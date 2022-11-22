10 stories to remember: 2022 Korn Ferry Tour

It’s hard to find a more meritocratic system than the Korn Ferry Tour.

The directive is simple. Shoot the scores, post the results, earn a PGA TOUR card.

It sounds straightforward, but the process is anything but. On a Tour that gets deeper every year, players travel across states and countries in pursuit of enough made cuts, points and high finishes to earn a TOUR card via the season-long points race.

The 2022 season was no exception, as a mix of rising stars and wily vets earned TOUR cards across a series of emotional #TOURBound moments.

Australia’s Harrison Endycott was one of the 25 players to earn a TOUR card through the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season. At the card ceremony in Omaha, his dad Brian punctuated the moment.

“You buy lottery tickets all your life, you can’t win a prize, and then one day you get a ticket and you win it,” Brian said at the ceremony. “That ticket came true. Harrison’s won his dream to get on the PGA TOUR. He’s done it.”

The Korn Ferry Tour was founded in 1990, with former TOUR Commissioner Deane Beman delivering a prediction that has stood the test of time.

“This is not just a new Tour that will be here a while,” Beman said at the Korn Ferry Tour’s opening ceremony in spring 1990. “We’re committed that this Tour is going to be here forever.”

Here are 10 of those “forever” stories from the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour.