory over time is that of an all-or-nothing performer. In that context, Clark’s odds at Quail Hollow were respectful to his potential amid active firepower.