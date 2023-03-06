PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Arnold Palmer Invitational payouts and points: Kurt Kitayama earns $3.6 million and 550 FedExCup points

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    Kurt Kitayama is one of the best examples of why betting on golf is so worth the disappointments that often outbalance the successes. In 49 career PGA TOUR starts spanning seven seasons, the last two of which as a member, he missed half his cuts (25). But he’s also risen for a trio of runner-up finishes, all of which by one stroke, and he was 46th in the Official World Golf Ranking as he began the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    So, it will come as no surprise to avid fans that, in his 50th career start, he was the one who prevailed by a single swing. With a 72-hole aggregate of 9-under 279 at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Kitayama recorded a one-shot victory over Harris English and Rory McIlroy.

    Because it was a designated event with an inherently deep field, and because Kitayama doesn’t contend often, he was available for +20000 to win on Tuesday prior to the tournament. No matter the metrics, firepower doesn’t slump, so at least a fraction of a unit should belong to him often.

    Kitayama becomes the third first-time winner on the PGA TOUR this season. Only about an hour prior to his breakthrough, Nico Echevarria was the second at the Puerto Rico Open. At +15000 to win, the Colombian matched the first first-time winner, Adam Svensson (The RSM Classic), as longest shots to win to date in 2022-23, but Kitayama has set a new bar. More importantly, the champ earned 550 FedExCup points and $3.6 million.

    McIlroy was third-shortest at +1000. English was alongside Kitayama at +20000.

    Tournament favorite Jon Rahm (+650) shot 65-76-76-72 en route to a disappointing T39.

    Scottie Scheffler was second-shortest at +900. He checked up two strokes shy of Kitayama’s pace to land in a four-way T4. Scheffler had successfully defended his first title on the PGA TOUR at the WM Phoenix Open three weeks ago.

    NOTE: Payouts and Points now will include pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. Odds were sourced on Tuesday, Feb. 28. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONPLAYER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Kurt Kitayama (+20000)279/ -9550.000$3,600,000.00
    T2Harris English (+20000)280/ -8257.500$1,780,000.00
    T2Rory McIlroy (+1000)280/ -8257.500$1,780,000.00
    T4Patrick Cantlay (+2000)281/ -7113.750$800,000.00
    T4Tyrrell Hatton (+3300)281/ -7113.750$800,000.00
    T4Scottie Scheffler (+900)281/ -7113.750$800,000.00
    T4Jordan Spieth (+4500)281/ -7113.750$800,000.00
    T8Trey Mullinax (+35000)282/ -686.000$605,000.00
    T8Davis Riley (+22500)282/ -686.000$605,000.00
    T10Keegan Bradley (+6000)283/ -571.250$485,000.00
    T10Jason Day (+3300)283/ -571.250$485,000.00
    T10Viktor Hovland (+3000)283/ -571.250$485,000.00
    T10Cameron Young (+3300)283/ -571.250$485,000.00
    T14Pierceson Coody (+40000)284/ -4n/a (non-member)$325,000.00
    T14Matt Fitzpatrick (+3300)284/ -455.571$325,000.00
    T14Ryan Fox (+15000)284/ -4n/a (non-member)$325,000.00
    T14Ben Griffin (+20000)284/ -455.571$325,000.00
    T14Max Homa (+1800)284/ -455.571$325,000.00
    T14Francesco Molinari (+20000)284/ -455.571$325,000.00
    T14Sahith Theegala (+5000)284/ -455.571$325,000.00
    T21Sungjae Im (+3300)285/ -346.467$226,333.34
    T21Corey Conners (+8000)285/ -346.467$226,333.33
    T21Justin Thomas (+2500)285/ -346.467$226,333.33
    T24Thomas Detry (+17500)286/ -236.833$163,000.00
    T24Tony Finau (+2200)286/ -236.833$163,000.00
    T24Keith Mitchell (+5000)286/ -236.833$163,000.00
    T24Webb Simpson (+40000)286/ -236.833$163,000.00
    T24Justin Suh (+20000)286/ -236.833$163,000.00
    T24Adam Svensson (+20000)286/ -236.833$163,000.00
    T24Ludvig Aberg - a (+35000)286/ -2n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    T31Rickie Fowler (+6600)287/ -128.333$131,000.00
    T31Adam Schenk (+35000)287/ -128.333$131,000.00
    T31Adam Scott (+35000)287/ -128.333$131,000.00
    T34Aaron Baddeley (+40000)288/ E22.667$109,000.00
    T34Wyndham Clark (+10000)288/ E22.667$109,000.00
    T34Tom Kim (+5000)288/ E22.667$109,000.00
    T34Andrew Putnam (+22500)288/ E22.667$109,000.00
    T34Danny Willett (+20000)288/ E22.667$109,000.00
    T39Si Woo Kim (+9000)289/ 113.033$70,028.58
    T39Brendon Todd (+25000)289/ 113.033$70,028.58
    T39Luke Donald (+50000)289/ 113.033$70,028.57
    T39Emiliano Grillo (+22500)289/ 113.033$70,028.57
    T39S.H. Kim (+25000)289/ 113.033$70,028.57
    T39Chris Kirk (+5500)289/ 113.033$70,028.57
    T39Martin Laird (+40000)289/ 113.033$70,028.57
    T39Taylor Montgomery (+10000)289/ 113.033$70,028.57
    T39Taylor Moore (+12500)289/ 113.033$70,028.57
    T39Matthew NeSmith (+35000)289/ 113.033$70,028.57
    T39Jon Rahm (+650)289/ 113.033$70,028.57
    T39Xander Schauffele (+2000)289/ 113.033$70,028.57
    T39Robby Shelton (+25000)289/ 113.033$70,028.57
    T39Kyle Westmoreland (+100000)289/ 113.033$70,028.57
    T53Padraig Harrington (+35000)290/ 26.588$46,950.00
    T53Russell Henley (+10000)290/ 26.588$46,950.00
    T53K.H. Lee (+15000)290/ 26.588$46,950.00
    T53Ryan Palmer (+30000)290/ 26.588$46,950.00
    T53Aaron Rai (+25000)290/ 26.588$46,950.00
    T53Ben Taylor (+25000)290/ 26.588$46,950.00
    T53Davis Thompson (+35000)290/ 26.588$46,950.00
    T53Will Zalatoris (+2200)290/ 26.588$46,950.00
    T61Tommy Fleetwood (+6600)291/ 35.100$44,400.00
    T61Mackenzie Hughes (+30000)291/ 35.100$44,400.00
    T61Alex Noren (+12500)291/ 35.100$44,400.00
    T61Greyson Sigg (+40000)291/ 35.100$44,400.00
    T65Cole Hammer (+60000)292/ 4n/a (non-member)$43,200.00
    T65David Lipsky (+30000)292/ 44.420$43,200.00
    67Shane Lowry (+5500)293/ 54.080$42,600.00
    T68Zach Johnson (+22500)296/ 83.740$42,000.00
    T68Greg Koch (+200000)296/ 8n/a (non-member)$42,000.00
    T70Will Gordon (+25000)298/ 103.344$41,200.00
    T70David Lingmerth (+35000)298/ 103.344$41,200.00
    72Seamus Power (+8000)300/ 123.173$40,600.00

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.