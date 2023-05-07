Stephen Ames takes three-shot lead at Mitsubishi Electric Classic
Written by Staff @ChampionsTour
Things to Know
First-round co-leader and 2017 champion Stephen Ames carded the round of the day with 8-under 64 to take a three-shot lead into the final round.
Stephen Ames, 65-64 – 129 (-15)
This is his low round of the 2023 season (21st round)
Last time he shot 64 on PGA TOUR Champions: 2022 SAS Championship (Final Round)
Matched the low 18-hole score in Mitsubishi Electric Classic history
It is the ninth time a player has shot 64 at this event, and first on this 18-hole configuration (Pines front nine/Meadows back nine)
Note: The 18-hole configuration of Pines front nine/Meadows back nine being used this week was previously used in 2019. All other years of this event were played on Stables front nine/Meadows back nine.
Matched his low 36-hole score on PGA TOUR Champions (181st start)
Previous instance: 2021 Shaw Charity Classic
This is the low 36-hole score in Mitsubishi Electric Classic history
Previous low: 132, Olin Browne (2015)
Matched the largest 36-hole lead in Mitsubishi Electric Classic history
Previous instance: Scott McCarron led by three strokes in 2019
The 59-year-old seeks his fourth win on PGA TOUR Champions (181st start)
Charles Schwab No. 8 seeks his second win of the 2023 season (seventh start)
Won the Trophy Hassan II (February 9-11)
With a win on Sunday, the 2017 champion would become the second two-time winner of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, joining Steve Flesch (2018, 2022)
With a win on Sunday, Ames would become the second two-time winner this season on PGA TOUR Champions, joining David Toms
It would be Ames’ first multi-win season on PGA TOUR Champions
A win on Sunday would be the seventh victory by a player from Canada on PGA TOUR Champions
This is Ames’ seventh time leading/co-leading entering the final round on PGA TOUR Champions
Is 2-for-6 converting those into victories
Will play in the last group of the final round for the second time this season on PGA TOUR Champions
Is 1-for-1 converting those into victories (Trophy Hassan II)
Other Notes
Ken Tanigawa eagled the par-5 18th hole en route to his second consecutive round of 66 and sits in second place at 12-under. The 55-year-old seeks his third win on PGA TOUR Champions (120th start).
Last win: 2019 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
2014 champion Miguel Angel Jimenez shot 6-under 66 and sits in third at 11-under. The 59-year-old seeks his 14th win on PGA TOUR Champions (144th start).
Last win: 2022 Boeing Classic
Y.E. Yang birdied four of his last seven holes to shoot 4-under 68 and sits in fourth at 10-under. The 51-year-old seeks his first win on PGA TOUR Champions (33rd start).
First-round co-leader and Charles Schwab No. 2 David Toms is T5 at 9-under, along with Brett Quigley.
Seeking his record-breaking 46th win on PGA TOUR Champions, 2013 champion Bernhard Langer is T7 at 8-under, along with fellow World Golf Hall of Fame member Ernie Els.
Charles Schwab Cup leader Steve Stricker made a hole-in-one on No. 16 with an 8-iron from 180 yards. He is T9 at 7-under, along with Timothy O’Neal, Lee Janzen and Rod Pampling.
Cameron Beckman withdrew during the second round.