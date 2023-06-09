Steve Stricker surpasses Tiger Woods’ record with 53 consecutive rounds at par or better

Steve Stricker’s year on the PGA TOUR Champions has been nothing short of commendable. After recovering from an illness in 2022 , he has competed in 13 tournaments, finishing outside the top five only once and outside the top two only four times. With three wins this season, adding to his 14 Champions Tour victories, Stricker’s career continues to leave a lasting impact. However, his latest achievement has etched his name alongside the greats of the game in a new way.