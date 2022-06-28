  • KORN FERRY TOUR FINALS

    Korn Ferry Tour to award an unprecedented 30 TOUR cards in 2023

  • Beginning in 2023, the four-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals will serve as the culmination of the Korn Ferry Tour season. (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)Beginning in 2023, the four-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals will serve as the culmination of the Korn Ferry Tour season. (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)