THE PLAYERS Championship payouts and points: Scottie Scheffler earns $4.5 million and 600 FedExCup points
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
TPC Sawgrass is known intrinsically to countless fans as a favorite course to play in a video game, so it follows the script that the champion of THE PLAYERS Championship is Scottie Scheffler, he of video-game golf in recent memory.
None of Scheffler’s cards at the Stadium Course were clean, but he still prevailed comfortably by five strokes over Tyrrell Hatton with an aggregate of 17-under 271. Tom Hoge and Viktor Hovland shared third another two swings back.
When Scheffler had to pitch out of trouble with his second on the par-4 finishing hole, it seemed that he was headed for his first 70something of the tournament, but he’d eventually pour in a par save from 20 feet, 10 inches, for a 3-under 69 to join respective scores of 68, 69 and 65 previously. No one else had more than two sub-70s, so it’s probably time to rename the Konami Code the Scheffler Cipher.
THE PLAYERS is the fifth designated event of the season. Scheffler’s sixth PGA TOUR victory is his second in the series. In the prior, he successfully defended his title at the WM Phoenix Open. After each win, he regained the No. 1 position in the Official World Golf Ranking. In the next designated event in two weeks, Scheffler will be the defending champion at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play.
When Scheffler arrives at Austin Country Club, it’s tough to imagine a scenario in which he won’t be the favorite to win, but he wasn’t that at THE PLAYERS. At +1000 on the eve of the opening round, he was tied for second-shortest with Jon Rahm, who withdrew after one round due to a stomach illness. Rory McIlroy was the favorite at +900. He missed the cut by three strokes.
Hatton was available at +3300 to win, more fact than friction given that he was a distant second and started the finale outside the top 25 and nine strokes back of Scheffler.
Hoge reminded the world of his firepower. After opening with 6-over 78, he made the cut on the number with a 4-under 68, and then established the course record with a 10-under 62 in the third round. He was +12500 to win. Hovland was tied for seventh-shortest at +2500.
Chad Ramey generated early buzz with an 8-under 64 in the opening round for the outright lead. He was +75000 to win, so you can excuse his investors from celebrating early. Alas, he completed the tournament at 5-under 283 and in an eight-way tie for 27th place.
NOTE: Payouts and Points now will include pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. Odds were sourced on Wednesday, March 8. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|PLAYER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler (+1000)
|271/ -17
|600.000
|$4,500,000.00
|2
|Tyrrell Hatton (+3300)
|276/ -12
|330.000
|$2,725,000.00
|T3
|Tom Hoge (+12500)
|278/ -10
|180.000
|$1,475,000.00
|T3
|Viktor Hovland (+2500)
|278/ -10
|180.000
|$1,475,000.00
|5
|Hideki Matsuyama (+8000)
|279/ -9
|120.000
|$1,025,000.00
|T6
|Max Homa (+1800)
|280/ -8
|89.000
|$736,607.15
|T6
|Justin Suh (+15000)
|280/ -8
|89.000
|$736,607.15
|T6
|Cam Davis (+30000)
|280/ -8
|89.000
|$736,607.14
|T6
|Sungjae Im (+3300)
|280/ -8
|89.000
|$736,607.14
|T6
|Min Woo Lee (+15000)
|280/ -8
|n/a (non-member)
|$736,607.14
|T6
|David Lingmerth (+50000)
|280/ -8
|89.000
|$736,607.14
|T6
|Justin Rose (+10000)
|280/ -8
|89.000
|$736,607.14
|T13
|Rickie Fowler (+5500)
|281/ -7
|60.667
|$447,916.67
|T13
|Adam Hadwin (+12500)
|281/ -7
|60.667
|$447,916.67
|T13
|Collin Morikawa (+2500)
|281/ -7
|60.667
|$447,916.67
|T13
|Adam Svensson (+20000)
|281/ -7
|60.667
|$447,916.67
|T13
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+20000)
|281/ -7
|60.667
|$447,916.66
|T13
|Denny McCarthy (+15000)
|281/ -7
|60.667
|$447,916.66
|T19
|Patrick Cantlay (+1600)
|282/ -6
|45.512
|$275,000.00
|T19
|Jason Day (+2800)
|282/ -6
|45.512
|$275,000.00
|T19
|Tony Finau (+2800)
|282/ -6
|45.512
|$275,000.00
|T19
|Russell Henley (+10000)
|282/ -6
|45.512
|$275,000.00
|T19
|Aaron Rai (+20000)
|282/ -6
|45.512
|$275,000.00
|T19
|Xander Schauffele (+2500)
|282/ -6
|45.512
|$275,000.00
|T19
|Jordan Spieth (+3300)
|282/ -6
|45.512
|$275,000.00
|T19
|Brandon Wu (+20000)
|282/ -6
|45.512
|$275,000.00
|T27
|Wyndham Clark (+12500)
|283/ -5
|30.883
|$167,656.25
|T27
|Eric Cole (+35000)
|283/ -5
|30.883
|$167,656.25
|T27
|Tommy Fleetwood (+8000)
|283/ -5
|30.883
|$167,656.25
|T27
|Ryan Fox (+15000)
|283/ -5
|n/a (non-member)
|$167,656.25
|T27
|Si Woo Kim (+6000)
|283/ -5
|30.883
|$167,656.25
|T27
|Chad Ramey (+75000)
|283/ -5
|30.883
|$167,656.25
|T27
|Brendon Todd (+15000)
|283/ -5
|30.883
|$167,656.25
|T27
|Danny Willett (+25000)
|283/ -5
|30.883
|$167,656.25
|T35
|Byeong Hun An (+30000)
|284/ -4
|19.267
|$114,166.67
|T35
|Sam Burns (+6600)
|284/ -4
|19.267
|$114,166.67
|T35
|Mark Hubbard (+40000)
|284/ -4
|19.267
|$114,166.67
|T35
|Shane Lowry (+5000)
|284/ -4
|19.267
|$114,166.67
|T35
|Keith Mitchell (+5500)
|284/ -4
|19.267
|$114,166.67
|T35
|Austin Smotherman (+100000)
|284/ -4
|19.267
|$114,166.67
|T35
|Ben Griffin (+22500)
|284/ -4
|19.267
|$114,166.66
|T35
|Taylor Moore (+20000)
|284/ -4
|19.267
|$114,166.66
|T35
|Dylan Wu (+35000)
|284/ -4
|19.267
|$114,166.66
|T44
|Chesson Hadley (+50000)
|285/ -3
|11.414
|$75,035.72
|T44
|Stephan Jaeger (+20000)
|285/ -3
|11.414
|$75,035.72
|T44
|Sam Ryder (+25000)
|285/ -3
|11.414
|$75,035.72
|T44
|Brian Harman (+12500)
|285/ -3
|11.414
|$75,035.71
|T44
|Kramer Hickok (+35000)
|285/ -3
|11.414
|$75,035.71
|T44
|Garrick Higgo (+35000)
|285/ -3
|11.414
|$75,035.71
|T44
|Taylor Montgomery (+12500)
|285/ -3
|11.414
|$75,035.71
|T51
|Lucas Glover (+50000)
|286/ -2
|8.500
|$61,416.67
|T51
|Tom Kim (+4000)
|286/ -2
|8.500
|$61,416.67
|T51
|Cameron Young (+4000)
|286/ -2
|8.500
|$61,416.66
|T54
|Tyler Duncan (+25000)
|287/ -1
|6.517
|$58,000.00
|T54
|Will Gordon (+40000)
|287/ -1
|6.517
|$58,000.00
|T54
|Jerry Kelly (+100000)
|287/ -1
|6.517
|$58,000.00
|T54
|Ben Martin (+25000)
|287/ -1
|6.517
|$58,000.00
|T54
|Matthias Schwab (+50000)
|287/ -1
|6.517
|$58,000.00
|T54
|Gary Woodland (+15000)
|287/ -1
|6.517
|$58,000.00
|T60
|Joel Dahmen (+15000)
|288/ E
|5.213
|$55,250.00
|T60
|Nate Lashley (+30000)
|288/ E
|5.213
|$55,250.00
|T60
|Maverick McNealy (+15000)
|288/ E
|5.213
|$55,250.00
|T60
|Francesco Molinari (+12500)
|288/ E
|5.213
|$55,250.00
|T60
|Justin Thomas (+1800)
|288/ E
|5.213
|$55,250.00
|T65
|Patton Kizzire (+40000)
|289/ 1
|4.307
|$53,250.00
|T65
|Alex Smalley (+35000)
|289/ 1
|4.307
|$53,250.00
|T65
|Sepp Straka (+20000)
|289/ 1
|4.307
|$53,250.00
|68
|Davis Thompson (+30000)
|291/ 3
|3.853
|$52,250.00
|T69
|Taylor Pendrith (+20000)
|292/ 4
|3.514
|$51,500.00
|T69
|Scott Stallings (+25000)
|292/ 4
|3.514
|$51,500.00
|71
|Adam Scott (+10000)
|293/ 5
|3.287
|$50,750.00
|72
|Aaron Baddeley (+50000)
|295/ 7
|3.173
|$50,250.00
|73
|Will Zalatoris (+2800)
|296/ 8
|3.060
|$49,750.00
|74
|Sahith Theegala (+6600)
|298/ 10
|2.947
|$49,250.00
|75
|Kevin Kisner (+35000)
|299/ 11
|2.833
|$48,750.00
