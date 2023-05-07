Stephen Ames wins Mitsubishi Electric Classic by four strokes

“It's something I've been working on with my psychologist since 2004 and it's only now kind of rubbing in,” Ames said after securing the title. “I think overall it's just realizing how important the mindset is and how important the focus part of it is when I'm playing golf. I tend to be very technical in my golf swing and … in the last year-and-a-half, I've let that go quite a bit, and funny enough, in letting that go, my swing has actually gotten better because I've gotten quieter mentally.