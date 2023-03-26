Corales Puntacana Championship payouts and points: Matt Wallace earns $684,000 and 300 FedExCup points
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
No matter how easy that household names among European golfers make it look, sustaining success on the PGA TOUR while fulfilling obligations on their native DP World Tour never is. To be certain, they are the exceptions. And only the best of those best have mastered the balance between a global schedule and a lifestyle that includes having a family.
Matt Wallace is 32, single and a member of both circuits. With four wins on the DPWT, he’s been part of the hopefuls to join the Euros you’d recognize strolling down fairways. It would be the outcome of form strong enough on the PGA TOUR over time to deserve the focus of television cameras.
If you tuned into coverage of the Corales Puntacana Championship, you are now equipped with all the visual evidence you need to identify the Brit in a crowd.
Wallace emerged with a one-stroke victory at Puntacana Resort & Club on Sunday. After opening the finale par-bogey, he played the last 16 holes in bogey-free 7-under with seven birdies for a field-low-tying 66. That included four in a row from holes 13-16 to scale to the top of the leaderboard where his 19-under 269 held from the third-to-last pairing.
At +2800 to win at BetMGM, Wallace was tied for eighth-shortest opening odds (with Ben Martin, who finished T8). Even in an opposite event, that was attractive given he had just shared seventh place at the Valspar Championship, which tied for second-best among the commitments to Corales. At +1000, Wyndham Clark (solo fifth at Valspar) was the favorite in the Dominican Republic and finished sixth. The recently resurgent Cody Gribble (T7 at Valspar) opened at +8000 and tied for 50th.
Nicolai Højgaard of Denmark just turned 22 and he’s already a two-time winner on the DPWT. Unlike his fellow Euros, he’s not yet a PGA TOUR member but he came close to joining them as the solo runner-up at Corales. He was +4000 to win.
Tyler Duncan (+4000) and Sam Stevens (+4500) shared third. Højgaard and Stevens co-led after three rounds.
Defending champion Chad Ramey (+3300) withdrew before his second round due to a sore back. He carded a 1-under 71 in R1.
NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. Odds were sourced on Monday, March 20. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|PLAYER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Matt Wallace (+2800)
|269/ -19
|300.000
|$684,000.00
|2
|Nicolai Hojgaard (+4000)
|270/ -18
|n/a (non-member)
|$414,200.00
|T3
|Tyler Duncan (+4000)
|271/ -17
|92.500
|$224,200.00
|T3
|Sam Stevens (+4500)
|271/ -17
|92.500
|$224,200.00
|5
|Austin Eckroat (+10000)
|272/ -16
|65.000
|$155,800.00
|6
|Wyndham Clark (+1000)
|273/ -15
|60.000
|$137,750.00
|7
|Ricky Barnes (+35000)
|274/ -14
|55.000
|$128,250.00
|T8
|Thomas Detry (+2000)
|275/ -13
|41.500
|$103,550.00
|T8
|Brice Garnett (+10000)
|275/ -13
|41.500
|$103,550.00
|T8
|Brent Grant (+12500)
|275/ -13
|41.500
|$103,550.00
|T8
|Ben Martin (+2800)
|275/ -13
|41.500
|$103,550.00
|T8
|Matthias Schwab (+8000)
|275/ -13
|41.500
|$103,550.00
|T13
|Austin Cook (+15000)
|276/ -12
|31.333
|$74,416.67
|T13
|Nick Hardy (+5500)
|276/ -12
|31.333
|$74,416.67
|T13
|Harry Hall (+5000)
|276/ -12
|31.333
|$74,416.66
|T16
|Jonathan Byrd (+22500)
|277/ -11
|28.626
|$56,050.00
|T16
|Kevin Chappell (+12500)
|277/ -11
|28.626
|$56,050.00
|T16
|Doug Ghim (+6600)
|277/ -11
|28.626
|$56,050.00
|T16
|Kelly Kraft (+20000)
|277/ -11
|28.626
|$56,050.00
|T16
|Vincent Norrman (+8000)
|277/ -11
|28.626
|$56,050.00
|T16
|Dylan Wu (+5000)
|277/ -11
|28.626
|$56,050.00
|T22
|Henrik Norlander (+6600)
|278/ -10
|24.889
|$41,230.00
|T22
|Martin Trainer (+22500)
|278/ -10
|24.889
|$41,230.00
|T24
|Akshay Bhatia (+3300)
|279/ -9
|n/a (non-member)
|$35,150.00
|T24
|Bill Haas (+17500)
|279/ -9
|22.556
|$35,150.00
|T26
|Tyson Alexander (+15000)
|280/ -8
|20.222
|$29,450.00
|T26
|Michael Kim (+4500)
|280/ -8
|20.222
|$29,450.00
|T26
|Augusto Núñez (+10000)
|280/ -8
|20.222
|$29,450.00
|T29
|Erik Compton (+15000)
|281/ -7
|n/a (non-member)
|$24,351.67
|T29
|MJ Daffue (+6600)
|281/ -7
|16.022
|$24,351.67
|T29
|Mark Hubbard (+5000)
|281/ -7
|16.022
|$24,351.67
|T29
|Fabrizio Zanotti (+4500)
|281/ -7
|n/a (non-member)
|$24,351.67
|T29
|Sean O'Hair (+8000)
|281/ -7
|16.022
|$24,351.66
|T29
|Scott Piercy (+5500)
|281/ -7
|16.022
|$24,351.66
|T35
|Tano Goya (+6600)
|282/ -6
|12.442
|$19,760.00
|T35
|Paul Haley II (+10000)
|282/ -6
|12.442
|$19,760.00
|T35
|Brandon Matthews (+25000)
|282/ -6
|12.442
|$19,760.00
|T38
|Rafael Campos (+15000)
|283/ -5
|n/a (non-member)
|$15,390.00
|T38
|Harry Higgs (+8000)
|283/ -5
|9.022
|$15,390.00
|T38
|Sung Kang (+30000)
|283/ -5
|9.022
|$15,390.00
|T38
|S.Y. Noh (+15000)
|283/ -5
|9.022
|$15,390.00
|T38
|D.A. Points (+100000)
|283/ -5
|9.022
|$15,390.00
|T38
|Chris Stroud (+8000)
|283/ -5
|9.022
|$15,390.00
|T38
|Kevin Tway (+8000)
|283/ -5
|9.022
|$15,390.00
|T38
|Carson Young (+10000)
|283/ -5
|9.022
|$15,390.00
|T46
|Aaron Baddeley (+6600)
|284/ -4
|6.067
|$10,963.00
|T46
|Scott Harrington (+15000)
|284/ -4
|6.067
|$10,963.00
|T46
|Kramer Hickok (+4000)
|284/ -4
|6.067
|$10,963.00
|T46
|Andrew Novak (+5000)
|284/ -4
|6.067
|$10,963.00
|T50
|Cody Gribble (+8000)
|285/ -3
|4.514
|$9,284.67
|T50
|Max McGreevy (+30000)
|285/ -3
|4.514
|$9,284.67
|T50
|Chris Nido (+30000)
|285/ -3
|n/a (non-member)
|$9,284.67
|T50
|Kyle Westmoreland (+20000)
|285/ -3
|4.514
|$9,284.67
|T50
|Joel Dahmen (+2000)
|285/ -3
|4.514
|$9,284.66
|T50
|Kevin Roy (+10000)
|285/ -3
|4.514
|$9,284.66
|T56
|Greg Chalmers (+30000)
|286/ -2
|3.547
|$8,816.00
|T56
|Erik van Rooyen (+4000)
|286/ -2
|3.547
|$8,816.00
|T58
|Ben Crane (+50000)
|287/ -1
|3.174
|$8,588.00
|T58
|Jason Dufner (+12500)
|287/ -1
|3.174
|$8,588.00
|T58
|Harrison Endycott (+10000)
|287/ -1
|3.174
|$8,588.00
|T58
|Russell Knox (+6600)
|287/ -1
|3.174
|$8,588.00
|T62
|George McNeill (+75000)
|288/ E
|2.800
|$8,360.00
|T62
|Stephen Stallings Jr. (+40000)
|288/ E
|n/a (non-member)
|$8,360.00
|T64
|Scott Brown (+15000)
|289/ 1
|2.427
|$8,132.00
|T64
|Hank Lebioda (+8000)
|289/ 1
|2.427
|$8,132.00
|T64
|Camilo Villegas (+30000)
|289/ 1
|2.427
|$8,132.00
|T64
|Trevor Werbylo (+15000)
|289/ 1
|2.427
|$8,132.00
|T68
|Michael Gligic (+15000)
|290/ 2
|2.054
|$7,904.00
|T68
|Cameron Percy (+5000)
|290/ 2
|2.054
|$7,904.00
|T70
|Emiliano Grillo (+3000)
|291/ 3
|1.836
|$7,752.00
|T70
|Taylor Pendrith (+2500)
|291/ 3
|1.836
|$7,752.00
|72
|Sangmoon Bae (+20000)
|293/ 5
|1.742
|$7,638.00
