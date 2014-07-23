Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
SCORING AVERAGE (ACTUAL)
|RANK
|LEADER
|AVG
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|69.28
|2
|Kristoffer Ventura
|69.40
|3
|Xinjun Zhang
|69.46
|4
|Zac Blair
|69.53
|5
|Mark Hubbard
|69.61
|Rank
|Leader
|Avg.
|1
|Brandon Matthews
|331.3
|2
|Taylor Moore
|330.3
|3
|Kevin Dougherty
|323.5
|4
|Charlie Saxon
|321.2
|5
|Zach Wright
|319.4
|Tour Average
|302.8
|Rank
|Leader
|Value
|1
|Will Zalatoris
|5
|T2
|Matthew NeSmith
|11
|T2
|Scottie Scheffler
|11
|4
|Scott Harrington
|15
|5
|Joseph Bramlett
|18
|Tour Average
