Patel manages parents' motel during COVID-19 pandemic

Bhavik Patel’s father taught him about golf, how to be man, about love and loss, and definitely about hard work. That’s why Patel is trying to show his father that everything he taught the 29-year-old was not in vein.

Patel’s father can’t really eat or talk right now, since he went through a 23-hour surgery in December 2018 and is still in the midst of recovering.

Patel’s father has cancer.

And while Patel’s fellow Korn Ferry Tour members await the resumption of competition, Patel is working at the motel his parents own in California.

“You only get one dad,” said Patel from his car, driving through Bakersfield either to the motel or the bank or the pharmacy or anywhere he might need to be that day.

“He sacrificed a lot to get me to be as successful as I can, not just as golfer but as a man, too. I want to give back and help out too.”

Patel’s parents’ motel isn’t just a place where business travelers retreat after a conference, or small families call home for the night after traveling from Sacramento to Los Angeles.

His family lived there, Patel said, until he was 18.

People are living there now, through the COVID-19 pandemic. Patel said he’s seen “it all” when it comes to who and what has passed through the area, which, he admits, is not in a great part of town.

But it was still home.

“I was born there,” said Patel. “Playing golf as a kid, from the outside world, they thought I was spoiled. Rich. But that’s not the case. People don’t realize what somebody’s been through, and my dad too.

“My dad went from absolutely nothing to run a pretty good business. He’s sacrificed a lot. For him to work as hard as he has and to see how he is now, it’s just really sad. To see him struggle so much and work really hard for me and my sister to live a good life … and to see where he’s at now it’s just not fair.”

Patel hasn’t yet played an event on the PGA TOUR. He’s battled his own heath issues the last few seasons including having hip surgery about five years ago and wrist surgery two years ago. It’s been frustrating, he said. Right when he gets healthy, something else happens to interrupt his flow.

Patel played three events earlier this season, his best result coming in Mexico, a T65. He said he was distracted through the early part of 2020 on the course, and through most of 2019 as well.

“It’s really hard to go play, and in the back of your mind you have a lot of things going on at home too. It was really, really difficult,” he said. “If we were playing the last two or three months, I don’t know how I would have done it.”

Patel said he had to do it, though.

It’s his dream, of course, to get to the PGA TOUR. But Patel’s choice to be a professional golfer came thanks to the countless hours his father worked to help him prepare. He took him to tournaments. He paid for equipment.

“In a sense it’s my decision and my decision is to be a pro golfer; it has nothing to do with my dad pushing me. At the same time, I want to make him proud too. That’s not what it comes down to, but it’s a big part of it. I want to do it for myself and get that PGA TOUR card,” he said. “But it’s hard to go out there and fulfill your dreams when your dad is struggling every day.”

So Patel presses on, one day at a time. It’s all he can do.

“It’s been hard,” said Patel. “I’ve taken over (at the hotel) and the most important thing is my dad’s health. It’s more important than golf right now.”