Case for (and against) Jon Rahm as Farmers Insurance Open favorite

Case For: Rahm won the Farmers Insurance in 2017 and the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in 2021. His last four Farmers results are T5-2-T7-T3. He’s also won his last two PGA TOUR starts and four of his last six worldwide. Ranks ninth this week Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee when keeping the ball in play out of tough Torrey rough is imperative. “I've won my last two tournaments, so I have no reason not to believe that I can do it one more time,” Rahm said Friday. “I've been swinging it beautifully all week and it just keeps getting better and better so hopefully tomorrow I can do what needs to be done.”