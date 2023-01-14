-
How it works: 2023 Korn Ferry Tour
Qualification criteria for 2024 PGA TOUR membership
January 13, 2023
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour will award 30 PGA TOUR cards via the season-long standings. (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
The Korn Ferry Tour embarks on a new era in 2023.
The 26-event season begins at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay, Jan. 15-18, and concludes at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, Oct. 5-8.
The top 30 players on the season-long standings at the conclusion of the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship will earn PGA TOUR membership for the 2024 season.
Here's a look at pathway access to the 2024 PGA TOUR ...
Pathway PGA TOUR cards Korn Ferry Tour 30 DP World Tour 10 Q-School 5 (and ties)
Note: The PGA TOUR University program also provides PGA TOUR access for high achievers. Click here for more information.
KORN FERRY TOUR
In 2023, Korn Ferry Tour members will compete for $28 million in total prize money, marking the highest purse in Tour history and a 37.6% increase from the previous season ($20.35 million in 2022). Each Korn Ferry Tour Finals event will feature a $1.5 million purse.
Effective in 2023, there will no longer be separate points standings for the pre-Finals and Finals events. The cumulative Korn Ferry Tour Points List will determine 2024 PGA TOUR membership for the top 30 finishers.
Each of the first 22 events will allocate 500 points to the winner. Each of the four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events will allocate 600 points to the winner.
Eligibility for the first 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Finals event will be determined by the Points List at the conclusion of the Magnit Championship, Aug. 17-20.
A key distinction: the previous Korn Ferry Tour Finals era did not feature elimination after each event. The reimagined Finals era will feature elimination after each event.
Here's a look at eligibility for each 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Finals event:
Field Size Date Tournament City, State Purse 156 Aug. 24-27 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron Boise, Idaho $1.5M 144 Sept. 14-17 Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation College Grove, Tennessee $1.5M 120 Sept. 21-24 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship Columbus, Ohio $1.5M 75 (no cut) Oct. 5-8 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance Newburgh, Indiana $1.5M
U.S. Open crossover
Another update for 2023: all Korn Ferry Tour members who make the cut at the U.S. Open will earn Korn Ferry Tour points for their finish.
Starting with the 2023 U.S. Open, scheduled for June 15-18 at Los Angeles Country Club, Korn Ferry Tour members (i.e. – active members at the time the U.S. Open is played) who make the 36-hole cut will have the FedExCup points they earn added to their season-long total on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List.
Notable perks for No. 1
• The top finisher on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Points List will become fully exempt on the 2024 PGA TOUR, not subject to reshuffle, and will gain access to the 2024 PLAYERS Championship and U.S. Open.
Three new events
Here's a look at the three new events on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour ...
Date Tournament Course City, State Purse March 30-April 2 Astara Chile Classic Prince of Wales CC Santiago, Chile $1M June 22-25 Compliance Solutions Championship Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club Norman, Oklahoma $1M Aug. 17-20 Magnit Championship Metedeconk National GC Jackson Township, New Jersey $1M
The UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH will also be played at a new course; Raleigh (N.C.) Country Club, June 1-4.
Click here for more on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule.
TOUR cards through the years
Here's a look at the number of PGA TOUR cards awarded via the Korn Ferry Tour's season-long standings, dating back to the Korn Ferry Tour's inception in 1990 ...
Year TOUR cards awarded Notable graduates 1990 5 Jeff Maggert, Dick Mast 1991 5 Tom Lehman, Olin Browne 1992 10 Brian Henninger, Steve Lowery 1993 10 Bob May, Chris DiMarco 1994 10 Tommy Armour III, David Duval 1995 10 Jerry Kelly, David Toms 1996 10 Stewart Cink, Joe Durant 1997 15 Steve Flesch, Harrison Frazar 1998 15 Joe Ogilvie, Woody Austin 1999 15 Shaun Micheel, Casey Martin 2000 15 Tim Clark, J.J. Henry 2001 15 Jonathan Byrd, Bo Van Pelt 2002 15 Steven Alker, Aaron Baddeley 2003 20 Zach Johnson, Jason Dufner 2004 20 Jimmy Walker, Nick Watney 2005 21 Jason Gore, Camilo Villegas 2006 22 Brandt Snedeker, Matt Kuchar 2007 25 Jason Day, Chez Reavie 2008 25 Brendon Todd, Spencer Levin 2009 25 Cameron Percy, Matt Every 2010 25 Kevin Kisner, Keegan Bradley 2011 25 Jonas Blixt, Russell Knox 2012 25 Russell Henley, Luke List 2013 25 Chesson Hadley, Will Wilcox 2014 25 Justin Thomas, Tony Finau 2015 25 Patton Kizzire, Smylie Kaufman 2016 25 J.T. Poston, Max Homa 2017 25 Lanto Griffin, Beau Hossler 2018 25 Sungjae Im, Sam Burns 2019 25 Scottie Scheffler, Maverick McNealy 2020-21 25 Will Zalatoris, Cameron Young 2022 25 Justin Suh, Taylor Montgomery 2023 30
* Note: From 2013-2022, there were also 25 TOUR cards available via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals Points List, otherwise known as The Finals 25.
Effective in 2023, The Finals 25 is no longer.
DP WORLD TOUR
The top 10 players on the 2023 season-ending DP World Tour standings -- not otherwise exempt -- will earn 2024 PGA TOUR membership.
Q-SCHOOL
The top five finishers (and ties) at Final Stage of 2023 Q-School will earn 2024 PGA TOUR membership.
Players who finish outside the top five and ties at Final Stage of Q-School will earn 2024 Korn Ferry Tour membership, with status determined based on position of finish.
This marks the first time since 2012 that Q-School will provide direct access to the PGA TOUR. From 2013 to 2022, top Q-School finishers earned Korn Ferry Tour access.
PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY
Effective with the 2023 college graduating class, the No. 1 player on the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking will gain PGA TOUR membership for the remainder of the season.
• The No. 1 player in the final PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking will become a PGA TOUR member and eligible for all open, full-field events following the conclusion of the NCAA Championship. The Velocity Global Ranking includes seniors who meet eligibility criteria.
• Juniors, sophomores and freshmen who achieve elevated benchmarks in college, amateur and professional golf can earn PGA TOUR membership through a new program called PGA TOUR University Accelerated. Once the benchmarks are met, the player would become a PGA TOUR member and eligible for all open, full-field events following the conclusion of the NCAA Championship. Click here for more information on the program.
Players who earn PGA TOUR membership via PGA TOUR University will earn official FedExCup points and will also be exempt into Final Stage of Q-School, which assures them Korn Ferry Tour membership along with the opportunity to earn a PGA TOUR card. For the 2024 season and beyond, PGA TOUR eligibility for PGA TOUR University players has not yet been determined.
