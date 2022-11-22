  • KORN FERRY TOUR INSIDER

    10 stories to remember: 2022 Korn Ferry Tour

  • Twenty-five players earned PGA TOUR cards via the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season, with another 25 cards awarded via the Finals. (James Gilbert/PGA TOUR)Twenty-five players earned PGA TOUR cards via the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season, with another 25 cards awarded via the Finals. (James Gilbert/PGA TOUR)