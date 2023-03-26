PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Corales Puntacana Championship payouts and points: Matt Wallace earns $684,000 and 300 FedExCup points

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    No matter how easy that household names among European golfers make it look, sustaining success on the PGA TOUR while fulfilling obligations on their native DP World Tour never is. To be certain, they are the exceptions. And only the best of those best have mastered the balance between a global schedule and a lifestyle that includes having a family.

    Matt Wallace is 32, single and a member of both circuits. With four wins on the DPWT, he’s been part of the hopefuls to join the Euros you’d recognize strolling down fairways. It would be the outcome of form strong enough on the PGA TOUR over time to deserve the focus of television cameras.

    If you tuned into coverage of the Corales Puntacana Championship, you are now equipped with all the visual evidence you need to identify the Brit in a crowd.

    Wallace emerged with a one-stroke victory at Puntacana Resort & Club on Sunday. After opening the finale par-bogey, he played the last 16 holes in bogey-free 7-under with seven birdies for a field-low-tying 66. That included four in a row from holes 13-16 to scale to the top of the leaderboard where his 19-under 269 held from the third-to-last pairing.

    At +2800 to win at BetMGM, Wallace was tied for eighth-shortest opening odds (with Ben Martin, who finished T8). Even in an opposite event, that was attractive given he had just shared seventh place at the Valspar Championship, which tied for second-best among the commitments to Corales. At +1000, Wyndham Clark (solo fifth at Valspar) was the favorite in the Dominican Republic and finished sixth. The recently resurgent Cody Gribble (T7 at Valspar) opened at +8000 and tied for 50th.

    Nicolai Højgaard of Denmark just turned 22 and he’s already a two-time winner on the DPWT. Unlike his fellow Euros, he’s not yet a PGA TOUR member but he came close to joining them as the solo runner-up at Corales. He was +4000 to win.

    Tyler Duncan (+4000) and Sam Stevens (+4500) shared third. Højgaard and Stevens co-led after three rounds.

    Defending champion Chad Ramey (+3300) withdrew before his second round due to a sore back. He carded a 1-under 71 in R1.

    NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. Odds were sourced on Monday, March 20. For live odds, visit BetMGM.


    POSITIONPLAYER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Matt Wallace (+2800)269/ -19300.000$684,000.00
    2Nicolai Hojgaard (+4000)270/ -18n/a (non-member)$414,200.00
    T3Tyler Duncan (+4000)271/ -1792.500$224,200.00
    T3Sam Stevens (+4500)271/ -1792.500$224,200.00
    5Austin Eckroat (+10000)272/ -1665.000$155,800.00
    6Wyndham Clark (+1000)273/ -1560.000$137,750.00
    7Ricky Barnes (+35000)274/ -1455.000$128,250.00
    T8Thomas Detry (+2000)275/ -1341.500$103,550.00
    T8Brice Garnett (+10000)275/ -1341.500$103,550.00
    T8Brent Grant (+12500)275/ -1341.500$103,550.00
    T8Ben Martin (+2800)275/ -1341.500$103,550.00
    T8Matthias Schwab (+8000)275/ -1341.500$103,550.00
    T13Austin Cook (+15000)276/ -1231.333$74,416.67
    T13Nick Hardy (+5500)276/ -1231.333$74,416.67
    T13Harry Hall (+5000)276/ -1231.333$74,416.66
    T16Jonathan Byrd (+22500)277/ -1128.626$56,050.00
    T16Kevin Chappell (+12500)277/ -1128.626$56,050.00
    T16Doug Ghim (+6600)277/ -1128.626$56,050.00
    T16Kelly Kraft (+20000)277/ -1128.626$56,050.00
    T16Vincent Norrman (+8000)277/ -1128.626$56,050.00
    T16Dylan Wu (+5000)277/ -1128.626$56,050.00
    T22Henrik Norlander (+6600)278/ -1024.889$41,230.00
    T22Martin Trainer (+22500)278/ -1024.889$41,230.00
    T24Akshay Bhatia (+3300)279/ -9n/a (non-member)$35,150.00
    T24Bill Haas (+17500)279/ -922.556$35,150.00
    T26Tyson Alexander (+15000)280/ -820.222$29,450.00
    T26Michael Kim (+4500)280/ -820.222$29,450.00
    T26Augusto Núñez (+10000)280/ -820.222$29,450.00
    T29Erik Compton (+15000)281/ -7n/a (non-member)$24,351.67
    T29MJ Daffue (+6600)281/ -716.022$24,351.67
    T29Mark Hubbard (+5000)281/ -716.022$24,351.67
    T29Fabrizio Zanotti (+4500)281/ -7n/a (non-member)$24,351.67
    T29Sean O'Hair (+8000)281/ -716.022$24,351.66
    T29Scott Piercy (+5500)281/ -716.022$24,351.66
    T35Tano Goya (+6600)282/ -612.442$19,760.00
    T35Paul Haley II (+10000)282/ -612.442$19,760.00
    T35Brandon Matthews (+25000)282/ -612.442$19,760.00
    T38Rafael Campos (+15000)283/ -5n/a (non-member)$15,390.00
    T38Harry Higgs (+8000)283/ -59.022$15,390.00
    T38Sung Kang (+30000)283/ -59.022$15,390.00
    T38S.Y. Noh (+15000)283/ -59.022$15,390.00
    T38D.A. Points (+100000)283/ -59.022$15,390.00
    T38Chris Stroud (+8000)283/ -59.022$15,390.00
    T38Kevin Tway (+8000)283/ -59.022$15,390.00
    T38Carson Young (+10000)283/ -59.022$15,390.00
    T46Aaron Baddeley (+6600)284/ -46.067$10,963.00
    T46Scott Harrington (+15000)284/ -46.067$10,963.00
    T46Kramer Hickok (+4000)284/ -46.067$10,963.00
    T46Andrew Novak (+5000)284/ -46.067$10,963.00
    T50Cody Gribble (+8000)285/ -34.514$9,284.67
    T50Max McGreevy (+30000)285/ -34.514$9,284.67
    T50Chris Nido (+30000)285/ -3n/a (non-member)$9,284.67
    T50Kyle Westmoreland (+20000)285/ -34.514$9,284.67
    T50Joel Dahmen (+2000)285/ -34.514$9,284.66
    T50Kevin Roy (+10000)285/ -34.514$9,284.66
    T56Greg Chalmers (+30000)286/ -23.547$8,816.00
    T56Erik van Rooyen (+4000)286/ -23.547$8,816.00
    T58Ben Crane (+50000)287/ -13.174$8,588.00
    T58Jason Dufner (+12500)287/ -13.174$8,588.00
    T58Harrison Endycott (+10000)287/ -13.174$8,588.00
    T58Russell Knox (+6600)287/ -13.174$8,588.00
    T62George McNeill (+75000)288/ E2.800$8,360.00
    T62Stephen Stallings Jr. (+40000)288/ En/a (non-member)$8,360.00
    T64Scott Brown (+15000)289/ 12.427$8,132.00
    T64Hank Lebioda (+8000)289/ 12.427$8,132.00
    T64Camilo Villegas (+30000)289/ 12.427$8,132.00
    T64Trevor Werbylo (+15000)289/ 12.427$8,132.00
    T68Michael Gligic (+15000)290/ 22.054$7,904.00
    T68Cameron Percy (+5000)290/ 22.054$7,904.00
    T70Emiliano Grillo (+3000)291/ 31.836$7,752.00
    T70Taylor Pendrith (+2500)291/ 31.836$7,752.00
    72Sangmoon Bae (+20000)293/ 51.742$7,638.00

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.