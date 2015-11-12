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Tournament Tickets

All Tournaments:

2026 Season

DateTournamentLocation
Sep 18 - 20PURE Insurance Championship Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, CA
Oct 2 - 4Jefferson Lehigh Valley Classic Lehigh Country Club, Allentown, PA
Oct 9 - 11Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS Ocean Course at Hammock Beach, Palm Coast, FLGET TICKETS
Oct 16 - 18SAS Championship Prestonwood CC, Cary, NCGET TICKETS
Oct 23 - 25Stifel Charity Classic Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis, MOGET TICKETS
Oct 30 - Nov 1Simmons Bank Championship Pleasant Valley Country Club, Little Rock, ARGET TICKETS
Nov 12 - 15Charles Schwab Cup Championship Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, AZGET TICKETS
Nov 30 - Dec 6Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s Feather Sound Country Club, Clearwater, FLGET TICKETS
Dec 14 - 20PNC Championship Ritz-Carlton GC, Orlando, FL
Official

Sanford International

1

Zach Johnson
USA
Z. Johnson
Tot
-11
R3
-4

-11

1

USA
Z. Johnson
Tot
-11
R3
-4

2

Ben Crane
USA
B. Crane
Tot
-10
R3
-4

-10

2

USA
B. Crane
Tot
-10
R3
-4

T3

Mario Tiziani
USA
M. Tiziani
Tot
-8
R3
-7

-8

T3

USA
M. Tiziani
Tot
-8
R3
-7

T3

Boo Weekley
USA
B. Weekley
Tot
-8
R3
-6

-8

T3

USA
B. Weekley
Tot
-8
R3
-6

T3

Ryan Armour
USA
R. Armour
Tot
-8
R3
-4

-8

T3

USA
R. Armour
Tot
-8
R3
-4
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