Kurt Kitayama leads, but rotation matters at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

It’s not often you can win on TOUR with a triple bogey, but the Irishman is hoping to become the latest to overcome a big blunder. His issues came on the par-5 14th hole Thursday at Spyglass, and that triple was a big reason why he carded an even-par 72. But that opener still featured six birdies, and he fired a 7-under 64 Friday at Monterey. Power won earlier this season in Bermuda and has had success at cozy coastal venues like Mayakoba, so this is the type of course where he can find some success. Last year Power led by five shots at this juncture but faded to a T-9 finish. Given his recent form, +900 is a tempting price to get involved under the premise that he’s poised to reverse the narrative.