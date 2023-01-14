How it works: 2023 Korn Ferry Tour

In 2023, Korn Ferry Tour members will compete for $28 million in total prize money, marking the highest purse in Tour history and a 37.6% increase from the previous season ($20.35 million in 2022). Each Korn Ferry Tour Finals event will feature a $1.5 million purse.

Effective in 2023, there will no longer be separate points standings for the pre-Finals and Finals events. The cumulative Korn Ferry Tour Points List will determine 2024 PGA TOUR membership for the top 30 finishers.

Each of the first 22 events will allocate 500 points to the winner. Each of the four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events will allocate 600 points to the winner.

Eligibility for the first 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Finals event will be determined by the Points List at the conclusion of the Magnit Championship, Aug. 17-20.

A key distinction: the previous Korn Ferry Tour Finals era did not feature elimination after each event. The reimagined Finals era will feature elimination after each event.

Here's a look at eligibility for each 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Finals event: