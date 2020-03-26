Pendrith's girlfriend Beirnes on front lines of COVID-19 pandemic

Taylor Pendrith’s golf career has taken an upward trajectory in the past 12 months.

The long-hitting Canadian won twice on the 2019 Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada to regain Korn Ferry Tour status, and he made five of six cuts to begin the 2020 Regular Season.

Pendrith is a hero to Canadian junior golfers who strive to progress toward the highest levels of the professional game.

In the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic, though, Pendrith’s girlfriend Meg Beirnes is the real hero.

Beirnes is a registered nurse in the hematology and stem cell transplant department at the Hamilton (Ontario) General Hospital – about an hour from both Toronto and Buffalo – specializing in the study of blood and blood diseases.

Normally, Beirnes works four 12-hour shifts in a row (two day shifts followed by two overnight shifts) before earning five days off. Over the past four years, that flexibility has allowed for frequent travel to see Pendrith compete.

These days, though, her schedule is in flux – she could get called in at any time – and she’s on the front lines of arguably the greatest health crisis of the modern era, playing a critical role in her nation’s fight against the novel coronavirus.

The goal for communities across Canada and the world: flatten the curve before hospitals get overwhelmed.

“It gives you the chills when you see people lining hallways and lying on towels with oxygen tanks standing up all over the place,” said Beirnes of the crippling impact seen in other countries.

“You know that under the right circumstances, you could save a lot of people if you were able to give them all the resources and time they needed, but in Italy or New York where resources are so scarce, they have to pick and choose who they can save, and that would be really, really hard.

“I hope it doesn’t get to that point,” she said, a small crack in her voice. “Because it would just be so overwhelming.”