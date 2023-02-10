Stephen Ames remains solo leader at Trophy Hassan II
2 Min Read
Things to Know
Stephen Ames notched a three-under 70 to remain the solo leader for the second consecutive day, three strokes clear of the field.
Stephen Ames, 67-70 – 137 (-9)
Registered a three-under 70 in Round 2, bringing him to -9 for the tournament.
Marks the fourth time in his PGA TOUR Champions career that he has held at least a share of the lead after Round 2.
He is 1 for 5 in converting those into victories (2017 Mitsubishi Electric Classic).
Ames also led after Rounds 1 and 2 at the 2020 Morocco Champions event in Marrakesh, finishing the event solo second.
Ames seeks his third win on PGA TOUR Champions (176 starts).
Last win: 2021 Principal Charity Classic
Mark Hensby, 73-67 – 140 (-6)
Tallied the best round of the day on Friday, recording a six-under 67, to move up to T2.
Seeking his first career PGA TOUR Champions victory (11 starts).
His T2 standing is his best position through Round 2 on PGA TOUR Champions
Best career PGA TOUR Champions finish: Third/2022 U.S. Senior Open
Paul Broadhurst, 70-70 – 140 (-6)
Posted a three-under 70 for the second consecutive day, to remain T2.
Seeking his sixth career win on PGA TOUR Champions (149 starts)
Last win: 2018 The Ally Challenge
This is his best position through Round 2 since his performance at the 2021 Kaulig Companies Championship (solo second - finished T10).
Other Notes
2020 Morocco Champions winner Brett Quigley carded a one-under 72 in Round 2 and sits T4. Quigley is searching for his second career victory on PGA TOUR Champions. (63 starts)
This is his best position through Round 1 since his performance at the 2022 The Ally Challenge (T2 – finished solo second).
Robert Karlsson recorded a four-under 69 in Round 2, the second-best round of the day.
Karlsson is seeking his first career PGA TOUR Champions victory. (53 starts)
This is his best position through Round 2 since the 2022 Sanford International (T1). He lost that event in a playoff, his best career finish on PGA TOUR Champions.