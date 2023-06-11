Hometown favorite Steve Stricker wins American Family Insurance Championship

“It's not about the golf, this week's all about charity and giving back to our community,” Stricker said. “We raise $2.5 million each time we put this thing on, and it's all because of our sponsors. And American Family Insurance, what a wonderful title sponsor. And then all the other corporate sponsors that come out and show up, and the fans. We have so much support here, 900-plus volunteers, it's never-ending. And the players feel very welcome here and they're excited to come here and play, and fans show up and show their appreciation as well.”