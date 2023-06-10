Steve Stricker posts 64 for share of lead at American Family Insurance Championship
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @ChampionsTour
Things to Know
Charles Schwab Cup leader and American Family Insurance Championship Tournament host Steve Stricker sits T1 with Paul Broadhurst and improves on his opening-round with a bogey-free 8-under 64 (129) in his bid for a third win in his most recent four starts.
Paul Broadhurst’s 15-under total through 36 holes supplants his previous-best opening-36-hole score on PGA TOUR Champions of 12-under 132 from the 2017 American Family Insurance Championship.
Following his 10-under 62 in round one, Justin Leonard posted 3-under 69 and sits solo third heading into the final round.
Making his first start in the American Family Insurance Championship, last season’s Charles Schwab Cup champion Steven Alker carded 4-under 68 (T4).
Following seven pars to start his round, Joe Durant records seven birdies on his next nine holes, including five straight on Nos. 10-14, en route to a bogey-free 7-under 65.
Miguel Angel Jimenez becomes the first player on PGA TOUR Champions since 2016 to record three eagles in one round; signs for 8-under 64.
Steve Stricker's quality approach leads to birdie at American Family Insurance Championship
Steve Stricker (T1/-15)
After setting the all-time record among all PGA TOUR-sanctioned Tours for most consecutive rounds of par or better (53) in round one (7-under 65), Stricker improved with a bogey-free 8-under 64 in round two to post a share of the round of the day; Paul Broadhurst and Miguel Angel Jimenez also carded 8-under.
His 15-under total falls one stroke shy of his best first 36-hole score for the season (16-under/Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai).
With today’s round of 64, Stricker moves to a collective 228-under par (129) within those 54 rounds.
Stricker is 4-for-8 when attempting to convert a 36-hole lead/co-lead into victory in 54-hole events on PGA TOUR Champions.
Highlighted by three wins, Stricker has finished no worse than T8 (Cologuard Classic) in 10 starts this season.
In his last three starts prior to this week, Stricker won two PGA TOUR Champions majors (Regions Tradition, KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship) and finished T2 at last week’s Principal Charity Classic.
Stricker is in search of his 15th title on PGA TOUR Champions in his 58th start this week.
Stricker is making his sixth American Family Insurance Championship start, with just one finish outside the top 10.
Paul Broadhurst pours in long-range birdie at American Family Insurance Championship
Paul Broadhurst (T1/-15)
Seeking a second consecutive top-10 finish (7th/2022), and third overall (5th/2017), Broadhurst followed his opening-round 7-under 65 with an 8-under 64 in round two to post a share of the round of the day.
Broadhurst offset one bogey (par-5 second) with nine birdies to reach the 8-under total for the day.
In five previous American Family Insurance Championship starts, finished inside the top 10 in his first start of 2017 (5th) and most recent start (7th/2022).
On the only other occasion to hold at least a share of a 36-hole lead in a 54-hole PGA TOUR Champions event, finished fifth at this event in 2015.
Broadhurst’s best of two top-10 finishes this season was T5 at the Regions Tradition.
Broadhurst seeks his sixth career PGA TOUR Champions title and first since 2018.
Additional Player Notes
Following his tournament record 10-under 62 in round one, Justin Leonard signed for a 3-under 69 in round two; best of three top-10 finishes was T6 at the Chubb Classic earlier this season.
At 11-under 133 (T4) Steven Alker the reigning Charles Schwab Cup Champion seeks a second win this season (Insperity Invitational) and sixth top-10 finish; in his most recent start before this week, claimed T5 honors at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.
Beginning on No. 10, Miguel Angel Jimenez coupled two eagles at Nos. 11 and 16 with birdies at 13, 15 and 18 to make the turn in 7-under 29; he continued with a third eagle at the par-5 second hole to move to -10 through 12 holes before finishing with an 8-under 64; Jimenez becomes the first player on PGA TOUR Champions since 2016 to record three eagles in a round.
Defending champion Thongchai Jaidee sits T64 at 1-over 145.
On his way to an even-par 72 in round two, Lee Janzen (T46/-1) aced the 192-yard par-3 17th using an 8-iron (his eighth hole of the day).