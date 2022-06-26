  • DAILY WRAP-UP

    Pierceson Coody earns first Korn Ferry Tour title at the Live and Work in Maine Open

  • Pierceson Coody carded a four-round total of 20-under par at Falmouth CC. (Omar Rawlins/Getty Images)Pierceson Coody carded a four-round total of 20-under par at Falmouth CC. (Omar Rawlins/Getty Images)