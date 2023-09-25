Korn Ferry Tour Championship berths finalized in dramatic fashion at Nationwide

After missing the cut on Friday, Campbell survived the weekend waiting game to secure the No. 75 spot, less than 7 points clear of Crick. Recent University of Oklahoma graduate Patrick Welch, who earned Korn Ferry Tour membership this summer via the PGA TOUR University Ranking, cemented the No. 74 spot with a T24 at the Scarlet Course that moved him from No. 79 to No. 72 on the Points List. Behind Crick, the Nos. 77-80 spots on the Points List were filled by Michael Johnson, Nelson Ledesma, Jack Maguire and Isaiah Salinda respectively. All four missed the cut at the Scarlet Course, after entering the week at Nos. 74-77 on the Points List respectively.