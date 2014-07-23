Driving Distance

Rank Leader Avg.
1 Brandon Matthews 331.3
2 Taylor Moore 330.3
3 Kevin Dougherty 323.5
4 Charlie Saxon 321.2
5 Zach Wright 319.4
Tour Average 302.8
see all

Ball Striking

Rank Leader Value
1 Will Zalatoris 5
T2 Matthew NeSmith 11
T2 Scottie Scheffler 11
4 Scott Harrington 15
5 Joseph Bramlett 18
Tour Average
see all