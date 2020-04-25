  • Patel manages parents' motel during COVID-19 pandemic

  • Bhavik Patel has made 99 career Korn Ferry Tour starts, with 21 top-25 finishes. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)Bhavik Patel has made 99 career Korn Ferry Tour starts, with 21 top-25 finishes. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)