Corales Puntacana Championship payouts and points: Matt Wallace earns $684,000 and 300 FedExCup points

At +2800 to win at BetMGM, Wallace was tied for eighth-shortest opening odds (with Ben Martin, who finished T8). Even in an opposite event, that was attractive given he had just shared seventh place at the Valspar Championship, which tied for second-best among the commitments to Corales. At +1000, Wyndham Clark (solo fifth at Valspar) was the favorite in the Dominican Republic and finished sixth. The recently resurgent Cody Gribble (T7 at Valspar) opened at +8000 and tied for 50th.