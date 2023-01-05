Five Things to Know: 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season

The PGA TOUR qualification system enters a new era in 2023, with the Korn Ferry Tour’s reimagined, cumulative season-long points race at the forefront.

Since 2013, the Korn Ferry Tour had provided 25 PGA TOUR cards via the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List, with another 25 cards available via the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals Points List. This era is no longer, as “The Finals 25” has been sunsetted.

Thirty TOUR cards are now available via the season-long points race , in addition to 10 cards allocated to the DP World Tour and five cards (and ties) via Final Stage of Q-School. The top finisher on the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking will earn TOUR membership upon college graduation, as well.

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season is set to commence later this month at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay, Jan. 15-18. The Korn Ferry Tour’s 33rd season will feature 26 events, culminating with 30 TOUR cards awarded at the conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, contested Oct. 5-8 at Victoria National GC in southern Indiana.

As always, the Korn Ferry Tour features an eclectic mix of hungry young stars fighting to achieve their PGA TOUR dreams, alongside a contingent of wily veterans chasing a TOUR return.

Here are Five Things to Know for the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season.