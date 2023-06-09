Steve Stricker surpasses Tiger Woods’ record with 53 consecutive rounds at par or better
Stricker holds the record for consistency on a TOUR-sanctioned circuit
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Steve Stricker’s year on the PGA TOUR Champions has been nothing short of commendable. After recovering from an illness in 2022, he has competed in 13 tournaments, finishing outside the top five only once and outside the top two only four times. With three wins this season, adding to his 14 Champions Tour victories, Stricker’s career continues to leave a lasting impact. However, his latest achievement has etched his name alongside the greats of the game in a new way.
In the opening round of the American Family Insurance Championship, held in his home state of Wisconsin just a few miles from where he grew up, tournament host Steve Stricker carded an 7-under 65 to complete his 53rd consecutive round at even par or better on a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event. This extraordinary feat broke Tiger Woods’ previous record of 52 rounds achieved during his 2000 and 2001 season.
Steve Stricker’s Round 1 highlights from American Family Insurance
Stricker’s streak has included six victories: in 2022, The Ally Challenge, Sanford International, Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS; this year, Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Regions Tradition and KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. He currently sits tied for second at the American Family Insurance Championship.
Woods’ record run also included six victories, all of which came within an eight-event span: the 2000 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, U.S. Open, The Open Championship, PGA Championship, WGC-NEC Invitational and RBC Canadian Open. Woods’ streak spanned the 2000 and 2001 TOUR seasons, beginning in the second round of the 2000 AT&T Byron Nelson and extending through the first round of the 2001 WM Phoenix Open. Woods’ streak ended with a second-round 73 at TPC Scottsdale.
Lee Hodges' holds the third-longest streak with 48 consecutive rounds at par or better on the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour.
As a 2021 Ryder Cup Captain and five-time senior major winner with 37 professional wins, Stricker’s accomplishments continue to set new precedents in the world of golf. Stricker’s exceptional performance extends beyond his overall scoring numbers as he currently ranks first on the Champions Tour in greens in regulation, birdie average, scoring average, total driving, and scrambling. His well-rounded game, characterized by its versatility, refinement, and resilience, remains impervious to the test of time, settings, and adverse conditions, propelling his career to unprecedented heights.
And he isn’t done yet.