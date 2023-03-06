Arnold Palmer Invitational payouts and points: Kurt Kitayama earns $3.6 million and 550 FedExCup points

Kurt Kitayama is one of the best examples of why betting on golf is so worth the disappointments that often outbalance the successes. In 49 career PGA TOUR starts spanning seven seasons, the last two of which as a member, he missed half his cuts (25). But he’s also risen for a trio of runner-up finishes, all of which by one stroke, and he was 46th in the Official World Golf Ranking as he began the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.