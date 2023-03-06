Arnold Palmer Invitational payouts and points: Kurt Kitayama earns $3.6 million and 550 FedExCup points
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Kurt Kitayama is one of the best examples of why betting on golf is so worth the disappointments that often outbalance the successes. In 49 career PGA TOUR starts spanning seven seasons, the last two of which as a member, he missed half his cuts (25). But he’s also risen for a trio of runner-up finishes, all of which by one stroke, and he was 46th in the Official World Golf Ranking as he began the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
So, it will come as no surprise to avid fans that, in his 50th career start, he was the one who prevailed by a single swing. With a 72-hole aggregate of 9-under 279 at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Kitayama recorded a one-shot victory over Harris English and Rory McIlroy.
Because it was a designated event with an inherently deep field, and because Kitayama doesn’t contend often, he was available for +20000 to win on Tuesday prior to the tournament. No matter the metrics, firepower doesn’t slump, so at least a fraction of a unit should belong to him often.
Kitayama becomes the third first-time winner on the PGA TOUR this season. Only about an hour prior to his breakthrough, Nico Echevarria was the second at the Puerto Rico Open. At +15000 to win, the Colombian matched the first first-time winner, Adam Svensson (The RSM Classic), as longest shots to win to date in 2022-23, but Kitayama has set a new bar. More importantly, the champ earned 550 FedExCup points and $3.6 million.
McIlroy was third-shortest at +1000. English was alongside Kitayama at +20000.
Tournament favorite Jon Rahm (+650) shot 65-76-76-72 en route to a disappointing T39.
Scottie Scheffler was second-shortest at +900. He checked up two strokes shy of Kitayama’s pace to land in a four-way T4. Scheffler had successfully defended his first title on the PGA TOUR at the WM Phoenix Open three weeks ago.
NOTE: Payouts and Points now will include pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. Odds were sourced on Tuesday, Feb. 28. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|PLAYER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Kurt Kitayama (+20000)
|279/ -9
|550.000
|$3,600,000.00
|T2
|Harris English (+20000)
|280/ -8
|257.500
|$1,780,000.00
|T2
|Rory McIlroy (+1000)
|280/ -8
|257.500
|$1,780,000.00
|T4
|Patrick Cantlay (+2000)
|281/ -7
|113.750
|$800,000.00
|T4
|Tyrrell Hatton (+3300)
|281/ -7
|113.750
|$800,000.00
|T4
|Scottie Scheffler (+900)
|281/ -7
|113.750
|$800,000.00
|T4
|Jordan Spieth (+4500)
|281/ -7
|113.750
|$800,000.00
|T8
|Trey Mullinax (+35000)
|282/ -6
|86.000
|$605,000.00
|T8
|Davis Riley (+22500)
|282/ -6
|86.000
|$605,000.00
|T10
|Keegan Bradley (+6000)
|283/ -5
|71.250
|$485,000.00
|T10
|Jason Day (+3300)
|283/ -5
|71.250
|$485,000.00
|T10
|Viktor Hovland (+3000)
|283/ -5
|71.250
|$485,000.00
|T10
|Cameron Young (+3300)
|283/ -5
|71.250
|$485,000.00
|T14
|Pierceson Coody (+40000)
|284/ -4
|n/a (non-member)
|$325,000.00
|T14
|Matt Fitzpatrick (+3300)
|284/ -4
|55.571
|$325,000.00
|T14
|Ryan Fox (+15000)
|284/ -4
|n/a (non-member)
|$325,000.00
|T14
|Ben Griffin (+20000)
|284/ -4
|55.571
|$325,000.00
|T14
|Max Homa (+1800)
|284/ -4
|55.571
|$325,000.00
|T14
|Francesco Molinari (+20000)
|284/ -4
|55.571
|$325,000.00
|T14
|Sahith Theegala (+5000)
|284/ -4
|55.571
|$325,000.00
|T21
|Sungjae Im (+3300)
|285/ -3
|46.467
|$226,333.34
|T21
|Corey Conners (+8000)
|285/ -3
|46.467
|$226,333.33
|T21
|Justin Thomas (+2500)
|285/ -3
|46.467
|$226,333.33
|T24
|Thomas Detry (+17500)
|286/ -2
|36.833
|$163,000.00
|T24
|Tony Finau (+2200)
|286/ -2
|36.833
|$163,000.00
|T24
|Keith Mitchell (+5000)
|286/ -2
|36.833
|$163,000.00
|T24
|Webb Simpson (+40000)
|286/ -2
|36.833
|$163,000.00
|T24
|Justin Suh (+20000)
|286/ -2
|36.833
|$163,000.00
|T24
|Adam Svensson (+20000)
|286/ -2
|36.833
|$163,000.00
|T24
|Ludvig Aberg - a (+35000)
|286/ -2
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T31
|Rickie Fowler (+6600)
|287/ -1
|28.333
|$131,000.00
|T31
|Adam Schenk (+35000)
|287/ -1
|28.333
|$131,000.00
|T31
|Adam Scott (+35000)
|287/ -1
|28.333
|$131,000.00
|T34
|Aaron Baddeley (+40000)
|288/ E
|22.667
|$109,000.00
|T34
|Wyndham Clark (+10000)
|288/ E
|22.667
|$109,000.00
|T34
|Tom Kim (+5000)
|288/ E
|22.667
|$109,000.00
|T34
|Andrew Putnam (+22500)
|288/ E
|22.667
|$109,000.00
|T34
|Danny Willett (+20000)
|288/ E
|22.667
|$109,000.00
|T39
|Si Woo Kim (+9000)
|289/ 1
|13.033
|$70,028.58
|T39
|Brendon Todd (+25000)
|289/ 1
|13.033
|$70,028.58
|T39
|Luke Donald (+50000)
|289/ 1
|13.033
|$70,028.57
|T39
|Emiliano Grillo (+22500)
|289/ 1
|13.033
|$70,028.57
|T39
|S.H. Kim (+25000)
|289/ 1
|13.033
|$70,028.57
|T39
|Chris Kirk (+5500)
|289/ 1
|13.033
|$70,028.57
|T39
|Martin Laird (+40000)
|289/ 1
|13.033
|$70,028.57
|T39
|Taylor Montgomery (+10000)
|289/ 1
|13.033
|$70,028.57
|T39
|Taylor Moore (+12500)
|289/ 1
|13.033
|$70,028.57
|T39
|Matthew NeSmith (+35000)
|289/ 1
|13.033
|$70,028.57
|T39
|Jon Rahm (+650)
|289/ 1
|13.033
|$70,028.57
|T39
|Xander Schauffele (+2000)
|289/ 1
|13.033
|$70,028.57
|T39
|Robby Shelton (+25000)
|289/ 1
|13.033
|$70,028.57
|T39
|Kyle Westmoreland (+100000)
|289/ 1
|13.033
|$70,028.57
|T53
|Padraig Harrington (+35000)
|290/ 2
|6.588
|$46,950.00
|T53
|Russell Henley (+10000)
|290/ 2
|6.588
|$46,950.00
|T53
|K.H. Lee (+15000)
|290/ 2
|6.588
|$46,950.00
|T53
|Ryan Palmer (+30000)
|290/ 2
|6.588
|$46,950.00
|T53
|Aaron Rai (+25000)
|290/ 2
|6.588
|$46,950.00
|T53
|Ben Taylor (+25000)
|290/ 2
|6.588
|$46,950.00
|T53
|Davis Thompson (+35000)
|290/ 2
|6.588
|$46,950.00
|T53
|Will Zalatoris (+2200)
|290/ 2
|6.588
|$46,950.00
|T61
|Tommy Fleetwood (+6600)
|291/ 3
|5.100
|$44,400.00
|T61
|Mackenzie Hughes (+30000)
|291/ 3
|5.100
|$44,400.00
|T61
|Alex Noren (+12500)
|291/ 3
|5.100
|$44,400.00
|T61
|Greyson Sigg (+40000)
|291/ 3
|5.100
|$44,400.00
|T65
|Cole Hammer (+60000)
|292/ 4
|n/a (non-member)
|$43,200.00
|T65
|David Lipsky (+30000)
|292/ 4
|4.420
|$43,200.00
|67
|Shane Lowry (+5500)
|293/ 5
|4.080
|$42,600.00
|T68
|Zach Johnson (+22500)
|296/ 8
|3.740
|$42,000.00
|T68
|Greg Koch (+200000)
|296/ 8
|n/a (non-member)
|$42,000.00
|T70
|Will Gordon (+25000)
|298/ 10
|3.344
|$41,200.00
|T70
|David Lingmerth (+35000)
|298/ 10
|3.344
|$41,200.00
|72
|Seamus Power (+8000)
|300/ 12
|3.173
|$40,600.00
