Framework Agreement Explained
Opportunity to advance player rewards, enhance the fan experience, promote audience growth, expand access
On June 6, 2023, the PGA TOUR announced a Framework Agreement with the DP World Tour and Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia to form a subsidiary of the PGA TOUR. The subsidiary has a working title of “PGA TOUR Enterprises.”
The signed Framework Agreement ended all existing litigation between the PGA TOUR and LIV Golf and the PIF.
Next Steps
The TOUR is currently negotiating with the parties involved to turn the Framework Agreement into a Definitive Agreement, which ultimately requires approval by the PGA TOUR's Policy Board, including the five Player Directors.
A Definitive Agreement would allow the TOUR to further invest in its players and the events, venues, communities and technology that bring the game to life for the benefit of fans.
Fundamentally, there are several reasons that the Framework Agreement with the PIF and DP World Tour marks not just a highly favorable outcome for the PGA TOUR, but also the clear, best path forward for professional golf broadly. The Framework Agreement is limited and sets clear rules for the negotiations:
● Provides clear, explicit and permanent safeguards that ensure the PGA TOUR will control the subsidiary through majority representation on its Board of Directors;
● The PGA TOUR will have full decision-making authority with respect to all strategic and operational matters related to competition in golf;
● The subsidiary will oversee the commercial assets of the competitions and concentrate on making strategic investments into the game.
Benefits of Investing in Professional Golf
The ultimate goal for the subsidiary, if established, is to reunify the world of men’s professional golf, reward players for their performances, enhance the fan experience and further the TOUR’s charitable mission.
We are confident that this process will provide us with an opportunity to further develop and build upon the rich tradition of professional golf in the United States and around the world.
Mission and Commitment to Community
For generations, the PGA TOUR has been guided by a consistent mission: to showcase golf's greatest players, engaging, inspiring and positively impacting fans, partners and communities worldwide.
As golf grows and evolves – and welcomes new stars – the top priority is to remain true to that mission and the values that make the PGA TOUR special.
PGA TOUR impact travels far outside the ropes. Through the world of golf, the PGA TOUR positively impacts lives and communities. Last year alone, the PGA TOUR and its tournaments generated $215 million for 3,000 charities in communities that host our events across the United States. This brings the total charitable impact to $3.6 billion to charities in the United States since our inception 54 years ago.