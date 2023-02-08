Ryan Gerard leads The Panama Championship with opening-round 64

Ryan Gerard on his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour: “I mean, there's always a learning curve. I'd say for the most part it's gone kind of how I wanted it to go. My goal coming out of college last year was find myself on the Korn Ferry Tour this year and to get a PGA TOUR card for next year. That's still the goal. I'm playing this week, I'm playing next week and just got to keep going and hopefully reshuffle in and keep playing. I'd say professional golf is different than college and there is a big jump, but I do enjoy it just because I don't have to worry about anything besides me and my golf. It's something I've wanted to do and dreamed of since I was a little kid, so I'm living the dream every single day that I get to come out here and tee it up. I'm just really thankful for that and trying to make the most of it.”