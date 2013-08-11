Tournament Tickets

PGA TOUR ChampionsLeaderboardWatchNewsSchwab CupSchedulePlayersStatsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University

DateTournamentLocation
Feb 9 - 11Trophy Hassan II Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, GET TICKETS
Feb 17 - 19Chubb Classic Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, FL
Mar 3 - 5Cologuard Classic Omni Tucson National, Tucson, AZGET TICKETS
Mar 17 - 19Hoag Classic Newport Beach CC, Newport Beach, CAGET TICKETS
Mar 24 - 26The Galleri Classic Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, CAGET TICKETS
Apr 21 - 23Invited Celebrity Classic Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, TX
Apr 28 - 30Insperity Invitational The Woodlands CC, The Woodlands, TXGET TICKETS
May 5 - 7Mitsubishi Electric Classic TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, GAGET TICKETS
May 11 - 14Regions Tradition Greystone G&CC, Birmingham, ALGET TICKETS
May 25 - 28KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship Fields Ranch East, Frisco, TXGET TICKETS
Jun 2 - 4Principal Charity Classic Wakonda Club, Des Moines, IAGET TICKETS
Jun 9 - 11American Family Insurance Championship University Ridge GC, Madison, WIGET TICKETS
Jun 23 - 25DICK'S Sporting Goods Open En-Joie GC, Endicott, NYGET TICKETS
Jun 29 - Jul 2U.S. Senior Open Championship SentryWorld, Stevens Point, WIGET TICKETS
Jul 13 - 16Kaulig Companies Championship Firestone CC, Akron, OH
Jul 27 - 30The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex Royal Porthcawl GC, Bridgend,
Aug 11 - 13Boeing Classic The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, WAGET TICKETS
Aug 18 - 20Shaw Charity Classic Canyon Meadows G&CC, Calgary, AB, GET TICKETS
Aug 25 - 27The Ally Challenge Warwick Hills G&CC, Grand Blanc, MIGET TICKETS
Sep 8 - 10Ascension Charity Classic Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis, MOGET TICKETS
Sep 15 - 17Sanford International Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, SDGET TICKETS
Sep 22 - 24PURE Insurance Championship Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula, CA
Oct 6 - 8Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, FLGET TICKETS
Oct 13 - 15SAS Championship Prestonwood CC, Cary, NCGET TICKETS
Oct 20 - 22Dominion Energy Charity Classic The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, VAGET TICKETS
Nov 3 - 5TimberTech Championship The Old Course at Broken Sound, Boca Raton, FL
Nov 9 - 12Charles Schwab Cup Championship Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, AZGET TICKETS
Nov 29 - Dec 22023 PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament-Final Stage TPC Scottsdale (Champions), Scottsdale, AZ
Dec 14 - 17PNC Championship Ritz-Carlton GC, Orlando, FL