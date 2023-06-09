Justin Leonard shoots 62 to lead by three at American Family Insurance Championship
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @ChampionsTour
Things to Know
Highlighted by birdies on four of his first five holes, Justin Leonard opens his first American Family Insurance Championship with a course record 10-under 62, marking his lowest score across all TOURs in relation to par
Charles Schwab Cup leader and American Family Insurance Championship Tournament Host Steve Stricker makes history with a 7-under 65, his 53rd consecutive round of par or better the longest such streak by any player at any PGA TOUR sanctioned event
Marco Dawson birdies six of his last eight holes, good for 7-under 65, in his bid for a fourth straight top-10 finish on PGA TOUR Champions
Making his first start in the American Family Insurance Championship, Steven Alker birdies four of his last six holes en route to a bogey-free 7-under 65
Defending champion Thongchai Jaidee sits T62 at 2-over 74
Justin Leonard (1st/-10)
Justin Leonard makes birdie on No. 16 at American Family Insurance Championship
Making his first start in the American Family Insurance Championship, Leonard opened with birdies on four of his first five holes and four of four of his six last en route to a bogey-free 10-under 62, marking the course record at University Ride Golf Course
On the only other occasion to lead/co-lead after 18 holes on PGA TOUR Champions, Leonard finished T12 at this season’s Insperity Invitational
Leonard hit 11 of 13 fairways and missed only one green in regulation (par-4 18th)
Prior to this week, Leonard’s low round on PGA TOUR Champions was 6-under 66; his career-low round across all Tours stands at 61 (9-under par/two occasions)
A week removed from his 51st birthday, Leonard is making his 13th PGA TOUR Champions start; best of three top-10 finishes was T6 at the Chubb Classic earlier this season
Among 12 PGA TOUR titles in 589 starts was the 1998 PLAYERS Championship and 1997 Open Championship; his most recent TOUR title was the 2008 FedEx St. Jude Classic
Steve Stricker (T2/-7)
Steve Stricker makes birdie on No. 16 at American Family Insurance Championship
With his 7-under 65 in round one, tournament host Steve Stricker set the all-time record among all PGA TOUR-sanctioned Tours for most consecutive rounds of par or better (53), breaking his tie at 52 with Tiger Woods; the streak began on June 26, 2022 with a final-round 6-under 65 at the 2022 U.S. Senior Open Championship (finished solo-second)
With today’s 7-under 65, Stricker moves to a collective 228-under par within those 53 rounds
Of those 53 rounds, all but four resulted in sub-par scores
Highlighted by three wins, Stricker has finished no worse than T8 (Cologuard Classic) in 10 starts this season
Additional Player Notes
Seeking a second consecutive top-10 finish (7th/2022), and third overall (5th/2017), in his sixth American Family Insurance Championship start, Paul Broadhurst signed for a bogey-free 7-under 65; best of two top-10 finishes this season was T5 at the Regions Tradition in the season’s second major championship
Beginning his round on No. 10, Marco Dawson birdied six of his last eight holes to post a 7-under 65 in his bid for a fourth straight top-10 finish of the season: T5/Regions Tradition, T8/KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship and T9 at last week’s Principal Charity Classic on the strength of a final-round 8-under 64
With birdies on four of his last six holes, Steven Alker opens his first American Family Insurance Championship with a bogey-free 7-under 65; Including his win at the Insperity Invitational in April, he seeks a sixth top-10 finish this season and second straight (T5/KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship)
2019 and 2021 American Family Insurance Championship winner and Milwaukee native Jerry Kelly carded an even-par 72 in his sixth start in the event; Kelly also netted runner-up honors in the 2018 event
Cameron Beckman withdrew during round one