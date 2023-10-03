Retief Goosen, Colin Montgomerie, David Toms named automatic qualifiers for inaugural World Champions Cup

"Our team rosters are coming together nicely as we inch closer to the first tee going in the ground for our inaugural event,” said Jason Langwell, executive director of the World Champions Cup. “With half of our 18-player field set, we’ve got a group that features World Golf Hall of Famers, major championship winners and guys who have provided some of the biggest highlights from Ryder Cups and Presidents Cups over the last 20-plus years. Fans are going to be in for a major treat watching many of the game’s best players and legends of golf battle each other for the inaugural World Champions Cup title this December.”