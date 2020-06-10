What Korn Ferry Tour players did during break from golf

The Korn Ferry Tour is back.

After a three-month break due to the unprecedented time navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tour returns this week with a new event at TPC Sawgrass.

While the schedule has been altered (there are four new tournaments set to be played over the next six weeks and the 2020-2021 seasons will be played as a wraparound) the objective remains the same: keep climbing up the Korn Ferry Tour Points List.

But with competitive golf returning this week, golfers on the Korn Ferry Tour spent the last three months doing different things. Some, of course, stayed close to home and worked on their games at golf courses that either never closed or closed only briefly (those in Florida, Texas, and Arizona fall into this category). Then there are guys like Alex Chiarella, who tells PGATOUR.COM that since he lives in California and there were strict shelter-in-place rules, he didn’t play a full 18-hole round until at least mid-May. At that point, he just bought a net and put it up in his backyard.

Others, like Erik Barnes, got other jobs. For Barnes, he began working at a local grocery store to help support his family. Bavik Phatel helped manage his parents’ California motel while his dad battled cancer.

Although the golf stopped on the Korn Ferry Tour these last three months, life most certainly did not.

How do you return to work when the world around you has been changed so dramatically?

Here are three more stories of life and love from the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2020 break.

WOLFE WORKS TO COMBAT COVID-19

Jared Wolfe won the second event of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour schedule, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar, and sits sixth on The 25. But the day after he got word the Korn Ferry Tour was going to go on a hiatus, he got a call from his friends at RevMed, and he was going to work – just not on the golf course.

While others across the golf world picked up odd jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wolfe began working as an account executive with the medical sales team at RevMed, It’s kind of ironic: the cause of the break was also the reason why Wolfe was able to make a little money these last three months.

Wolfe and his wife, Kelsey, talked about the plan to begin work (essentially Wolfe acted as a sales manager for the company, which offers ancillary medical services). It was about two weeks of back-and-forth before he decided to start. He also oversaw six other golfers – some of whom play on the Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamerica – who went to work as well.

“I’m good friends with the owners and that made it a little easier for them to give me a call. At first they were like, ‘hey sorry about all the golf stuff but what if we did something like this?’ they were good about it,” says Wolfe. “They were sensitive to the timeframe at least.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention passed a ruling in March that all COVID-19 testing would be processed through PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) and RevMed was helping to bring that kind of testing to numerous clinics in the southeastern United States.

Wolfe began working 2-3 days a week while playing and practicing the rest of the time. His ‘team’ would travel to Palm Coast, Titusville, and Lakeland in Florida while some would go up through Georgia and into Augusta. From 9 a.m. until about 4 p.m. every day he’d go to any clinic that dealt with infectious disease from a pediatrician to a dermatologist.

“We got into some doors that usually would be locked just by saying, ‘we have access for more (COVID-19) tests for you.’ At the time, the first month the virus was around there was a lot of talk about availability for tests,” says Wolfe.

This was only the second non-golf job Wolfe has ever had in his life, he says. A little while ago he had a skin tag taken off his neck and the doctor said he wasn’t able to sweat for three weeks, so Wolfe drove Uber and made food deliveries via UberEats (“What was I going to do? I hoped in the car and drove people around”). Other than that, it’s just been the life of a professional golfer.

Until life throws you a curveball.

Wolfe says he was compensated based on the number of new accounts he signed, and while the job’s timeline was originally just six weeks, it ended up being closer to 11.

But what about all those new accounts he did sign? Last week, it was time to get back to preparing for competition.

“I told (the new accounts) who I was and a lot of them laughed and said it was pretty ironic,” says Wolfe. “They were all good with it and last week I said I was going to be transitioning it to someone else. The timeline was great, and it helped the company out.”