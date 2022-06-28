Korn Ferry Tour to award an unprecedented 30 TOUR cards in 2023

The Korn Ferry Tour season has never been more important.

Beginning next year, an unprecedented 30 PGA TOUR cards will be awarded to the top players on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List at season’s end, reaffirming the quality of the competition on the circuit and the importance of rewarding season-long performance.

“Increasing from 25 to 30 PGA TOUR cards annually awarded to our membership through the Korn Ferry Tour season is yet another sign our mission to produce the next generation of PGA TOUR stars is working,” said Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin.

The additional five PGA TOUR cards available via the Korn Ferry Tour were announced Tuesday in concert with widespread changes to the PGA TOUR’s qualification process. It was also announced that 10 TOUR cards would be awarded to the top performers on the DP World Tour and Q-School would award PGA TOUR cards to the top five finishers and ties. It will mark the first time in a decade that Q-School will offer PGA TOUR status.

“Bringing back the awarding of PGA TOUR cards at Q-School will be exciting for our fans, membership, and potential new membership,” Baldwin added. The TOUR cards available via Q-School and the DP World Tour will first be awarded in 2023 for the 2024 PGA TOUR season.