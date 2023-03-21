Brought to you by
Action Report: Patrick Cantlay popular pick for WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
Patrick Cantlay has played in the last four editions of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and hasn’t made it out of the group stage any of those years.
But bettors at the BetMGM online sportsbook expect that to change this year.
As of Tuesday, Cantlay (+1600 odds to win) has the most handle (20.9%) and the second-most tickets (12.5%) to win the tournament.
The No. 4 seed in the entire tournament is in a group with Brian Harman, K.H. Lee, and Nick Taylor. The closest Cantlay came to making it out of group play was in 2021, when he fell to Harman on the second playoff hole.
The 31-year-old is enjoying a solid season, with five top-25 finishes over seven events, including three top 5s. Cantlay is also coming off a Presidents Cup last fall where he went 3-1-0.
Another betting favorite is Cameron Young, listed at +3300.
This is his second appearance in this event; the Wake Forest product didn’t make it out of group play last year, going 1-2 in his three matches.
He’s drawing the most tickets (13.4%) and the fourth-most handle (7.8%).
Young is the No. 15 overall seed in a group with Sepp Straka, Corey Conners, and Davis Thompson.
The 25-year-old has two top-20 finishes in his last three starts. At the Presidents Cup, he went 1-2-1.
Defending champion Scottie Scheffler, who has the best odds to win at +800, is drawing the second-most handle (17.6%) on the third-most tickets (7.4%). Max Homa (+2000) is also a popular pick with approximately 1/8 of the overall handle. But he hasn’t made it out of group play in his two previous appearances. Jon Rahm (+1100) has the second-best odds and is drawing 3.8% of tickets and 3.7% of the handle, which rank ninth and eighth, respectively.
Players will compete in group play over the first three days, with the winner of each group advancing to Round of 16 knockout play beginning Saturday. Here’s a look at some of the other handle and ticket leaders ahead of the start of matches:
Current Handle & Tickets
Handle
1. Patrick Cantlay – 20.9%
2. Scottie Scheffler – 17.6%
3. Max Homa – 12.8%
4. Cameron Young – 7.8%
5. Jason Day – 7.1%
Tickets
1. Cameron Young – 13.4%
2. Patrick Cantlay – 12.5%
3. Scottie Scheffler – 7.4%
4. Max Homa – 6%
5. Kevin Kisner – 5.7%
Outright markets aren't the only betting option this week in Austin. Fans can also wager on which player will emerge from each of the 16 groups, with some lopsided betting on the defending champ. But there's also plenty of support for potential upset picks like Min Woo Lee and Tom Hoge, who both contended at THE PLAYERS.
|Group
|Golfer
|% of Group Tickets
|% of Group Handle
|10
|Scottie Scheffler
|92%
|97%
|11
|Min Woo Lee
|44%
|71%
|9
|Jason Day
|75%
|93%
|14
|Tyrell Hatton
|77%
|95%
|4
|Patrick Cantlay
|58%
|30%
|6
|Tom Hoge
|73%
|70%
Most Bet Overall
1 - Scottie Scheffler
2 - Jason Day
3 - Tyrrell Hatton
4 - Tom Hoge
5 - Min Woo Lee
6 - Tony Finau
7 - Patrick Cantlay
8 - Cameron Young
9 - Max Homa
10 - J.J. Spaun
