THE PLAYERS Championship payouts and points: Scottie Scheffler earns $4.5 million and 600 FedExCup points

When Scheffler had to pitch out of trouble with his second on the par-4 finishing hole, it seemed that he was headed for his first 70something of the tournament, but he’d eventually pour in a par save from 20 feet, 10 inches, for a 3-under 69 to join respective scores of 68, 69 and 65 previously. No one else had more than two sub-70s, so it’s probably time to rename the Konami Code the Scheffler Cipher.